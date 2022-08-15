ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, IL

Danville Police: Woman hurt after shooting

By Cassandra Smith
WCIA
WCIA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dxScW_0hHsdNev00

(UPDATE) This story was edited to reflect the correct time this incident occurred after clarification from police.

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police officers said a woman was hurt after a weekend shooting.

In a news release, officials stated crews were called around midnight Saturday to the area of East Fairchild Street and Garfield Place. They got a report that a 31-year-old woman was shot in the chest. She told police she was walking to her car when she heard multiple shots. She then realized she had been shot.

Man dead after shooting, says Sangamon Co. coroner

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment. She was released.

Police are continuing to investigate this shooting.

foxillinois.com

Group of people seen shooting at SUV, police say

DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — Danville Police are searching for the people responsible for shots fired Tuesday afternoon. We're told a group of people was seen shooting at a white SUV parked in the area of Franklin and Fairchild streets. The SUV then reportedly left the scene. Police say they...
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Champaign Co. officers heading to donut shop roofs

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — People who take trips to Dunkin Donuts on Friday morning will probably see a few police officers inside or even on the roof. They’ll be raising money for Special Olympics and their goal is $900,000. Police officers will be at the following locations from 5 a.m. to noon: Neil and Green […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Danville Police Report Shots Fired Shortly after 3 PM Tuesday (Aug 16) Near Fairchild and Franklin

THE FOLLOWING IS A DANVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT RELEASE. On 8/16/22 at approximately 1507 hrs, Danville Police responded to the area of Franklin/Fairchild for a report of gun shots. Officers later learned a group of subjects were shooting at a white SUV parked in the area. The SUV then left the scene. There are no reports of victims at this times and no one has come forward with any other information.
DANVILLE, IL
City
Danville, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Danville, IL
Crime & Safety
WTWO/WAWV

2 people arrested in Rockville after search of home

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two people were arrested by the Rockville Police Department on Tuesday after the search of a Rockville residence. According to a news release, RPD received information that Marcus Thomas-Armstrong had an outstanding felony warrant out of Illinois for failure to appear for sexual assault on a child. Police were also informed […]
ROCKVILLE, IN
WCIA

Man sentenced for 2019 murder

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville man will spend 27 years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to murdering a woman in 2019. Henry Graham, 21, was charged with First Degree Murder in connection to the death of 29-year-old Tara Jackson in a motel room in early January of 2019. Witnesses told investigators that they […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Fire slows traffic by Tuscola

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA)– Around 5 p.m. the Illinois State Police said there was a grass fire by Tuscola off of Interstate 57. At the time officials reported traffic was backed up, and reduced to one lane. Officials reported around 5:15 p.m. that all lanes are open, “The backup is still present, but is slowly clearing.” […]
TUSCOLA, IL
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Breaking: House Fire in Marshall, IL –

A garage/house fire started a few minutes ago in Marshall, Illinois. We will update as more information becomes available. This is about one block off of Highway 1. Photo submitted by a passerby.
MARSHALL, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Former Danville Resident Henry Graham Gets 27 Years for First Degree Murder

THE FOLLOWING IS A VERMILION COUNTY STATE’S ATTORNEY’S OFFICE RELEASE. On August 18, 2022, Henry Graham, formerly of Danville, Illinois, was sentenced today after a plea of guilty to twenty seven (27) years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the offense of First Degree Murder, and the entire sentence shall be followed by three (3) years of Mandatory Supervised Release (i.e., Parole).
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Multi-agency police presence grows in downtown Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. WCIA — The Champaign Police Department enlisted support from neighboring law enforcement agencies this month in its latest effort to curb “unlawful” and “criminal” activity downtown. Police expected larger crowds in the summer months, Lt. Andre Davis said, but in reality, “we’re seeing crowds that are larger than we even anticipated.” This is […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Coles Co. officials warn about ‘dangerous dog’ on run

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Charleston Police Department is warning citizens of a dog on the run. The CPD said they were alerted to a serious dog bite at 11th and Olive Street Wednesday morning. On their Facebook page officers said the dog was a brindle and gray-white pit bull wearing a red harness with […]
CHARLESTON, IL
WTHI

Former Clay County cop arrested, charged with identity deception

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A former Clay County deputy faces an identity deception charge. Police arrested Andrew Longyear on Wednesday. According to police, the investigation started in February. A Georgia resident told police someone else was using his identity on social media. Indiana State Police says Longyear was using...
CLAY COUNTY, IN
WCIA

Street signs stolen in Farmer City

FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA)– The Farmer City Police department is asking for the public to help find several stolen street signs. Officials said on their Facebook page, “The department has taken theft reports for the street signs at the following locations within the last week. “ The department said the signs were stolen at the […]
FARMER CITY, IL
newschannel20.com

2 shot at large gathering in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Two people were shot after gunfire broke out at a large gathering in Champaign early Saturday morning. According to police, it happened around 4 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Third Street. Shortly after officers arrived, dozens of shots were fired. Two victims were...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
newschannel20.com

Street fight leaves one dead, two behind bars

PARIS, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A street fight in Edgar County, Illinois has left one person dead and two others facing charges. Police in Paris, Illinois were called just before 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6 for a reported fight in the street. It happened in front of a home...
PARIS, IL
WCIA

Champaign Fire chief returns to work after near-death experience

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters are known for running into the face of danger, but their greatest health risk is heart disease. Experts said it’s the leading cause of death in firefighters. Champaign Fire Department Battalion Chief John Hocking recently had a close call. Hocking said he had been experiencing mild chest pains, and not […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WLFI.com

Man injured after being hit by train

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A man is injured after being struck by a train earlier Wednesday evening. At approximately 5:45 p.m., Lafayette fire and police were called near the intersection of North 9th Street and Canal Road. According to police, the man was standing on CSX tracks where he...
WCIA

Crime Stoppers searching for aggravated battery suspect

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers needs help finding a man who walked into a store and started punching an employee because they refused to sell him alcohol. Green Street Pantry employees say he appeared to be intoxicated when he walked into the store. They say he got upset when workers told him they […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

WCIA

