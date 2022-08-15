Read full article on original website
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31stThe Maine WriterMaine State
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Shaw Institute speaker to address how toxins in salmon and seals threaten human healthDianne PriceBlue Hill, ME
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Larger than life road tripThe Maine WriterMaine State
Hampden waste-to-energy plant sold for $1.5M to towns' representative
The troubled Hampden trash incineration facility has been sold to the organization that represents the 115 communities that had planned to send their trash and recycling to the site. The sale of the facility’s assets was approved in early August by a judge for $1.5 million, according to Michael Carroll,...
Coastal Maine Tiny House Rental Wows With Stunning Detail and Views
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. It's always fun to search for unique rentals in Maine. From treehouses to pristine lake houses, Maine seems to have it all. This diverse collection led me to a very beautiful rental outside of Acadia National Park that highlights one of the nation's popular trends.
railfan.com
Finger Lakes Takes Maine’s Rockland Branch
ROCKLAND, Me. — The Finger Lakes Railway began operation of the state-owned Rockland Branch between Rockland and Brunswick, Me., on August 1. The former Maine Central branch had previously been operated by Canadian Pacific. Finger Lakes dispatched B23-7 locomotive 2308 wearing the short line’s New York Central-inspired paint to...
Orrington’s Wiswell Farm Owners Say Thank You, Bye to Customers
After more than 40 years in business, the owners of the Wiswell Farm Greenhouse in Orrington are calling it a career. The Wiswell Farm is hard to miss, as you enter Orrington on the River Road, also known as Route 15. There's the big white farmhouse, the small piece of white picket fencing, and the huge historic white barn. On the side of the barn is an 80-foot mural of the town's history, celebrating its bicentennial. Ask anyone who visits Orrington and that's likely the first thing they'll mention. That barn, by the way, was built in 1872, and the farmhouse has been home to 9 generations of the Wiswell family. It's the only residence that's still occupied by descendants of the town's original settlers.
mainebiz.biz
Standish boatbuilder buys Newcastle marine business to accommodate expanding services
A Standish boatbuilder specializing in wooden boats saw a good opportunity to expand his facility and services with the purchase of a service and storage business further east along the coast in Newcastle. Robert Blood bought 15 Hall St., home to commercial marine business Newcastle Marine, from John Traina for...
WGME
Maine DOT announces plan for new solar fields in Augusta
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The Maine DOT has announced a plan to install three new solar fields in Augusta that will help power state office buildings. One of the sites will be at the Augusta airport, while the other two will be in the grass near Exits 109 and 112 on I-95. Some of the panels start being set up this week.
wabi.tv
Hannaford Supermarkets announces new tuition reimbursement program
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Hannaford Supermarkets is offering a new tuition reimbursement program for both its full and part-time associates. The new Groceries to Grads tuition reimbursement program now offers associates more than $5,000 dollars in tuition funds annually. Full time workers are eligible for up to $5,250 dollars. Part-time...
lcnme.com
WW&F Holds Grand Opening for Mountain Extension
The Wiscasset, Waterville, and Farmington Railway Museum held the grand opening of their Mountain Extension railway on Saturday, Aug. 6 in Alna. The opening signified the end of five years of labor, organizing, and fundraising, by more than 200 volunteers, and a dozen contractors. Jason Lamontagne, one of the train conductors for the grand opening also helped organize and manage the project.
WMTW
MaineDot to install solar arrays with enough energy to power 1,000 homes
AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Department of Transportation hopes to reduce electricity costs by millions of dollars over the next 20 years by installing solar arrays at three sites in Augusta. The arrays will be placed at three state-owned properties in Augusta, including the Augusta Airport and inside the...
Solar power in Maine
With the passage of LD 1711 by the Maine Legislature in 2019, Maine has seen an increase in solar projects being brought to Maine town planning boards. Governor Janet Mills has encouraged the expansion of solar power in Maine since taking office in 2019. Mills also campaigned on this while she was running as a candidate for governor. The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry (DACF) does support the state of Maine pursuing renewable green energy uses, but they prefer that commercial projects not be located on agricultural lands whenever possible due to the limited soil that is available for agricultural use in the state.
boothbayregister.com
Lincoln County Commissioners pursuing county-wide housing study
Lincoln County Regional Planning Commission will likely receive a completed county-wide housing study by early 2023. On Aug. 16, commissioners authorized LCRPC to negotiate with Camion Associates of Saratoga Springs, New York for a study. Camion is an economic research organization with offices in Portland. In 2017, Camion produced a housing study for the Boothbay-Boothbay Harbor Joint Economic Development Committee.
mainepublic.org
Cruise ship reductions coming to Bar Harbor, but the debate isn't over yet
Bar Harbor will limit the number of cruise ships and passengers under a new agreement reached with the industry, but the years-long debate over congestion in the downtown isn't over. The Bar Harbor town council took a series of 5-2 votes Tuesday night, first in favor of the plan itself,...
boothbayregister.com
End of summer Open Mic at Inn Along the Way Aug. 27
Open Mic celebrating music and verse continues in the big red tie out barn at Inn Along the Way’s, Chapman Farm, 741 Main Street, in Damariscotta, Maine. The sounds and spirit of summer’s end through music, song and spoken word will take place on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.
boothbayregister.com
County Republicans to host GOP Maine Multicultural Center speakers
Please join the Lincoln County Republican Committee (“LCRC”) on Aug. 24 for a presentation about the Maine GOP Multicultural Center. The presentation will begin at 7 p.m. at the Damariscotta American Legion, 524 Waldoboro Road, Damariscotta. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Co-chairs of the Center, Suheir Alaskari and...
Check Out The Progress Of Bangor’s New Transportation Station
Things are moving right along with the construction of Bangor's new Transportation Station down by Pickering Square. According to the City of Bangor website, the City voted to construct the new Transportation Station back in December of 2020, and began construction work at the site in the summer of 2021.
Bangor Teacher Selected As One Of The Top Educators In US & Canada
One of Bangor's own educators is being honored on a National level for her work in education. According to Raymond Phinney of the Bangor School Department, Mrs. Kristy Dube from the Downeast School in Bangor has been chosen by Norwegian Cruiseline as a 'Giving Joy Top 100 Educator'. Dube works as a Math Coach/Interventionist at the school. She is being recognized specifically for her work providing students with schoolwide educational resources to keep them building up a strong educational foundation through the pandemic.
4th Earthquake in Washington County in a Week
When did Washington County become California? For the 4th time in a week, a earthquake rattled Washington County, and all the earthquakes have been centered around Centerville, Maine. The latest earthquake measured 3.0 on the Richter Scale and occurred at 2:55 a.m. this morning, August 17th. It was centered 2...
'Large metal object' lands near Maine State Capitol
AUGUSTA, Maine — A "large metal object" crashed into the ground just outside the main entrance to the Maine State Capitol on Friday afternoon, police say. A news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety stated the object weighing between 6 and 7 pounds crashed into the ground at a high velocity, about 6 to 8 feet from an officer who was walking outside the entrance. Two other people were nearby and saw the incident. No one was injured.
‘Lost on a Mountain in Maine’ Making Its Way To The Big Screen
I remember being in Mrs. Baker's 5th-grade class at the Asa C. Adams School in Orono when we first read "Lost On A Mountain in Maine." This was the edition. The picture of the young boy against the backdrop of the Maine wilderness was captivating. As we read through the...
Bangor schools will see new changes to dress code this year
BANGOR, Maine — The Bangor School Committee passed revisions to its dress code Wednesday night. The school department's Title IX and affirmative action coordinator, Dana Carver-Bialer, spearheaded the changes. "When I was tasked with really looking at this dress code policy, it felt important to me to do the...
