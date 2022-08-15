Read full article on original website
City Adds Further Housing Element Updates in Attempt to Meet State Requirements
The article you're about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers' businesses have been impacted. That's why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support.
City Council Meeting Agenda for August 23, 2022
Our next City Council meeting is Tuesday, August 23. Items of interest are highlighted below. The entire agenda and reports can be viewed here: https://newportbeachca.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/68235/72. A study session will begin at 4 p.m. Agenda items include:. A discussion related to electric bicycles. Staff will discuss current regulations, enforcement, education and...
Council Punts on Limiting Campaign Contributions, Attempts to Reduce Catalytic Converter Thefts
Irvine Ranch Water District gets $12 million in federal funds to help store excess treated water
A boost in federal dollars is giving the Irvine Ranch Water District the funding it needs to store excess treated water instead of dumping it into the ocean.
Trustees Consider Resolution Calling for Local Control over COVID Guidelines, Push Final Vote to September
OCC set to implement student debt forgiveness, removing financial barrier to higher ed
Orange Coast College students will be eligible for outstanding debt forgiveness, according to an announcement by Coast Community College District Chancellor John Weispfenning on Aug. 3. More than $1.8 million in federal COVID-19 Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) allocations have been identified to pay off and forgive outstanding debt that OCC students accumulated from Spring 2020 through Spring 2022.
In Wake of ‘Pay to Play’ Fine at OC’s Health Plan for the Poor, Legislators Consider Action
In the wake of a “pay to play” state fine raising questions about Orange County’s health care plan for the poor, state legislators are now considering banning county supervisors like Andrew Do from working for the agency in the year after they leave office. The legislation is...
OC Banks See Business Sentiment Changing
Executives at publicly traded banks headquartered in Orange County are reporting businesses are still taking out loans, albeit with an eye on rising interest rates. “Overall, the economy is appearing to be very resilient,” Jared Wolff, chief executive at Santa Ana’s Banc of California Inc., told the Business Journal.
High interest rates, affordability crunch drop home prices in LA area
With demand diminished by rising interest rates and high home prices, the median price of an existing, single-family home in the Los Angeles metro area was $780,000 in July — down from $800,000 in June but still up from $731,000 one year ago, the California Association of Realtors reported Wednesday.
City Councilwoman Suzie Price more than double outraises mayoral opponent
New fundraising reports show Long Beach mayoral candidate and city councilmember Suzie Price raised over $81,805 in the reporting period from June 2 to June 30, more than twice the amount of career lobbyist opponent Rex Richardson. Reports also reveal that as Election Day approaches, Richardson faces an uphill battle with $76,481 in debt, while Price has $121,595 in the bank: a six-figure advantage.
American Lung Association seeks grant applications from innovative researchers throughout California
The American Lung Association in California announced the start of its 2023-2024 research awards and grants cycle. The organization is now accepting research grant applications from researchers here in California and across the nation with the potential to improve prevention, detection and treatment options for all lung diseases including lung cancer.
Laguna Beach OKs $23 million to buy closed Catholic school
Laguna Beach will offer $23 million to purchase the closed St. Catherine of Siena Parish School, moving forward on a landmark deal 16 months in the making. The Laguna Beach City Council unanimously voted Tuesday to enter a 120-day escrow with the Diocese of Orange on the 6.5-acre property. The City will put down a $690,000 refundable deposit to start its environmental analysis of the site.
California Regulators Probe County Land Deal Next to Santa Ana College
California state housing officials are investigating whether the County of Orange is violating the state’s Surplus Land Act, as the county prepares to build market-rate housing on property it owns next to Santa Ana College. It’s the same law state officials sued Anaheim for violating in that city’s sale...
L.A. Metro Partners with Strive for Innovative Transit Ambassador Program as Strategy, Reinforcing Public Safety
LOS ANGELES, Calif. /California Newswire/ — The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) approved a bold initiative to pioneer a multi-year transit ambassador program throughout its bus and rail system. Metro is contracting with Strive, a reputable and experienced wellness and community health partner, to implement and manage a diverse team of transit ambassadors.
With two seats in the race, La Palma has three qualified candidates for the November City Council election
La Palma Mayor Michele Steggell is termed out after two years, leaving an open seat. (She can run for Council again after being off the Council for at least four years.) Council Member Nitesh Patel is running for re-election. According to La Palma City Clerk Kimberly Kenney, there are three...
Newport Beach Resident Kirstie Acevedo Joins Sherman Foundation Board
Sherman Library & Gardens has announced the appointment of Kirstie Acevedo to the Sherman Foundation Board of Governors, as well as her appointment to Vice President of M.H. Sherman Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Sherman Foundation. The Sherman Foundation, a Newport Beach investment firm, oversees the operation of Sherman Library & Gardens, a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization located in Corona del Mar.
Renowned Real Estate Developer’s Entry into Carousel Mall Redevelopment Sparks More Interest in Downtown San Bernardino
As progress continues in the redevelopment of the 43-acre Carousel Mall site, a project envisioned to revitalize San Bernardino’s downtown, two recent high-profile actions by the city council on the site have spiked interest in other properties in the area. On August 3, the San Bernardino City Council approved...
Here's What $2,000 In Rent Will Get You In Los Angeles County
The average monthly cost of a studio, 1-bedroom, and 2-bedroom space.
Governor Gavin Newsom endorses Rex Richardson for Long Beach Mayor
California Governor Gavin Newsom announced his endorsement of Vice Mayor Rex Richardson in the race for Long Beach’s next Mayor. “I’m proud to endorse Vice Mayor Rex Richardson because he has a proven track record of tackling Long Beach’s biggest challenges and delivering results,” said Governor Newsom. “I’m confident in his ability as Long Beach’s next Mayor to bring solutions to homelessness, community safety, and economic recovery.”
Emerald Bay Estate Trades for Record $43.5M
A nearly 5,000-square-foot waterfront home in the high-end Laguna Beach enclave of Emerald Bay has sold for $43.5 million, marking a sales record for the 509-home community and the priciest home sale in Orange County year-to-date. The $8,733 per square foot price also marks the highest price-per-square-foot record for new...
