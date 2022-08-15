ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

500 school supply kits go to elementary schools across Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The American Council of Engineering Companies of Illinois (ACEC Illinois) has donated over 500 back-to-school supply kits to assist low-income students in elementary schools across the state. Students in Chicago, Springfield, Joliet, Urbana, and East St. Louis are the towns getting the supplies. The beneficiary...
ILLINOIS STATE
School reminding parents to be patient with bus transportation

CHATHAM, Ill. (WICS) — Ball-Chatham officials are reminding parents to be patient with school bus transportation. Officials say that there are many factors that may cause your child's bus to be late getting to their bus stop. If there ever is an emergency, parents will be contacted by the...
CHATHAM, IL
Rural Health summit held in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There was a Rural Health Summit on Thursday in Springfield. U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, was at the summit and discussed challenges with local health leaders and educators. The summit examined three major areas of need for rural health workforces, creating pre-professional pipelines to recruit...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Final payment made to downtown Springfield YMCA

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — On Tuesday, the City of Springfield presented the final TIF payment of the tax fund to the downtown YMCA. The final payment was $900,000. Springfield approved nearly $6 million in tax increment funding to help the YMCA move into a new building downtown. "With the...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Springfield, IL
Battling Blight: City Council will help fix up homes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield city council has created a program to use housing fees and violations to fix up the outside of homes. Ward 8 Alderwoman Erin Conley said she wants to see Springfield neighborhoods strengthened and maintained. "I hope that in little ways, house by house, we...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
PETA brings Hell on Wheels to Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There was an unconventional way to bring attention to a controversial issue at the Illinois State Fair on Thursday. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) held its Hell on Wheels demonstration. It aims to make people think twice about eating chickens. The demonstration...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Illinois to pay FFA membership for students

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Tuesday was Agriculture Day at the Illinois State Fair. State officials spent the day at the fair expressing the importance of agriculture. At the agriculture breakfast, Governor JB Pritzker said that "from now on the state of Illinois will pay for Future Farmers of America (FFA) membership dues for every single student taking agricultural classes."
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Juvenile crime on the rise in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Juvenile crime appears to be on the rise in Springfield. The Springfield Police Department presented city crime data to the city council Tuesday night. The data found that juvenile crime and homicides are on the rise. Springfield resident Deena Dodson said she feels safe where...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
STEAM Expo at Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Wednesday was the start of the Tech Prairie STEAM Expo at the Illinois State Fair. The Expo allows all fairgoers to engage, interact, and explore incredible innovation and emerging career opportunities related to science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) fields. This is the second...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
One injured in Van Dyke Street shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Decatur police are investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday night. We're told it happened around 7:30 p.m. on Van Dyke Street in Decatur. Police say the victim was shot in the lower torso. No arrests have been made.
DECATUR, IL
Joint lactic and polylactic acid production projects coming to Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Two planned joint ventures for U.S. production of lactic acid and polylactic acid will be located in Decatur. The projects will help meet the growing demand for a wide variety of plant-based products, including eco-friendly bioplastics. The first Joint venture, GreenWise Lactic, would produce up...
DECATUR, IL
2022 Friday Night Rivals Schedule

It's almost time to kick off this year's CEFCU Friday Night Rivals!. Here's a look at the games we have lined up to air on CW 23. 10/21: Sacred Heart-Griffin at Springfield Southeast. You can also watch the games on NewsChannel20.com and FoxIllinois.com as well as on the station Facebook...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
8-mile resurfacing project begins next week in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) annouced an eight-mile resurfacing project in Decatur on U.S. 36 between Airport Road to Illinois 32. The project is $6.4 million and includes resurfacing and pavement patching. Drivers should expect a smother road surface once construction is finished. Resurfacing...
DECATUR, IL
Murder suspect captured in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. Decatur Police say Robinson was captured at approximately 12:20 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of east Sedgwick Street. Police are searching for a man wanted for murdering Arrion McClelland. Dionte A. Robinson, 24, is wanted on a charge of first degree murder. Police...
DECATUR, IL
16-year-old shot while walking home from girlfriend's house

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Decatur teenager is recovering after being hit by a spray of bullets. It happened in the 300 block of East Garfield Avenue around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday. Police say the teen was walking home from his girlfriend's house when he heard gunfire and began to...
DECATUR, IL
Man pleads not guilty in street racing crash that injured teacher

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man has pleaded not guilty in a street racing crash that injured a local teacher. Rashean D. Vorties, 27, is accused of causing a two-vehicle crash outside St. Teresa High School in April. That crash seriously injured St. Teresa High School teacher Amber Johnson.
DECATUR, IL
2022 Friday Night Rivals Preview: North Mac Panthers

Virden, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - New year, new conference. The North Mac Panthers are heading into this season with a fresh start. North Mac has a large senior class with a ton of experience. They've been playing together since the early days of JFL and now have one final season together.
VIRDEN, IL
2022 Friday Night Rivals Preview: Auburn Trojans

Auburn, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - With one year of experience down, Auburn head coach Ryan Gardner has a better grasp on his team. While his team has a better understanding of who he is and what type of program he is running. They must like what they see because players who stepped away from the program have returned, which has created added depth to the roster.
AUBURN, IL
Macon County Sheriff's deputies now equipped with body cameras

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Macon County Sheriff's deputies are now wearing body cameras. Starting this week, the patrol division will be wearing the body worn cameras (BWC). Wearing the BWCs is in compliance with the directive mandated by a new Illinois law, which is also known as the SAFE-T...
MACON COUNTY, IL

