Read full article on original website
Related
newschannel20.com
500 school supply kits go to elementary schools across Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The American Council of Engineering Companies of Illinois (ACEC Illinois) has donated over 500 back-to-school supply kits to assist low-income students in elementary schools across the state. Students in Chicago, Springfield, Joliet, Urbana, and East St. Louis are the towns getting the supplies. The beneficiary...
newschannel20.com
School reminding parents to be patient with bus transportation
CHATHAM, Ill. (WICS) — Ball-Chatham officials are reminding parents to be patient with school bus transportation. Officials say that there are many factors that may cause your child's bus to be late getting to their bus stop. If there ever is an emergency, parents will be contacted by the...
newschannel20.com
Rural Health summit held in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There was a Rural Health Summit on Thursday in Springfield. U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, was at the summit and discussed challenges with local health leaders and educators. The summit examined three major areas of need for rural health workforces, creating pre-professional pipelines to recruit...
newschannel20.com
Final payment made to downtown Springfield YMCA
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — On Tuesday, the City of Springfield presented the final TIF payment of the tax fund to the downtown YMCA. The final payment was $900,000. Springfield approved nearly $6 million in tax increment funding to help the YMCA move into a new building downtown. "With the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newschannel20.com
Battling Blight: City Council will help fix up homes
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield city council has created a program to use housing fees and violations to fix up the outside of homes. Ward 8 Alderwoman Erin Conley said she wants to see Springfield neighborhoods strengthened and maintained. "I hope that in little ways, house by house, we...
newschannel20.com
PETA brings Hell on Wheels to Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There was an unconventional way to bring attention to a controversial issue at the Illinois State Fair on Thursday. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) held its Hell on Wheels demonstration. It aims to make people think twice about eating chickens. The demonstration...
newschannel20.com
Illinois to pay FFA membership for students
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Tuesday was Agriculture Day at the Illinois State Fair. State officials spent the day at the fair expressing the importance of agriculture. At the agriculture breakfast, Governor JB Pritzker said that "from now on the state of Illinois will pay for Future Farmers of America (FFA) membership dues for every single student taking agricultural classes."
newschannel20.com
Juvenile crime on the rise in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Juvenile crime appears to be on the rise in Springfield. The Springfield Police Department presented city crime data to the city council Tuesday night. The data found that juvenile crime and homicides are on the rise. Springfield resident Deena Dodson said she feels safe where...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newschannel20.com
STEAM Expo at Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Wednesday was the start of the Tech Prairie STEAM Expo at the Illinois State Fair. The Expo allows all fairgoers to engage, interact, and explore incredible innovation and emerging career opportunities related to science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) fields. This is the second...
newschannel20.com
One injured in Van Dyke Street shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Decatur police are investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday night. We're told it happened around 7:30 p.m. on Van Dyke Street in Decatur. Police say the victim was shot in the lower torso. No arrests have been made.
newschannel20.com
Joint lactic and polylactic acid production projects coming to Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Two planned joint ventures for U.S. production of lactic acid and polylactic acid will be located in Decatur. The projects will help meet the growing demand for a wide variety of plant-based products, including eco-friendly bioplastics. The first Joint venture, GreenWise Lactic, would produce up...
newschannel20.com
2022 Friday Night Rivals Schedule
It's almost time to kick off this year's CEFCU Friday Night Rivals!. Here's a look at the games we have lined up to air on CW 23. 10/21: Sacred Heart-Griffin at Springfield Southeast. You can also watch the games on NewsChannel20.com and FoxIllinois.com as well as on the station Facebook...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newschannel20.com
8-mile resurfacing project begins next week in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) annouced an eight-mile resurfacing project in Decatur on U.S. 36 between Airport Road to Illinois 32. The project is $6.4 million and includes resurfacing and pavement patching. Drivers should expect a smother road surface once construction is finished. Resurfacing...
newschannel20.com
Murder suspect captured in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. Decatur Police say Robinson was captured at approximately 12:20 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of east Sedgwick Street. Police are searching for a man wanted for murdering Arrion McClelland. Dionte A. Robinson, 24, is wanted on a charge of first degree murder. Police...
newschannel20.com
16-year-old shot while walking home from girlfriend's house
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Decatur teenager is recovering after being hit by a spray of bullets. It happened in the 300 block of East Garfield Avenue around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday. Police say the teen was walking home from his girlfriend's house when he heard gunfire and began to...
newschannel20.com
Man pleads not guilty in street racing crash that injured teacher
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man has pleaded not guilty in a street racing crash that injured a local teacher. Rashean D. Vorties, 27, is accused of causing a two-vehicle crash outside St. Teresa High School in April. That crash seriously injured St. Teresa High School teacher Amber Johnson.
newschannel20.com
Man arrested after trying to take gun from Springfield police officer
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man is facing several charges after police say he fled a traffic stop and then tried to take a gun from a Springfield Police officer. It happened just before 2 p.m. on Thursday in the 700 block of South Durkin Drive. Police conducted a...
newschannel20.com
2022 Friday Night Rivals Preview: North Mac Panthers
Virden, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - New year, new conference. The North Mac Panthers are heading into this season with a fresh start. North Mac has a large senior class with a ton of experience. They've been playing together since the early days of JFL and now have one final season together.
newschannel20.com
2022 Friday Night Rivals Preview: Auburn Trojans
Auburn, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - With one year of experience down, Auburn head coach Ryan Gardner has a better grasp on his team. While his team has a better understanding of who he is and what type of program he is running. They must like what they see because players who stepped away from the program have returned, which has created added depth to the roster.
newschannel20.com
Macon County Sheriff's deputies now equipped with body cameras
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Macon County Sheriff's deputies are now wearing body cameras. Starting this week, the patrol division will be wearing the body worn cameras (BWC). Wearing the BWCs is in compliance with the directive mandated by a new Illinois law, which is also known as the SAFE-T...
Comments / 0