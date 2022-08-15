Read full article on original website
Man arrested and juvenile critically injured in ATV crash
One person was arrested and a juvenile critically injured following a crash Wednesday involving an ATV and a car in Vermillion County.
Champaign home shot at twice in one day
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Champaign County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after the same home was shot at twice in just a few hours. Lieutenant Curt Apperson says around 5 p.m. Wednesday a home in the 1600 block of Dobbins Drive was shot at. Thankfully, no one was home...
Man sentenced to 27 years after murder
DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A Danville man has learned his sentence after admitting to choking a girl to death. Henry Graham was sentenced on Thursday to 27 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to first-degree murder. Prosecutors say Graham choked Tara Jackson to death on...
2 people arrested in Rockville after search of home
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two people were arrested by the Rockville Police Department on Tuesday after the search of a Rockville residence. According to a news release, RPD received information that Marcus Thomas-Armstrong had an outstanding felony warrant out of Illinois for failure to appear for sexual assault on a child. Police were also informed […]
Carmel police officer resigns while facing charges in Clay County
CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department accepted an officer's resignation while he faces charges in Clay County. According to a spokesperson with the department, Andrew Longyear submitted his resignation Thursday, Aug. 18, effective immediately. Police said Longyear started working with the department in June 2021 and previously worked...
Former Clay County cop arrested, charged with identity deception
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A former Clay County deputy faces an identity deception charge. Police arrested Andrew Longyear on Wednesday. According to police, the investigation started in February. A Georgia resident told police someone else was using his identity on social media. Indiana State Police says Longyear was using...
Man Arrested for Armed Robberies in Vincennes
Knox County – A criminal investigation conducted by the Indiana State Police and Vincennes City Police has resulted in the arrest of a Worthington man for Robbery and Intimidation. Indiana State Police and Vincennes Police investigated two armed robberies that occurred at the Sunshine Spa, located at 1876 Hart...
Family faces life in prison for human trafficking
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A trio of siblings were indicted by a federal grand jury on Thursday on nine counts charging them with conspiracy to commit forced labor and kidnapping. Guatemalan nationals Domingo Francisco-Juan, Lorenza Domingo-Castaneda and Catarina Domingo-Juan are facing the possibility of life in prison and mandatory restitution for their alleged crimes. The […]
Champaign man gets 30 years in prison for raping woman at knifepoint
(WAND) - A Champaign man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after he admitted to raping a woman at knifepoint. Robert Perry, 31, will have to serve at least 25 and a half years after he pleaded guilty to aggravated criminal sexual assault Monday. The News Gazette reports...
ISP: Worthington man robs same spa twice, now arrested
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Worthington man has been arrested after police say he robbed the same business twice this summer. According to Indiana State Police, an investigation into two armed robberies at Sunshine Spa in Vincennes led them to Davis R. Miller, 25, of Worthington, Indiana. The first robbery took place on July […]
Breaking: House Fire in Marshall, IL –
A garage/house fire started a few minutes ago in Marshall, Illinois. We will update as more information becomes available. This is about one block off of Highway 1. Photo submitted by a passerby.
Illinois family charged with kidnapping, forced labor of 2 minors, 3rd victim
WASHINGTON (WMBD) — A federal grand jury has indicted three siblings for a conspiracy to commit forced labor in Champaign County, Illinois. According to a U.S. Department of Justice press release, Guatemalan Nationals Domingo Francisco-Juan, Lorenza Domingo-Castaneda and Catarina Domingo-Juan have been indicted on nine counts of conspiracy to commit forced labor, forced labor, conspiracy […]
Cops on the rooftop for a good cause
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local police were stationed high up on the rooftops of two Dunkin Donuts in Terre Haute. It was a part of a fundraiser called Cops on a Rooftop to raise money for the Special Olympics Indiana, a sports organization for people with intellectual disabilities. News...
Man arrested for attempted vehicle burglary at Willard Airport
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A 26-year-old man is facing charges for burglary to a motor vehicle, possession of burglary tools, and possession of drug paraphernalia. It happened Tuesday night at Willard Airport. Police say they received a call saying that Eric T. Welch, 26, of Farmer City, was checking...
Man arrested after unwanted touching of U of I student
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Danville has been arrested after he allegedly pulled down a female University of Illinois student’s pants last week as a prank. Kasey Hollis, 29, was arrested Friday on a preliminary charge of aggravated battery and was taken to the Champaign County Jail. He was also issued a trespass […]
Danville Police: Woman hurt after shooting
(UPDATE) This story was edited to reflect the correct time this incident occurred after clarification from police. DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police officers said a woman was hurt after a weekend shooting. In a news release, officials stated crews were called around midnight Saturday to the area of East Fairchild Street and Garfield Place. […]
Vigo County Deputy Prosecutor facing charges for driving under the influence
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local public official is facing charges for driving under the influence over the weekend in Vigo County. According to the West Terre Haute Police Department, Vigo County Deputy Prosecutor Kevin O'Reilly was pulled over early Sunday morning. Reports say he unsafely switched lanes. O'Reilly...
Tuesday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 30 year old Joshua D. Mayberry of Effingham for criminal trespass to real property. Joshua posted bond and was released. Illinois State Police arrested 42 year old Joshua S. Koonce of Wheeler for an Effingham County FTA warrant for contempt. Joshua posted bond and was released.
