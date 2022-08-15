ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bourne, MA

1420 WBSM

Taunton Woman Pleads Guilty to Federal Cocaine Charge

A Taunton woman faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to possessing cocaine with the intent to distribute in federal court in Boston. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Kiyanna Ambers, 42, pleaded guilty to one count of possessing with intent to distribute cocaine base and cocaine. She was indicted on the charge by a grand jury in August 2020.
TAUNTON, MA
1420 WBSM

Taunton Man Arrested for Allegedly Making and Selling Ghost Guns

A Taunton man with previous felonies, including an armed robbery conviction, was arrested Thursday for allegedly manufacturing ghost guns and selling them without a license. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, William Viera, 33, was charged with one count of dealing firearms without a license. Viera does not possess...
TAUNTON, MA
1420 WBSM

Mattapoisett Police Arrest Two for Larceny After Chase, Manhunt

MATTAPOISETT — A chase in Mattapoisett early Friday morning ended with a manhunt and the arrest of two men suspected of stealing more than $250,000 from town residents. Mattapoisett police said 18-year-old Joseph Herrera Rodriguez and 18-year-old Jorman Aybar, both of Dorchester, were taken into custody for allegedly stealing, altering, and cashing checks from mailboxes outside the town's post office.
1420 WBSM

Dartmouth Police Seeking Attempted Break-in Suspect

DARTMOUTH — Dartmouth police are looking for help from the public in identifying a masked man who tried to break into a house near Crapo Field at around 3 a.m. Sunday. The department released surveillance video of the suspect in a Facebook post later that day. Although the post...
DARTMOUTH, MA
1420 WBSM

Tiverton Man Sentenced for Violent Fall River Robbery

FALL RIVER — A 59-year-old Tiverton, Rhode Island man will spend at least five years in state prison after he committed a Fall River convenience store robbery while on probation for a previous robbery. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said Randy Audet was sentenced to serve five to...
FALL RIVER, MA
1420 WBSM

Dartmouth to Start Fining Residents for Water Violations

DARTMOUTH — Officials in the town of Dartmouth are warning residents that as Bristol County remains in a critical drought, they will have to restrict their water use or face increasing penalties. The ongoing drought affecting much of Massachusetts was listed last week as "critical" by the state and...
DARTMOUTH, MA
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Police: No Credible Threat at St. Luke’s Hospital

UPDATE: The following statement was provided by Craig Forcina, Director of Public Safety & Emergency Management at Southcoast Health:. "Earlier this afternoon an active shooter threat for St. Luke’s Hospital was received over the phone. The safety of our patients and staff is always our top priority, and our public safety team immediately contacted the New Bedford Police Department to assist with implementing our safety response procedure and determine the credibility of the threat.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

Brockton Police Investigate Body Found in Park Water

BROCKTON — Police in Brockton are investigating a dead body pulled from the waters at D.W. Field Park on Sunday morning. The Brockton Police Department said in a tweet Sunday that authorities are looking into the unattended death of a male discovered in park waters just before 10 a.m. Sunday.
BROCKTON, MA
1420 WBSM

Dartmouth Police Department Celebrating 100 Years

The Dartmouth Police Department is celebrating its centennial this year and will mark the occasion with a special Policeman's Ball in October. According to its official website, The Dartmouth Police Department was established on March 6, 1922, by voters approving Town Meeting Article 59." The issue before voters was "To see if the town will vote to accept the provisions of Chapter 41 Section 100 of MGL relative to the establishment of a police department."
DARTMOUTH, MA
1420 WBSM

Fairhaven Gas Station Willing to Press Charges Over Biden Sticker Vandalism

One Fairhaven gas station has had enough of people sticking Joe Biden stickers on its gas pumps, and is now ready to press vandalism charges against those who do so. Bridge Street Gas, the Mobil station at the corner of Bridge Street and Route 240, has a sign on its door that reads, “DON’T PLACE STICKERS ON OUR PUMPS. Cameras are in use. Please don’t vandalize or you’ll be prosecuted.”
FAIRHAVEN, MA
1420 WBSM

Taunton Fatal OUI Crash Suspect to Be Released

TAUNTON — The suspect in a fatal crash last year in Taunton that allegedly involved drugs and alcohol will likely be released on bail after the state's highest court decided prosecutors could not hold him before his trial. On Friday, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial court published an opinion upholding...
TAUNTON, MA
1420 WBSM

1420 WBSM

Fairhaven, MA
