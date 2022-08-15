Read full article on original website
Taunton Woman Pleads Guilty to Federal Cocaine Charge
A Taunton woman faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to possessing cocaine with the intent to distribute in federal court in Boston. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Kiyanna Ambers, 42, pleaded guilty to one count of possessing with intent to distribute cocaine base and cocaine. She was indicted on the charge by a grand jury in August 2020.
Taunton Man Arrested for Allegedly Making and Selling Ghost Guns
A Taunton man with previous felonies, including an armed robbery conviction, was arrested Thursday for allegedly manufacturing ghost guns and selling them without a license. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, William Viera, 33, was charged with one count of dealing firearms without a license. Viera does not possess...
Democrat Candidates for Bristol County Sheriff Make Their Case to Face Hodgson
The three Democratic candidates competing for the opportunity to unseat conservative firebrand and Bristol County Sheriff Tom Hodgson appeared together on WBSM's SouthCoast Tonight on Wednesday for their first and only debate before the September 6 primary. The candidates – Attleboro Mayor and former State Rep. Paul Heroux, former Somerset...
Mattapoisett, State Police Search for Suspect in Ongoing Incident
UPDATE — Unconfirmed scanner reports indicate that the suspect is now in custody, as of just after 11 a.m. Friday. MATTAPOISETT — Mattapoisett residents may be hearing a helicopter or getting phone alerts as state and local police search for a suspect involved in a chase and car crash earlier Friday morning.
Mattapoisett Police Arrest Two for Larceny After Chase, Manhunt
MATTAPOISETT — A chase in Mattapoisett early Friday morning ended with a manhunt and the arrest of two men suspected of stealing more than $250,000 from town residents. Mattapoisett police said 18-year-old Joseph Herrera Rodriguez and 18-year-old Jorman Aybar, both of Dorchester, were taken into custody for allegedly stealing, altering, and cashing checks from mailboxes outside the town's post office.
Ten Face Life in Prison After Massive Southeastern Massachusetts Drug Bust
BOSTON — Ten people caught last month in a massive drug bust — in which authorities seized nearly 15 kilograms of suspected fentanyl from a Fall River base — have been indicted on drug conspiracy charges. The U.S. Attorney's Office said the suspects were indicted Wednesday for...
Fall River Man Among Several Charged in Stabbing Melee
WINCHESTER — A Fall River man has been arrested and charged for his participation in a large brawl that led to multiple people being stabbed in a parking lot in Winchester on Sunday. Massachusetts State Police wrote in a release that 39-year-old Julio Lara Alas of Fall River was...
Fairhaven Police to Parents: ‘We’re Not Targeting Your Kids’
There's a relatively new trend that has appeared over the past several years across the SouthCoast. In Fairhaven, there are consistent complaints from drivers about teens on bikes riding in the middle of the road, circling around vehicles and swearing at drivers. The teens pictured above are riding on Washington...
New Bedford, Fall River Still Must Vote for South Coast Rail to Happen
After more than 30 years of waiting, the people of the SouthCoast cities of New Bedford and Fall River are on the cusp of having rail service to Boston sometime next year. The only problem is, someone forgot to ask them if they wanted it. On Thursday night, the New...
Dartmouth Police Seeking Attempted Break-in Suspect
DARTMOUTH — Dartmouth police are looking for help from the public in identifying a masked man who tried to break into a house near Crapo Field at around 3 a.m. Sunday. The department released surveillance video of the suspect in a Facebook post later that day. Although the post...
Tiverton Man Sentenced for Violent Fall River Robbery
FALL RIVER — A 59-year-old Tiverton, Rhode Island man will spend at least five years in state prison after he committed a Fall River convenience store robbery while on probation for a previous robbery. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said Randy Audet was sentenced to serve five to...
Dartmouth to Start Fining Residents for Water Violations
DARTMOUTH — Officials in the town of Dartmouth are warning residents that as Bristol County remains in a critical drought, they will have to restrict their water use or face increasing penalties. The ongoing drought affecting much of Massachusetts was listed last week as "critical" by the state and...
New Bedford Police: No Credible Threat at St. Luke’s Hospital
UPDATE: The following statement was provided by Craig Forcina, Director of Public Safety & Emergency Management at Southcoast Health:. "Earlier this afternoon an active shooter threat for St. Luke’s Hospital was received over the phone. The safety of our patients and staff is always our top priority, and our public safety team immediately contacted the New Bedford Police Department to assist with implementing our safety response procedure and determine the credibility of the threat.
Brockton Police Investigate Body Found in Park Water
BROCKTON — Police in Brockton are investigating a dead body pulled from the waters at D.W. Field Park on Sunday morning. The Brockton Police Department said in a tweet Sunday that authorities are looking into the unattended death of a male discovered in park waters just before 10 a.m. Sunday.
Dartmouth Police Department Celebrating 100 Years
The Dartmouth Police Department is celebrating its centennial this year and will mark the occasion with a special Policeman's Ball in October. According to its official website, The Dartmouth Police Department was established on March 6, 1922, by voters approving Town Meeting Article 59." The issue before voters was "To see if the town will vote to accept the provisions of Chapter 41 Section 100 of MGL relative to the establishment of a police department."
Fairhaven Gas Station Willing to Press Charges Over Biden Sticker Vandalism
One Fairhaven gas station has had enough of people sticking Joe Biden stickers on its gas pumps, and is now ready to press vandalism charges against those who do so. Bridge Street Gas, the Mobil station at the corner of Bridge Street and Route 240, has a sign on its door that reads, “DON’T PLACE STICKERS ON OUR PUMPS. Cameras are in use. Please don’t vandalize or you’ll be prosecuted.”
Expensive Tools Stolen at Open Air Market in Somerset Leads to Generous Act of Kindness
An act of burglary on Saturday at the SOAM Open Air Market almost derailed the team’s faith in humanity, but thanks to the generous community surrounding SOAM, this otherwise grim event resulted in a beautiful reminder of what it means to have each other’s backs. Theft at Slades...
New Bedford Councilor: Homeless Encampments Are ‘Everywhere’
On a recent drive through Downtown New Bedford on a hot and steamy July evening, I was stunned to see the number of "homeless" people congregating in doorways and on stairs in the general vicinity of the bus terminal and the post office. I can't say with certainty that all...
Taunton Fatal OUI Crash Suspect to Be Released
TAUNTON — The suspect in a fatal crash last year in Taunton that allegedly involved drugs and alcohol will likely be released on bail after the state's highest court decided prosecutors could not hold him before his trial. On Friday, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial court published an opinion upholding...
Dartmouth Police Arrest Two New Bedford Men in Stolen Car
DARTMOUTH — A quick signal from a Dartmouth cop to turn on headlights ended with a short chase and the arrest of two New Bedford men who were allegedly driving a stolen car in Bliss Corner on Sunday night. Police said 19-year-old Calvin Rosa of Studley Street and 21-year-old...
