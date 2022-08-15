Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Large power outage hits Ameren customers in Montgomery County
More than 1,500 Ameren Missouri customers in Montgomery County were without power Tuesday afternoon. The post Large power outage hits Ameren customers in Montgomery County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Residents plea for help as potholes cause huge problems in Jefferson County subdivision
IMPERIAL, Mo. — It's no secret that potholes can cause huge problems for your car, but people in Jefferson County say they're pitching in hundreds of dollars per year to fix their issue and getting no help from their HOA. From the outside looking in, Quiet Forest looks like...
krcgtv.com
Highway 63 ramp near Jefferson City Missouri River Bridge closes for repairs
CALLAWAY COUNTY — Work on the ramp from Highway 63 to the Missouri River Bridge at Jefferson City was underway Wednesday. MoDOT officials delayed the work that was supposed to begin Tuesday because of rainy weather conditions. Motorists adjusted to the ramp closing as traffic flow continued to move...
Washington Missourian
Union Expressway still on track
After expressing concern earlier about the future of the planned $12 million Union Expressway, Union officials say the project is moving forward. In May, the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) included $86 million in safety and capacity improvements along Highway 47 between Washington and St. Clair on its $10 billion 2023-27 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP), with construction expected to start in 2026. That raised eyebrows because the expressway is currently in the right-of-way acquisition phase, with construction expected in 2023.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dardenne Prairie road construction finally started
Residents woke up today to find more street slabs in Pinnacle Point were removed.
Truck overturns on SB I-55 just south of Route Z
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – A truck overturned across two lanes of traffic in Jefferson County Wednesday morning. The incident happened at about 10:30 a.m. on southbound I-55 just south of Route Z. Traffic was at a standstill in this area. The road was clear before 12 p.m. It is unknown at this time what led […]
KMOV
After suffering loss of puppies amid feet of flood water, St. Charles County dog rescue is rebuilding thanks to support from community
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -A St. Charles County animal rescue is continuing its clean up process, more than three weeks after flood water ravaged its building. Stray Paws Rescue sits on Depot Avenue in Old Towne St. Peters. As flood water began to rise in the early morning hours of July 26, President Linda Roever said staff members tried desperately to get to the shelter.
Did You Know These Bluffs are Just 5 Minutes from Columbia, MO?
I've been to Columbia, Missouri maybe a million times in my life. Truth is I lived there for a period of time. But, I never knew there were epic bluffs and a creek in a park literally 5 minutes from the city until now. I have to give credit to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
suntimesnews.com
Meet the Iron Riders at Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Join Missouri State Parks’ noted reenactor and historian Kevin Smith as he presents the history of the legendary Iron Riders. The event begins with a reception at 5:30 p.m., followed by the presentation at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 at Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site.
krcgtv.com
Callaway Chamber of Commerce gets a squeeze out of Local Lemon youth entrepreneurs
Fulton — The Local Lemon, a first-year youth entrepreneurship program through the Callaway Chamber of Commerce and the Missouri women’s Business Center, hosted a ceremony on Thursday where participants received a certificate of completion for their six-week training courses. Every week has a new topic, and teaches children...
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City Council vote to keep property tax rates the same
The Jefferson City Council held a special meeting to vote on the city's property tax rates for the 2023 fiscal year on Thursday. The council has decided to keep the property tax rate the same. Council members met at the John G. Christy Municipal Building at 7:30 to discuss the...
10K square-foot Town and Country stunner for sale
TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. – Town and Country is home to many mansions and other large houses. But how many have their own private, stocked lake and look so stunning in the fall foliage it’d make Bob Ross blush?. 5 Masonridge Court is a magnificent, 10,400 square-foot brick...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman asks American Airlines for refund after gate agent blocks daughter from flight due to 'passport damage'
KIRKWOOD, Mo. — A Kirkwood woman says a major airline delayed her European trip and cost her thousands of dollars due to what they deemed a problem with her passport. What started as a dream vacation for Tina Spanos and her daughter Zoe Prather quickly turned into a nightmare after an interaction with an American Airlines gate agent.
Two charged with stealing MoDOT vehicle, fuel cards
A Columbia man and Jefferson City woman are accused of stealing a vehicle and fuel cards from a Missouri Department of Transportation maintenance shed in Jefferson City. The post Two charged with stealing MoDOT vehicle, fuel cards appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Jury for fraternity member charged with felony hazing to come from Greene County
COLUMBIA — One of the ten men charged with felony hazing in relation to the Danny Santulli case will have a jury from Greene County when his case goes to trial. According to court documents, Thomas Shultz's jury will be selected from Greene County in southwest Missouri and then brought to Boone County for the trial.
GM investing $1.5B in new trucks built at Wentzville plant
General Motors is investing $1.5 billion to build its next-generation midsize pickup truck at the Wentzville Assembly plant.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Missouri Toddler Accidentally Shoots 10-Month Old Baby
A Missouri toddler found a gun left unattended in a purse and ended up shooting a 10-month-old in the abdomen on Tuesday. The incident happened in Gasconade County near Hermann and Washington, Missouri, in the 400 block of Crystal Lane. Deputies from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control and the Gasconade County Sheriff's Office investigated the incident. The 3-year-old who fired the gun was unharmed.
krcgtv.com
Local banks partner with Jefferson City School District for academic incentive program
JEFFERSON CITY — Central Bank and Jefferson Bank announced a new financial incentive program for students at Jefferson City School District high schools, promoting attendance, behavior, and academic achievement. The Academic Commitment to Excellence, or A.C.E., Project is a pilot program that offers incentives of up to $500 to...
Audrain County ammunition dealer accused of failing to deliver purchased items
A Mexico, Missouri, ammunition dealer is being accused by the Better Business Bureau of not delivering goods purchased by buyers in Missouri and elsewhere. The post Audrain County ammunition dealer accused of failing to deliver purchased items appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KSDK
Jefferson County school district launches daycare as strategy to recruit, retain staff
Childcare is a problem in the area. So Dunklin R-5 administrators say they're trying something new: a daycare.
Comments / 0