Hermann, MO

Washington Missourian

Union Expressway still on track

After expressing concern earlier about the future of the planned $12 million Union Expressway, Union officials say the project is moving forward. In May, the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) included $86 million in safety and capacity improvements along Highway 47 between Washington and St. Clair on its $10 billion 2023-27 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP), with construction expected to start in 2026. That raised eyebrows because the expressway is currently in the right-of-way acquisition phase, with construction expected in 2023.
WASHINGTON, MO
Hermann, MO
Missouri Business
Missouri Government
Missouri Industry
FOX 2

Truck overturns on SB I-55 just south of Route Z

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – A truck overturned across two lanes of traffic in Jefferson County Wednesday morning. The incident happened at about 10:30 a.m. on southbound I-55 just south of Route Z. Traffic was at a standstill in this area. The road was clear before 12 p.m. It is unknown at this time what led […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
KMOV

After suffering loss of puppies amid feet of flood water, St. Charles County dog rescue is rebuilding thanks to support from community

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -A St. Charles County animal rescue is continuing its clean up process, more than three weeks after flood water ravaged its building. Stray Paws Rescue sits on Depot Avenue in Old Towne St. Peters. As flood water began to rise in the early morning hours of July 26, President Linda Roever said staff members tried desperately to get to the shelter.
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
suntimesnews.com

Meet the Iron Riders at Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Join Missouri State Parks’ noted reenactor and historian Kevin Smith as he presents the history of the legendary Iron Riders. The event begins with a reception at 5:30 p.m., followed by the presentation at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 at Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Callaway Chamber of Commerce gets a squeeze out of Local Lemon youth entrepreneurs

Fulton — The Local Lemon, a first-year youth entrepreneurship program through the Callaway Chamber of Commerce and the Missouri women’s Business Center, hosted a ceremony on Thursday where participants received a certificate of completion for their six-week training courses. Every week has a new topic, and teaches children...
FULTON, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Missouri Toddler Accidentally Shoots 10-Month Old Baby

A Missouri toddler found a gun left unattended in a purse and ended up shooting a 10-month-old in the abdomen on Tuesday. The incident happened in Gasconade County near Hermann and Washington, Missouri, in the 400 block of Crystal Lane. Deputies from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control and the Gasconade County Sheriff's Office investigated the incident. The 3-year-old who fired the gun was unharmed.

