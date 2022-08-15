Read full article on original website
tewksburycarnation.org
Carnation Mailbag: Reuse Committee, Chamber Meetup in Tewksbury, Hope Walk Scheduled
The Tewksbury North and Trahan Reuse Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at Town Hall. On the agenda are time for public comment, review of the survey soon to be sent to residents and an update on the availability of the East Boston Development Corp. to address the Committee.
tewksburycarnation.org
10 Takeaways From the August 17 Tewksbury School Committee Meeting
1. The TMHS Girls Softball team was recognized at tonight’s meeting for being state finalists in the MIAA Division 2. Athletic Director Ron Drouin and Coach Brittney Souza were on hand to share highlights of the girl’s season. Before the team left Superintendent Regan shared that Drouin was...
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Massachusetts
If you love eating seafood and you happen to live in Massachusetts then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing seafood places in Massachusetts that you should definitely visit if you love good food. All of these restaurants are highly praised by local people and are known for serving absolutely delicious food. They are great choices for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also amazing options for when you are looking for a place to celebrate a special occasion. Are you curious about what these seafood places are? Here is the complete list. If you haven't visited any of them, make sure you do because they are truly amazing.
Woman drives SUV onto second floor of Massachusetts mall
BRAINTREE, Mass. — Shoppers in Massachusetts were left scratching their heads after a woman drove her SUV onto the second floor of the South Shore Plaza on Thursday. Braintree police told WFXT that they were called to the mall around 11:45 a.m. for a report that a vehicle had driven inside the building. When officers arrived, they found a white Lincoln MKX stopped in a hallway on the second floor.
WGME
Two Maine communities make Realtor.com's hottest zip codes list
The top 10 hottest zip codes are out with two Maine towns making the list, according to realtor.com. Windham took the 5th spot, and Auburn took the 10th. The list is based on good bang for a buyer’s buck, demand from out-of-state buyers looking to relocate, and opportunities for aspiring millennial homeowners.
Swimmer, 27, drowns in Brookfield pond
BROOKFIELD — A 27-year-old man drowned Wednesday night at Quacumquasit Pond, better known as South Pond. Investigators are looking into the possibility that the man became distressed in the water due to a medical condition, according to Police Chief Michael Blanchard said. The man, who is from out of...
tewksburycarnation.org
Tonight’s Community Market Features 3 Food Trucks — Plus 6 Dessert Options
Today’s weather looks perfect to drop into the Tewksbury Community Market, which is scheduled to host 34 vendors and community groups at Livingston Street Park, behind the Recreation Center, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The lineup includes:. SWEETS:. Fudge ‘n Stuff (fudge, candied nuts, salted & roasted cashews)...
tewksburycarnation.org
School Reuse Committee Approves Community Survey for Release In September
At its meeting last night, the North & Trahan School Reuse Committee met with its three newly appointed members, John Deputat, George Ferdinand and Jeff Elwell. Chair Bruce Shick was absent. This committee is tasked with evaluating options for the North St. and Trahan schools and presenting a recommendation to...
tewksburycarnation.org
Town Clerk Announces Early Voting Period for Sept. 6 Primary
Early voting in person will be available for the Sept. 6, 2022 State Primary. An application is not required to vote early in person — just show up and vote!. Location: Town Hall, 1009 Main St. Open days & hours:. Saturday 8/27, noon – 6:00 p.m. Monday 8/29,...
Massachusetts State Police Announce Sobriety Checkpoint For Weekend Of 8/19
In their ongoing effort to further educate motorists and strengthen the need to detect and remove those drivers who operate under the influence from our roads and highways, the Massachusetts State Police(MSP) has announced another sobriety checkpoint for the upcoming weekend of Friday, August 19th into Saturday, August 20th. Driving...
whatsupnewp.com
Old Canteen Restaurant, donut/coffee shop, liquor store, and other businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island
The latest listings on BizBuySell and LoopNet show all kinds of businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island. Reasons for selling, when provided, typically do not mention economic hardship, but more often involve the owner retiring or not having time to actively run the business. The names and locations are...
nerej.com
Toll Brothers breaks ground on two new 55+ active adult communities in Mass.
Tyngsborough, MA Toll Brothers, Inc. held a groundbreaking at two of its latest 55+ luxury home communities, Enclave at Tyngsborough and The Willows at Boxford. Both communities are expected to open for sales in the fall. Home buyers in both communities will have a choice of home designs with an...
nbcboston.com
Fire in Westford Destroys Building, Flames Spread to Neighboring Buildings
A building in Westford, Massachusetts was destroyed in a blaze that spread to the buildings on each side of it on Saturday, according to officials. Saturday evening, Westford firefighters arrived at 54 Lake Shore Dr., and found the back of the building in a blaze. Fire spread to the buildings on each side as firefighters attempted to extinguish the flames, said fire officials.
Connecticut woman dies at Ogunquit beach
PORTLAND, Maine — A woman from Connecticut has died after reportedly experiencing a medical event while she was in the water at a beach in Ogunquit. The 62-year-old, whose name has not been released, was brought out of the water at about 3 p.m. Monday by lifeguards and other bystanders, according to a news release issued by the Ogunquit Fire Department.
WCVB
Car flips over guardrail in crash on Interstate 93 in Boston
BOSTON — A serious crash on Interstate 93 in Boston that injured six people is under investigation. The crash happened at 2 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway in Dorchester. Boston EMS said six people were taken to the hospital with injuries. WCVB will have more information...
Former city employee shut down police website over a pay dispute, officials say
Officials in a Boston suburb are investigating a former city employee they say shut down the police website during a pay dispute. Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller said the former employee, who was the police department information technology director, took down the department website in late June and July. The website instead directed visitors to a message that called on them to contact Fuller and ask the mayor to restore it, The Boston Globe reported on Friday.
westfordcat.org
Fire Department responds to three alarm fire on Lake Shore Drive
WESTFORD — Area firefighters responded to a three alarm fire to a Lake Shore Drive house on Saturday night. Westford Fire Department first responded to the fire at approximately 9:17 p.m. Westford, Littleton, Chelmsford, Lowell, Nashua, Ayer Tyngsborough and Carlisle first responders were on scene. The blaze was brought...
whdh.com
Thousands gather for annual Dominican festival and parade
BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of people gathered in Jamaica Plain Sunday afternoon to take part in the annual Dominican festival and parade. The event has been held for almost 40 years and celebrates the cultural pride of the Caribbean community. Many different groups participated in the parade, playing music, dancing...
bpdnews.com
The Boston Police Department Remembers Patrolman David R. Brown Who Died in the Line of Duty 39 Years Ago Today
Patrolman David Brown suffered a fatal heart attack on August 14, 1983, in Dorchester shortly after a short pursuit of a vehicle that was speeding on Columbia Road near Blue Hill Avenue. While sitting inside the police vehicle he suffered a seizure while checking the vehicle registration and driver's license....
