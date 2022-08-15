Read full article on original website
Related
newschannel20.com
School reminding parents to be patient with bus transportation
CHATHAM, Ill. (WICS) — Ball-Chatham officials are reminding parents to be patient with school bus transportation. Officials say that there are many factors that may cause your child's bus to be late getting to their bus stop. If there ever is an emergency, parents will be contacted by the...
newschannel20.com
One injured in Van Dyke Street shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Decatur police are investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday night. We're told it happened around 7:30 p.m. on Van Dyke Street in Decatur. Police say the victim was shot in the lower torso. No arrests have been made.
newschannel20.com
Juvenile crime on the rise in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Juvenile crime appears to be on the rise in Springfield. The Springfield Police Department presented city crime data to the city council Tuesday night. The data found that juvenile crime and homicides are on the rise. Springfield resident Deena Dodson said she feels safe where...
newschannel20.com
500 school supply kits go to elementary schools across Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The American Council of Engineering Companies of Illinois (ACEC Illinois) has donated over 500 back-to-school supply kits to assist low-income students in elementary schools across the state. Students in Chicago, Springfield, Joliet, Urbana, and East St. Louis are the towns getting the supplies. The beneficiary...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newschannel20.com
Final payment made to downtown Springfield YMCA
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — On Tuesday, the City of Springfield presented the final TIF payment of the tax fund to the downtown YMCA. The final payment was $900,000. Springfield approved nearly $6 million in tax increment funding to help the YMCA move into a new building downtown. "With the...
newschannel20.com
Battling Blight: City Council will help fix up homes
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield city council has created a program to use housing fees and violations to fix up the outside of homes. Ward 8 Alderwoman Erin Conley said she wants to see Springfield neighborhoods strengthened and maintained. "I hope that in little ways, house by house, we...
newschannel20.com
Murder suspect captured in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. Decatur Police say Robinson was captured at approximately 12:20 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of east Sedgwick Street. Police are searching for a man wanted for murdering Arrion McClelland. Dionte A. Robinson, 24, is wanted on a charge of first degree murder. Police...
newschannel20.com
District 186 partners with Secret Service to fight school violence
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The United States Secret Service is helping District 186 keep Springfield schools safe. On Thursday, a program was held at Southeast High School in partnership with the secret service, United States Attorney Gregory K. Harris, and Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul. The program was a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newschannel20.com
New app to track students on Rochester school buses
ROCHESTER, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — There will soon be a new way to ease Rochester School District parents' concerns about students on the bus. The district is launching an app in October that will allow families to monitor daily school bus transportation information, including where a specific bus is on its route.
newschannel20.com
Man pleads not guilty in street racing crash that injured teacher
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man has pleaded not guilty in a street racing crash that injured a local teacher. Rashean D. Vorties, 27, is accused of causing a two-vehicle crash outside St. Teresa High School in April. That crash seriously injured St. Teresa High School teacher Amber Johnson.
newschannel20.com
8-mile resurfacing project begins next week in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) annouced an eight-mile resurfacing project in Decatur on U.S. 36 between Airport Road to Illinois 32. The project is $6.4 million and includes resurfacing and pavement patching. Drivers should expect a smother road surface once construction is finished. Resurfacing...
newschannel20.com
Rural Health summit held in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There was a Rural Health Summit on Thursday in Springfield. U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, was at the summit and discussed challenges with local health leaders and educators. The summit examined three major areas of need for rural health workforces, creating pre-professional pipelines to recruit...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newschannel20.com
Macon County Sheriff's deputies now equipped with body cameras
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Macon County Sheriff's deputies are now wearing body cameras. Starting this week, the patrol division will be wearing the body worn cameras (BWC). Wearing the BWCs is in compliance with the directive mandated by a new Illinois law, which is also known as the SAFE-T...
newschannel20.com
UIS students move in ahead of new school year
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Tuesday was move-in day for new incoming students at the University of Illinois Springfield (UIS). New students moved into the Lincoln and Founders Residence Halls. Approximately 300 first-year undergraduate students moved into UIS on Tuesday. "I'm excited to meet new people and especially my roommates...
newschannel20.com
STEAM Expo at Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Wednesday was the start of the Tech Prairie STEAM Expo at the Illinois State Fair. The Expo allows all fairgoers to engage, interact, and explore incredible innovation and emerging career opportunities related to science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) fields. This is the second...
newschannel20.com
Illinois First Lady outbids husband for grand champion steer
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — It was Pritzker against Pritzker once again at the Illinois State Fair's sale of champions Tuesday evening. Governor JB Pritzker and his wife, MK, competed for the championship steer. MK Pritzker won yet again this year. This is the second year in a row MK...
newschannel20.com
Illinois to pay FFA membership for students
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Tuesday was Agriculture Day at the Illinois State Fair. State officials spent the day at the fair expressing the importance of agriculture. At the agriculture breakfast, Governor JB Pritzker said that "from now on the state of Illinois will pay for Future Farmers of America (FFA) membership dues for every single student taking agricultural classes."
newschannel20.com
Central Illinois farm will power thousands of homes with solar
LINCOLN, Ill. (WICS) — Mulligan Solar Farm will help power homes in Logan County. Thursday was the grand opening of the solar farm. "Solar is a 70-megawatt project here in Logan County," said Mark Goodwin, president and CEO of Apex Clean Energy. "It's operating now it's delivering enough power for 14,000 U.S. homes."
newschannel20.com
2022 Friday Night Rivals Schedule
It's almost time to kick off this year's CEFCU Friday Night Rivals!. Here's a look at the games we have lined up to air on CW 23. 10/21: Sacred Heart-Griffin at Springfield Southeast. You can also watch the games on NewsChannel20.com and FoxIllinois.com as well as on the station Facebook...
newschannel20.com
Joint lactic and polylactic acid production projects coming to Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Two planned joint ventures for U.S. production of lactic acid and polylactic acid will be located in Decatur. The projects will help meet the growing demand for a wide variety of plant-based products, including eco-friendly bioplastics. The first Joint venture, GreenWise Lactic, would produce up...
Comments / 0