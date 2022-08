Crime fighters, today we’re highlighting this man. We’re hoping someone can identify him and notify our detective on the case.

He was spotted stealing items from the HEB at 3801 E. 42nd on July 9th. If you have any information, please contact Detective T. Yelley at 432-335-5759 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case #22-0011948.

YOU often help us solve these crimes and we are appreciative.