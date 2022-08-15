ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

OKCPD: Mother arrested after children found unresponsive in hot car parked at Walmart

By Kaylee Douglas/KFOR
 4 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – The Oklahoma City Police Department says a metro mother was arrested on 2 charges of child neglect Sunday afternoon after her children were found unconscious in the backseat of a hot car parked at a local Walmart.

According to the incident report, 39-year-old Elizabeta Babb was arrested at the Walmart Supercenter near I-240 and Santa Fe Ave. after her two 2-year-olds were rescued from a hot vehicle in the parking lot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3syaHW_0hHsbWHo00
Elizabeta Babb, courtesy Oklahoma County Detention Center
Police say Walmart security footage shows Babb entered the store with one of the children at 2:22 p.m. before walking back out with the child at 2:28 p.m., deposits the child back in the car and walks back into the store.

While Babb is inside the store, a witness outside crawled through the open sunroof to unlock the car and retrieve the unresponsive children.

According to the report, when roused, one child began crying while the other remained lethargic.

A Walmart security officer put the children into her security vehicle with the air conditioning running.

That security officer told officers the car was hot to the touch and even burned her while she attempted to retrieve the children.

Meanwhile, security officials inside the store were repeating the vehicle’s tag number over the intercom in efforts to have the vehicle owner walk out, but no one did.

At 2:57 p.m., Babb is seen leaving self-checkout and walking outside where her children were being examined by medics.

“When confronted, Babb stated she was only in the store about five minutes,” said the reporting officer.

DHS and OKCPD determined Babb should be arrested on scene during their investigation.

The children’s father and grandmother were contacted to take the children from the scene after their medical evaluation.

Babb now faces two counts of Child Neglect.

Angie Williams
4d ago

no reason for this . I never left my kids in the car. I have grandchildren now and I have not left them in a car either. thank God the kids are ok. mom deserves whatever she gets

Phyllis Gray
3d ago

I don't know how many times it has to be said, "Do not leave your kids in the car during the heat of an Oklahoma summer!" And yet that's not even enough. The bottom line is, "Don't leave your kids in the car without adult supervision ever!" There's just too much that can go wrong from heat exhaustion leading to death... to kids finding something in the glove compartments, consoles, or cleansers or aerosol cans that can harm them...to kids knocking the car out of gear, etc. Vehicles are not playpens... this is "not" a safe place to leave a child unattended!!

laura
4d ago

good! you would think for years people get told not to do this and they do it anyway.. no sympathy for this girl! so sad!

