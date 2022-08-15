ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, IN

bcdemocrat.com

LOOKING BACK: Decades of memories from teacher, farmer

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is a story about George Anthony, born and raised in Van Buren Township in Brown County, Indiana. The interview by Dick Reed was printed in the Brown County Democrat on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 1974. George Anthony, at age 100, has quit doing “chin-ups” because of a...
BROWN COUNTY, IN
Fine print: Criminal court Aug. 8-11

Charles Davis, operating a vehicle while intoxicated – endangering a person, Class A misdemeanor; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, Class C misdemeanor. Kenny Biddle, cruelty to an animal, Class A misdemeanor. Anthony Weis, harboring a non-immunized dog, Class B misdemeanor; dog bite liability, Class C misdemeanor. Isaac Fleetwood, disorderly...
