LOOKING BACK: Decades of memories from teacher, farmer
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is a story about George Anthony, born and raised in Van Buren Township in Brown County, Indiana. The interview by Dick Reed was printed in the Brown County Democrat on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 1974. George Anthony, at age 100, has quit doing “chin-ups” because of a...
‘He was a hero’: Family, friends recall late Indiana Conservation Officer whose name was ‘synonymous to Brown County’
Many remember Jeff Atwood with differing stories, but the themes and his character remain consistent throughout each unique tale. A man who was steadfast in his beliefs. A good man who loved his family and took care of people. A fearless hero. He served as an Indiana Department of Natural...
Do Something has new executive director, plans resource event for families
When Cory and Michelle Joy’s son Caleb passed away in 2017 from an accidental overdose, it launched them into a whole new world of learning about substance use disorder and its cause. From that tragedy, the local nonprofit Do Something was born. This year, Cory Joy shifted from role...
Fine print: Criminal court Aug. 8-11
Charles Davis, operating a vehicle while intoxicated – endangering a person, Class A misdemeanor; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, Class C misdemeanor. Kenny Biddle, cruelty to an animal, Class A misdemeanor. Anthony Weis, harboring a non-immunized dog, Class B misdemeanor; dog bite liability, Class C misdemeanor. Isaac Fleetwood, disorderly...
