2022 08/22 – Rosie Timmons
Rosie Timmons, 93, of Centralia passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born May 18, 1929, in Centralia, the daughter of Orville Stover and Opal (Porter) Stover. She married Harold E. Timmons on January 8, 1947, and he preceded her in death on July 6, 1995.
2022 08/26 – Harry Lee Battle Sr.
Harry Lee Battle Sr., 80, associate Minister of 2nd Baptist Church of Centralia went home to the welcoming arms of his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon, surrounded by the love of his family. He was born on July...
Scooters Coffee Drive Thrus coming to Salem, Centralia, Mt. Vernon, and Vandalia
Scooters Coffee Drive Thru’s are coming to Salem, Centralia, Mt. Vernon, Vandalia and two other communities. Rachel Wallace who owns many of the Subway Restaurants in the area along with the Best Western and Rosati’s in Centralia is opening the new franchises in a partnership with her long time employee Marcie Wallace who is of no relation.
2022 08/22 – Michael David ‘Poppie’ Greear
Michael David “Poppie” Greear, passed away at 9:15 AM, Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at his home. He was born December 13, 1943, in Centralia, the son of Frank Robert and Betty (Ray) Greear. He married Janet Loyd at Hickory Street Christian Church in Centralia, and she survives. Dave...
KFVS12
Funeral arrangements set for wife of Carbondale Mayor
Zander Trainer is one of 25 finalists in the Kids Division of the USA Mullet Championships. Cape Girardeau Career & Technology Center gifted fire truck for new program. The Jackson Fire Department donated a fire truck for the CTC's new science fire program. Anna, Carbondale receive grant money to spruce-up...
Centralia Lake to be treated with Algaecide on Thursday
Lake Centralia will once again be treated with Algaecide on Thursday. City Manager Kory Smith says with continued warm air and water temperatures, the city will once again be applying a commercial algaecide known as EarthTec at Lake Centralia to prevent the growth of Nuisance algal and blue-green algae blooms.
Contact 2: Trash complaints in Madison County, Illinois
“If someone comes and tells you, ‘Hey, Mike I’ll take care of you. I’ll mow your grass every Friday,’ and you’re not getting it mowed on Friday, then what?”
Free lawyer services in Carbondale, IL
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Imagine getting a lawyer’s services for free. That’s something you don’t hear often, but it’s a reality for the people of Carbondale. Every month, the Carbondale Public Library provides this free service. “We are doing the Lawyer in the Library and...
Police Beat for Friday, August 19th, 2022
A 37-year-old Salem man has been charged with two counts of misdemeanor child endangerment after allegedly leaving two young children home alone. Salem Police say Neal Durham of East Boone was allegedly caring for a one and two years when he left them alone to go to the store. They were found by a Marion County Housing Authority Unit employee doing a check on the housing unit. Police later located Durham at the store where he was taken to the Marion County Jail and later released on a notice to appear in court.
Boil order issued for a number of streets in Centralia
The entire East side of Wamac from Illinois Central Tracks, South and East to City Limits.
Lady Wildcats Golfers Win At Herrin
The Salem Lady Wildcats golf team traveled to Herrin at Pine Lakes and came away with a 183-257 win over Herrin with Agape Christian just having one athlete competing. She was Zoe Danner and was medalist shooting 41. Salem was led by Alyssa Paul’s 42, Taylor Ice 46, Mack Mann 47 and Jaryn Haarmann a 48. Ella Holthaus led Herrin with a 57.
Re:purpose Development LLC receives $1-million matching grant for Downtown Centralia Winery Block Project
Woman-owned Re:purpose Development LLC has received a $1-million matching grant from the state for their Downtown Centralia Winery Block Project. Principal Mindy Cooney says the development group has been waiting for the announcement made by the Governor this week for six months since submitting the grant application. She says the announcement is a huge win, not just for them, by for the entire city of Centralia.
2022 08/22 – Charlotte Joan Foster
Charlotte Joan Foster, age 80 of Carlyle, passed away at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Mrs. Foster was born in Breese, IL on March 24, 1942, a daughter of Carl Paul and Mildred Viola (nee Koehler) Meyer. She married Charles “Buddy” Foster in Salem on March 21, 1959, and he preceded her in death on August 24, 2020.
Prairie Farms hiring in Granite City
GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) - Prairie Farms in Granite City announced Thursday that they are hiring for multiple positions. Employees will work 40 hours guaranteed and will have weekly pay, starting at $23.26 and moving up to $30 an hour. They will also have $50 per week for all insurance plans, receive a pension and 401k plan, and paid vacation, sick, and personal days.
2022 8/20 – Leland Neil Knolhoff
Leland Neil Knolhoff, age 65, of Hoffman, Illinois, passed away at 5:42 P.M. on Monday, August 15, 2022, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia, Illinois. He was born on July 7, 1957, in Centralia, Illinois, the son of Herbert Fred and Edna A. (Schroeder) Knolhoff. He married Vanessa Debra Marie Peper on August 10, 1984, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoffman, Illinois, and she survives him in Hoffman, Illinois.
Heartland groups to clean Route 13 from Murphysboro to Harrisburg
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Groups representing civic organizations, businesses, labor unions, high schools and families will be devoting their morning to cleaning up Route 13 from Murphysboro to Harrisburg on Saturday, September 17. This region-wide cleaning is part of efforts by the Clean SOIL organization, which was founded in 2020 by...
It’s opening day at Balloon Fest
Balloon Fest officially opens at three Friday afternoon. There will be over 100 food and craft vendors. The Centralia High School Marching Showcase and Flag Corps will lead the opening ceremony. The Main Event involving the Balloons begins at 4:30. The first race from Foundation Park is expected from 5:30...
Centralia announces conditional appointment of new police chief
Centralia City Manager W. Kory Smith has announced the conditional appointment has been offered to Christopher Locke to serve as Centralia’s Police Chief. He is currently the Police Chief of Fairview Heights in the Metro East. Chief Locke will be sworn in at a later date following city council...
JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – AUGUST 16TH, 2022
MT. VERNON, IL — On Tuesday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mt. Vernon Police Department reported the following arrests to this Withers Broadcasting/Dana Communications Radio Station;. 45-year-old David Robinson of Mt. Vernon was arrested Monday by the Mt. Vernon Police Department for Possession of Drug...
