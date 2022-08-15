Animals safe after flooding hits Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association parking lot

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association says their lower parking lot and the bridge to reach their facilities have been impacted by the storms and flooding that hit the area Sunday night, Aug. 14, 2022.

According to the KCHA, when staff members arrived this morning, they found the bridge that leads to the facility covered with logs, branches and debris and the lower parking lot in front of the building flooded. The KCHA also shared a photo that shows a line where water previously been up around the building through the night.

Unable to drive over the bridge, staff members walked to the facility to check on the animals. According to the KCHA, all of the animals were safe and none of the animal care areas appear impacted by flooding. Officials with the KCHA say all of the damage appears to be restricted to the lower parking lot and the bridge.

The KCHA says the power was out at the time they first arrived, but has since come back on.

