Gov. Murphy signs executive order lifting routine COVID-19 testing requirements for school districts, child care settings, state contractors

Gov. Murphy signs legislation to protect employees during changes in ownership of health care entities
NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Thursday signed S-315 which establishes employment protections for workers in the health care sector when there is a change in control of their health care entity employer. The bill requires any change in control to be made via a contract or agreement between...
Senator Testa: Gov. Murphy should now abolish all remaining COVID mandates
NEW JERSEY – A day after some unwarranted COVID testing rules for teachers and school workers were rescinded, and following a CDC report relaxing virus recommendations, Senator Michael Testa is calling on Governor Murphy to do more. “Monday’s announcement was a start. Now it is time to lift outdated...
NJDOL, OSHA renew alliance to protect workers, promote workplace safety in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY – The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL), the New Jersey State Industrial Safety Committee (NJSISC), and the U.S Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) this week signed an agreement renewing their collaborative relationship to continue to foster safer and healthier workplaces in the Garden State.
American Lung Association seeks grant applications from innovative researchers in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY – The American Lung Association in New Jersey has announced the start of its 2023-2024 research awards and grants cycle. The organization is now accepting research grant applications from researchers here in New Jersey and across the nation with the potential to improve prevention, detection and treatment options for all lung diseases including lung cancer.
Acting AG Platkin co-leads multistate filing in support of federal rule to regulate ‘ghost guns,’ make New Jersey communities safer
NEW JERSEY – Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin Tuesday co-led a coalition of 20 Attorneys General in filing an amicus brief that supports a new federal Final Rule regulating “ghost guns” – weapons without serial numbers that are often made at home from semi-completed frames and receivers, and which can be purchased without background checks. Such weapons are illegal in New Jersey.
New Jersey is the 5th most expensive state to have a baby
Between labor and delivery, health insurance and childcare, it now costs more than $32,250 to have a baby in New Jersey. Below are the nationwide average costs for childbirth, child care and health insurance:
Stage 1 fire restrictions in effect for Northern New Jersey
NEW JERSEY – The New Jersey Forest Fire Service has implemented Stage 1 Campfire Restrictions for Northern New Jersey. The following restrictions are in effect in Bergen County, Essex County, Hudson County, Morris County, Passaic County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County, Hopewell Township in Mercer County, Union County, Hunterdon County, and Middlesex County (north of Raritan River).
New Jersey’s private sector growth continues in July
NEW JERSEY – Preliminary estimates produced by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show total nonfarm wage and salary employment in New Jersey increased by 6,300 jobs in July to reach a seasonally adjusted level of 4,218,300. Private sector employment grew by 12,100 jobs. So far this year, New...
NJ Transit welcomes students back to campus with promotional discount
NEW JERSEY – NJ TRANSIT is welcoming students back to class with the continuation of the popular Student Pass discount program. Students heading back to class this fall semester on NJ TRANSIT’s bus, rail, or light rail systems can enjoy as much as a 60-percent saving on fares.
