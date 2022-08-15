Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
oilcity.news
Relish: Upcoming Casper event to celebrate Wyoming’s craft beer, food and art scene
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper art gallery ART 321 will be ground zero for an event celebrating Wyoming’s craft brewers and artists. “The idea was to partner with a local art gallery to put an event together that showcased a variety of different disciplines,” said Michelle Forster, executive director of the Wyoming Craft Brewers Guild. “‘Mastery across disciplines’ is the way we put it.”
oilcity.news
Visit Casper launches guided audio tour of 10 Casper murals
CASPER, Wyo. — Ten of Casper’s murals are featured in a new audio tour accessible via telephone, with information about the mural and the artist at each stop, Visit Casper announced Thursday. “The new mural tour is a fantastic way for locals and visitors alike to immerse themselves...
oilcity.news
Brain Injury Advocates seeking BBQ competitors and vendors for annual Smoke & Soul Fest
Brain Injury Advocates of Wyoming is looking for BBQ competitors and event vendors for its annual event: the Smoke & Soul Fest. This event is open to the community and features live music, the Taste Testing Tent, the Beer Tent, vendors, and a kids helmet giveaway! This event will take place on Oct. 8, 2022, with the community portion starting at 1 p.m.
Have You Seen The Unbelievable Wyoming History On Legend Rock?
When you google 'petroglyphs in Wyoming' there are three major sites that come up. White Mountain petroglyph site, Castle Gardens and Legend Rock State petroglyph site. Not saying that there aren't more than that and likely there are MANY more, but just not as publicized. I've been lucky enough to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oilcity.news
Obituary: Sharon Lucille Ortiz
Services for Sharon Lucille Ortiz, 84, of Casper will be conducted Friday, August 26 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church at 11 a.m. She died peacefully on Thursday, August 18 at Casper Mountain Rehab & Nursing Home in Casper after a long battle with debilitating dementia. She was born June...
oilcity.news
Obituaries: Carlisle, Losea, Reed
Glenn A. Carlisle, 64, of Casper, Wyoming, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Central Wyoming Hospice. He was born in Detroit, Michigan, to Marvin G. and Luann E. Carlisle on September 19, 1957. After high school, Glenn joined the military. He was very proud of his service and fellow...
oilcity.news
ART 321 hosting day of professional development workshops for artists
CASPER, Wyo. — ART 321 is hosting a full day of professional development workshops on Saturday, Aug. 20. Topics include personal marketing, basic accounting for art sales, business resources in Wyoming for artists, and professional writing essentials. “Enjoy a BBQ afterwards and network with artists and Friends of ART...
oilcity.news
Obituaries: Roseburr Sr., Fernandez
George Roseburr Senior passed away August 13, 2022. He was 99 years young. George was born June 9, 1923, in Boley, Oklahoma. George served in the military. He was a mechanic at Coliseum Motors for 40 years. George was married to Dorthy Roseburr, who passed away in 2011. George had...
RELATED PEOPLE
oilcity.news
Obituary: Bonnie L. Ridley
On Sunday, August 14, 2022, Bonnie L. Ridley, loving mother of two, passed away at the age of 70. Bonnie was born on November 26, 1951, in Casper, Wyoming, as the only child of Enos and Mardi Abeyta. She graduated from Natrona County High School in 1970, and went on...
oilcity.news
Meet the dancers and judges of the 12th Annual Dancing with the Stars of Casper
Blast into the past by attending the 12th Annual Dancing with the Stars of Casper – Through the Decades benefiting Mercer Family Resource Center on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at 6 p.m. at the Ford Wyoming Center. The evening includes a plated meal, a friendly dance competition featuring community leaders, and spirited bidding on a variety of silent and live auction packages. This year our “Stars of Casper” will perform professionally choreographed routines with a Through the Decades theme, hoping to win votes for the People’s Choice Award! Enjoy cruising back through time and be sure to vote for your favorite dance moves at https://one.bidpal.net/dancing2022.
oilcity.news
Wyoming Hunger Initiative purchases $50K of protein from Casper butcher to donate to anti-hunger charities
CASPER, Wyo. — Food pantries across the state will be receiving a boost in protein offerings to give to those in need thanks to a statewide program making a recent large donation. The Wyoming Hunger Initiative, first organized by First Lady Jennie Gordon in 2019, recently purchased $50,000 worth...
oilcity.news
Casper to see sunny weekend; western Wyoming could see storms, heavy rain starting Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — While western Wyoming could see some thunderstorms and heavy rain starting Friday, the Casper area can expect a sunny weekend, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. Casper has a variety of weekend events happening, including Saturday’s “Riverfest” at Crossroads Park as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Casper College dorms spring to life as students move in on Thursday
CASPER, Wyo. — Residence Hall at Casper College bristled with activity on Thursday as summer break winds down. Students who will be living on campus started their move-in on Thursday and will continue through Friday. More than 400 students will move into the dorms over the next two days,...
oilcity.news
Toilet destroyed by fireworks at David Street Station; suspects at large
CASPER, Wyo. — A toilet in the men’s room at David Street Station was destroyed by a firework in the early morning hours on Wednesday, Aug. 17, Casper Police Department officer Scott Cogdill said in an email to Oil City. Police are currently reviewing surveillance video as part...
oilcity.news
Wyoming Weed and Pest offers tips to help avoid invasive species spread at Wyoming State Fair
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming State Fair kicked off on Tuesday and will continue through Saturday in Douglas. The Wyoming Weed and Pest Council is at the fair to help educate people about how to avoid spreading invasive species. “A lot goes into preparing animals for the fair and...
county17.com
HF Sinclair spokeswoman: Sinclair facility layoffs won’t impact other facilities or customers
GILLETTE, Wyo. — An HF Sinclair Corp. spokeswoman on Aug. 12 said the Sinclair, Wyoming, layoffs and the change in organizational structure doesn’t impact its other facilities or Sinclair customers. “No additional layoffs are expected at this time at the Sinclair, WY facility, other than those previously announced,”...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
oilcity.news
Nicolaysen Art Museum to seek new executive director with Andy Couch leaving Casper for new role in Oklahoma
CASPER, Wyo. — Nicolaysen Art Museum Executive Director Andy Couch will be leaving Casper to accept a new role as director of the Norman Firehouse Art Center in Oklahoma, the NIC announced Thursday. Couch’s last day at the NIC will be Friday, Sept. 9, when the museum holds its...
oilcity.news
Bar-D Signs selected to replace Casper Recreation Complex sign destroyed in car accident
CASPER, Wyo. — Bar-D signs has been selected to replace an electronic digital monument sign at the intersection of Beverly and 4th Street in Casper that was destroyed in a car accident in November 2021. On Tuesday, the Casper City Council authorized the city to enter a contract with...
oilcity.news
Casper expected to be sunny through Saturday before chance for storms Sunday–Wednesday
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area is expected to see sunny conditions through Saturday before a chance for rain and thunderstorms returns Sunday through Wednesday, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. Some isolated storms are possible in western and central Wyoming on Thursday afternoon...
oilcity.news
No rain for Casper until Monday, but weekend monsoonal storms possible in western Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Rain is out of the forecast in Casper until Monday, but western Wyoming could see some monsoonal moisture Friday through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. On Wednesday, mountains in western and central Wyoming could see some isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon and...
Comments / 0