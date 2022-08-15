ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oilcity.news

Relish: Upcoming Casper event to celebrate Wyoming’s craft beer, food and art scene

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper art gallery ART 321 will be ground zero for an event celebrating Wyoming’s craft brewers and artists. “The idea was to partner with a local art gallery to put an event together that showcased a variety of different disciplines,” said Michelle Forster, executive director of the Wyoming Craft Brewers Guild. “‘Mastery across disciplines’ is the way we put it.”
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Visit Casper launches guided audio tour of 10 Casper murals

CASPER, Wyo. — Ten of Casper’s murals are featured in a new audio tour accessible via telephone, with information about the mural and the artist at each stop, Visit Casper announced Thursday. “The new mural tour is a fantastic way for locals and visitors alike to immerse themselves...
CASPER, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Casper, WY
Entertainment
Local
Wyoming Entertainment
City
Casper, WY
Local
Wyoming Society
State
Wyoming State
Casper, WY
Society
oilcity.news

Obituary: Sharon Lucille Ortiz

Services for Sharon Lucille Ortiz, 84, of Casper will be conducted Friday, August 26 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church at 11 a.m. She died peacefully on Thursday, August 18 at Casper Mountain Rehab & Nursing Home in Casper after a long battle with debilitating dementia. She was born June...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Obituaries: Carlisle, Losea, Reed

Glenn A. Carlisle, 64, of Casper, Wyoming, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Central Wyoming Hospice. He was born in Detroit, Michigan, to Marvin G. and Luann E. Carlisle on September 19, 1957. After high school, Glenn joined the military. He was very proud of his service and fellow...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

ART 321 hosting day of professional development workshops for artists

CASPER, Wyo. — ART 321 is hosting a full day of professional development workshops on Saturday, Aug. 20. Topics include personal marketing, basic accounting for art sales, business resources in Wyoming for artists, and professional writing essentials. “Enjoy a BBQ afterwards and network with artists and Friends of ART...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Obituaries: Roseburr Sr., Fernandez

George Roseburr Senior passed away August 13, 2022. He was 99 years young. George was born June 9, 1923, in Boley, Oklahoma. George served in the military. He was a mechanic at Coliseum Motors for 40 years. George was married to Dorthy Roseburr, who passed away in 2011. George had...
CASPER, WY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Street
oilcity.news

Obituary: Bonnie L. Ridley

On Sunday, August 14, 2022, Bonnie L. Ridley, loving mother of two, passed away at the age of 70. Bonnie was born on November 26, 1951, in Casper, Wyoming, as the only child of Enos and Mardi Abeyta. She graduated from Natrona County High School in 1970, and went on...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Meet the dancers and judges of the 12th Annual Dancing with the Stars of Casper

Blast into the past by attending the 12th Annual Dancing with the Stars of Casper – Through the Decades benefiting Mercer Family Resource Center on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at 6 p.m. at the Ford Wyoming Center. The evening includes a plated meal, a friendly dance competition featuring community leaders, and spirited bidding on a variety of silent and live auction packages. This year our “Stars of Casper” will perform professionally choreographed routines with a Through the Decades theme, hoping to win votes for the People’s Choice Award! Enjoy cruising back through time and be sure to vote for your favorite dance moves at https://one.bidpal.net/dancing2022.
CASPER, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Headliner#Localevent#Local Life#Live Music#Bull Riding
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society

Comments / 0

Community Policy