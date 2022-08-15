ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saharah
4d ago

You ready to head out on the town?...Yep ready, oh wait I gotta run back upstairs and grab My.... swim cap...Yep swim cap.

marianne sigman
4d ago

could people please go back to old Hollywood style. at least that was classy

Halle Berry Paired New Purple Curls With a Plunging Blouse for Date Night

Aside from her unparalleled beauty, fashion-icon status, and Oscar-winning acting skills, Halle Berry is known for her impeccable hair — whether it's cropped short in her signature pixie or styled in breezy waves. And the actress just debuted new hair with a bold dye choice that she unsurprisingly pulled off with flying colors.
Kendall Jenner’s Bodycon Dress Collection Is Unparalleled

Kendall Jenner is the new-era supermodel that fashion can’t get enough of. Having strutted every major runway of today, as well as gracing countless Vogue covers, the 26-year-old has earned her position at the top of her game. And her personal style is arguably just as remarkable as her editorials. Her signature look? The bodycon dress.
These 3 Dated Hairstyles Add Years To Your Look, According To Professional Stylists

This post has been updated since it was originally published on May 17, 2022. Adding layers to virtually any haircut can provide volume and create texture (which are also 2 goals of many who are after an anti-aging look!) However, as hair experts explain, adding too many layers or choosing a style that doesn’t align with your face shape might add years to your look, inadvertently. We checked in with professional hair stylists and experts to learn more about 3 types of hairstyles to avoid if your goal is to capture a youthful essence, and why. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles and Lily Will, Founder & CEO of Niawigs and hair expert.
Paris Hilton Rocks Sexy Black Swimsuit As She Straddles Husband Carter Reum In Italy: Photos

Paris Hilton is having an iconic hot girl summer! The 40-year-old hotel heiress and DJ was spotted taking a swim in Positano, Italy with her husband Carter Reum on Friday, August 12. The Simple Life alum rocked a stunning black swimsuit as she straddled her beau in the crystal blue waters of the Amalfi Coast. The adorable couple even stole some kisses while cooling off from the summer sun.
Keke Palmer's Dress Takes the Thigh Slit to a New, Embellished Extreme

Keke Palmer's press-tour style streak continues. The actor turned heads in a black strapless gown at the Berlin premiere of her film "Nope" on July 26. Her dress featured a prominent thigh slit that revealed the entire length of her left leg and was embellished with mirrored plexiglass pieces arranged to resemble a tire track. She kept her accessories relatively low-key, finishing her look with jeweled ankle-strap sandals, diamond earrings, white eyeliner, and waist-length box braids.
Your Jaw Will Drop When You See Ariana Grande's Shocking Transformation Ahead Of New 'Wicked' Role—We've Never Seen Her Like This!

Ariana Grande just got a hair makeover and she looks absolutely gorgeous!. In an Instagram story uploaded on July 14, the 29-year-old singer shared a photo of herself with producer-songwriters Ilya Salamanzadeh and Savan Kotecha. Based on the pic, the Thank U, Next singer was seen sporting her signature high ponytail but this time, she now has platinum blonde hair! Check it out:
We're Still Not Over Heidi Klum's Embellished Dolce And Gabbana Catsuit From Fashion Week—She Looks Unreal!

Heidi Klum loves showing off her legs in super-mini skirts and dresses, as well as dresses with thigh-high slits. And we love seeing her in them! But the 49-year-old America’s Got Talent judge just proved that she doesn’t actually have to flash the flesh to show off her enviable supermodel pins, as she managed to do so in a skin-tight catsuit too!
Lori Harvey Shows Off Style Senses With Fashion-Forward 'Fit — Get The Look

Between signing with IMG Models and being named Gymshark's first celebrity ambassador, Lori Harvey has been streamlining success left and right — while still making time to show off some incredible fashion 'fits. The stunning celebrity recently took to Instagram on Sunday, August 14, to flaunt her fabulous new bob-cut hairstyle, giving props to professional celebrity hairstylist Ray Christopher for the iconic cut. "Last night I was supposed to be doing an updo, how did we end up here?" stated Christopher alongside a video he shared with his Instagram followers. The caption was followed-up with several scissor emoji's regarding the...
Megan Thee Stallion Slays On Instagram In A Little Black Dress

Megan Thee Stallion stepped out on Instagram recently wearing an all-black look that was everything!. For her look, the beauty donned a black, cold shoulder sweater midi dress. She paired the look with minimal jewelry and accessorized the look with a black and gold handbag. She wore her hair long and in big curls that were parted down the middle and served face and body as she posed for a photo dump for her millions of Instagram followers.
