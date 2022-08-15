Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
Now Desk: Stormy weather ahead and the top headlines for Friday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki takes a look at the weather for the weekend and if we can expect storms. Then we talk about the top trending stories for Friday, including a new sandwich option at a popular fast food chain, a “miracle” panda cub, and what type of diamond is surging in popularity. Plus we have what we’re working on for 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5!
WILX-TV
Watch: Nice weather on deck - until the weekend - and trending stories
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the Now Desk to show what we can expect the rest of the week and how the weekend is looking weather-wise. Plus the top trending stories of the morning, including a giant moth found in the U.S. for the first...
WILX-TV
A look at the weekend’s weather and a traffic update
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole joins the Now Desk for an updated look at the weather for the weekend and we check out the traffic for the morning commute. ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 18, 2022. Average High: 81º Average Low 60º. Lansing Record High:...
WILX-TV
Sunshine continues, wolves escape a zoo
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole tells us if the sunshine will continue and if we break out of the 70s. Then Seth Wells and Maureen Halliday join the Now Desk to talk about the top trending stories of the morning, including some automotive news, wolves escape a zoo and not all of them have been found, and a new cereal from an OG rapper. Plus what to expect on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.
WILX-TV
LIVE: Northern Lights visable and a new Girl Scout cookie flavor
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the Now Desk as pop-up showers are possible Wednesday - but so is a view of the Northern Lights. We take a look at some of the top trending stories of the day, including Rudy Giuliani facing a grand jury in Georgia, Michigan State Police rescue a boy from Four Mile Dam in Alpena Township, and new COVID-19 vaccines are on the way.
WILX-TV
East Lansing restaurants see staffing changes ahead of MSU semester
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The population in East Lansing is about explode as students return for the 2022-23 school year. Many businesses are concerned with how they’re going to handle the extra customers. The Albert EL Fresco outdoor dining area allows more seating for downtown East Lansing residents,...
WILX-TV
In My View: Big 10 has been ESPN, now News 10
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The new Big 10 media rights deal offers few surprises. It begins next year before UCLA. It was also announced Thursday that USC will join the conference. We’re excited here at News 10 because we get a Big Ten prime time game Saturday night after Notre...
WILX-TV
Trail closures extended for East Lansing’s Northern Tier Trail relocation project
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday, community leaders in East Lansing announced the scope of the Northern Tier Trail relocation project will expand, resulting in additional weeks of closure for the popular nature trail. The original plans for the project was to remove and relocate a section of the trail,...
WILX-TV
Herbison Road to see closures in DeWitt Township for maintenance
DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Herbison Road in DeWitt Township will be closed for three days to through-traffic for pavement resurfacing. According to the city, Herbison Road will be closed to through-traffic from Schavey Road to Business Route US-127 from Wednesday through Friday. The city provided a map that shows the impacted areas as well as suggested alternate routes.
WILX-TV
Areas of Hillsdale under boil water notice
HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Portions of the City of Hillsdale are under a boil water advisory as the city performs sewer repairs in the Hillsdale Street area. The replacement of water main valves on Thursday required the water shutdown. The boil water notice will be in effect for as little...
WILX-TV
They said ‘yes’ to the dress, got headaches instead after Mason bridal shop closes
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Several brides-to-be in Mid-Michigan are wondering if their dresses will be done in time for their wedding. That’s because Alterations Unlimited in Mason suddenly closed up shop with many dresses unfinished. The brides News 10 spoke with are stressed, even after getting their dresses out...
WILX-TV
Veronica Alvarez breaking barriers for Lansing Lugnuts
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In the Lansing Lugnuts 26-year history, the club has never had a female manage the team. But with Phil Pohl taking his annual summer vacation this week, Veronica Alvarez is stepping up to the plate for Lansing’s 6-game homestand against the Great Lakes Loons. And she’s hoping to be an influence for many.
WILX-TV
Two Lansing streets closing for Old Town Art Feast
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Old Town Art Feast is less than two days away. That may be great news for art lovers, but local drivers should expect some road closures. Turner Street, between Beaver and East Cesar Chavez, will be closed from 6 a.m.- 6p.m. on Saturday. Clinton Street, between Turner and Center, will also be closed.
WILX-TV
East Lansing Opening Football Game Site Moved
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The schedule says East Lansing High School is due to open its football season at home next Thursday at 7pm against Portage Central. The game will be played but the site has been switched to Portage. East Lansing’s artificial turf field is at least two weeks away from being fully installed. East Lansing’s second and third games are on the road against Fenton and Okemos. The next scheduled home game is September 16th against DeWitt.
WILX-TV
East Lansing looking for submissions from local artists
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mid-Michigan artists looking to make a name for themselves have a chance to get their artwork in a very public place: The City of East Lansing. East Lansing is looking for local artists interested in displaying their work in the downtown area. Artists who are interested may submit a proposal to the city, which should include one to three pieces of art.
WILX-TV
Preventative death kits put in every Grand Ledge classroom
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - It’s a kit that could save a child or teacher’s life during a school emergency. Grand Ledge Fire Chief Michael Roman was the one to put the preventative death kits together. “Quite often in the news we see, ‘a shooting here’ and it...
WILX-TV
Proposed train route would link Ann Arbor to Traverse City
ANN ARBOR, Mich., (WNEM) – A proposed train route linking Ann Arbor to Traverse City is receiving a major boost. The first study of the proposed route will cost $120,000, according to the Ground-work Center for Resilient Communities, which is partnering with the Michigan Department of Transportation and the Cadillac Wexford Transit Authority.
WILX-TV
Jackson County construction ramping up Monday
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - For the past several months, construction has surrounded Jackson and I-94. Starting Monday, the road work will spread out a bit more. Officials from the Jackson County Department of Transportation (JCDOT) told county drivers through social media on Friday the start date for a plan to reseal several roads in multiple townships.
WILX-TV
Sparrow Health introduces therapy dog trading cards
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Patients have a new way to remember time spent with therapy dogs as the canine companions are now featured on trading cards. There are 10 cards, each designed like a baseball card, complete with photos and facts about each pup. Anyone can collect the cards of...
WILX-TV
Noah Kim Likely MSU’s Backup QB
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State offensive coordinator Jay Johnson told reporters Thursday that Noah Kim is likely the second string quarterback at the moment for the Spartans. He would play behind starter Payton Thorne ready to begin his second full season as a starter. MSU scrimmages on Friday, two weeks to the day prior to its opening game, 7pm Friday September 2nd against Western Michigan.
