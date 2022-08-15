Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Cheeseburger Restaurant Opening SoonGreyson FSurprise, AZ
New BBQ Joint Now OpenGreyson FChandler, AZ
Head coach Rick Schantz out at Phoenix Rising after five yearsJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
Hotel Valley Ho Partnered with Ronald McDonald House to Feed 18 FamiliesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Scottsdale, AZ
Save Big At the Pump, Plus New Food Options at Local Gas StationGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
Celtics: Kevin Durant wants to play in Boston because of 1 player
Kevin Durant reportedly wants to be traded to the Boston Celtics to play with one player in particular. The Kevin Durant saga continues, as the star demanded a trade from, the team back on the first day of NBA free agency. Despite this, there was little movement regarding a deal, even with teams expressing interest in acquiring the former two-time NBA Finals MVP.
Bronny James, LeBron's 17-year-old son, completes impressive dunk in Paris
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Bronny James, the 17-year-old son of NBA star LeBron James, showed off a bit of his repertoire in a recent select basketball tournament, rising above a defender for an impressive one-handed dunk. The sequence occurred late in the second quarter of California Basketball Club's 97-85 loss...
NBA・
BREAKING: Chicago Bulls Sign Former Mavs And Nuggets Player
According to Keith Smith of Spotrac, the Chicago Bulls have signed Carlik Jones. Last season, he played for the Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets.
Lakers' Russell Westbrook to Return to Oklahoma City in Early March
Former Thunder Russell Westbrook will make another return to OKC in the upcoming season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LeBron James agrees to history-making $97.1m contract extension with Lakers
LeBron James has agreed to a two-year, $97.1m contract extension with a third-year player option that will most likely keep the Lakers star in Los Angeles for as long as he chooses. ESPN was first to report the deal, citing Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, who represents James. The extension...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant Trade with Jaylen Brown Seen as 'Unofficial Front-Runner'
The Boston Celtics are reportedly the "unofficial front-runner" to land Kevin Durant. Sam Amick of The Athletic reported league executives view the Celtics' plan to use Jaylen Brown as the centerpiece of talks as the best offer on the table. According to Amick, Boston's offer sets a baseline expectation of opposing teams offering the Brooklyn Nets at least their second-best player in return for Durant.
Short dry spell is expected for Phoenix before showers return
Normal high temperatures are briefly making a return to the Valley following a rainy week, but come Thursday, the National Weather Service forecasts more cooling monsoon weather lasting through next week. Monday’s temperatures are expected to hit 102 degrees, then climb to 104 degrees on Tuesday and 105 degrees Wednesday, according to the the weather service’s seven-day forecast. Later in the day and overnight Monday, there is a slight chance of thunderstorms, but the forecast shows they...
Comments / 0