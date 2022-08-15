ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

FanSided

Celtics: Kevin Durant wants to play in Boston because of 1 player

Kevin Durant reportedly wants to be traded to the Boston Celtics to play with one player in particular. The Kevin Durant saga continues, as the star demanded a trade from, the team back on the first day of NBA free agency. Despite this, there was little movement regarding a deal, even with teams expressing interest in acquiring the former two-time NBA Finals MVP.
BOSTON, MA
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant Trade with Jaylen Brown Seen as 'Unofficial Front-Runner'

The Boston Celtics are reportedly the "unofficial front-runner" to land Kevin Durant. Sam Amick of The Athletic reported league executives view the Celtics' plan to use Jaylen Brown as the centerpiece of talks as the best offer on the table. According to Amick, Boston's offer sets a baseline expectation of opposing teams offering the Brooklyn Nets at least their second-best player in return for Durant.
BOSTON, MA
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Short dry spell is expected for Phoenix before showers return

Normal high temperatures are briefly making a return to the Valley following a rainy week, but come Thursday, the National Weather Service forecasts more cooling monsoon weather lasting through next week.  Monday’s temperatures are expected to hit 102 degrees, then climb to 104 degrees on Tuesday and 105 degrees Wednesday, according to the the weather service’s seven-day forecast. Later in the day and overnight Monday, there is a slight chance of thunderstorms, but the forecast shows they...
PHOENIX, AZ

