Related
Panicked pilot, 23, jumped to his death from cockpit window at 3,500ft after damaging its landing gear during aborted landing: Vomited and apologized to co-pilot before leaping out - only for co-pilot to land safely
A copilot who jumped to his death from a small airplane in North Carolina was upset over damaging the craft's landing gear during a failed runaway approach, according to a preliminary report released Tuesday by the National Transportation Safety Board. The plane's pilot-in-command told federal investigators his copilot, Charles Hew...
The Legal Challenge With Self-Driving Cars: Who’s Ultimately Liable?
Two decades ago, self-driving cars were a fantasy only possible in sci-fi movies. Today, self-driving cars are only a legislation away. Because it is new technology, there isn’t much legal precedent to determine cases involving self-driving feature-related car accidents. Legal precedent speaks of prior case determinations, which form the basis for applying future laws.
