3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Mom of five Dee Ann Warner vanished after texting a friend she was "done" with her marriage. That was over a year ago.FatimTecumseh, MI
Planet Fitness is opening another new gym location in MichiganKristen WaltersSaline, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan WR AJ Henning, F Cameron Williams sign NIL deals with Chicago White Sox
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Here’s a sentence you probably didn’t expect to read today: Michigan football wide receiver A.J. Henning and women’s basketball forward Cameron Williams have signed name, image, and likeness deals with the Chicago White Sox. Henning is entering his junior season at the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Live stream: Judge to decide Friday if county prosecutors can enforce Michigan abortion ban
An Oakland County Circuit Court judge is set to rule Friday morning on whether or not to grant a preliminary injunction that would continue to block the enforcement of Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban. Oakland County Judge Jacob Cunningham set a 10:30 a.m. ruling for Friday, Aug. 19, after listening...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Key abortion ruling in Oakland County is hours away -- Here’s what to expect
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – We are hours away from an Oakland County judge ruling on whether abortion services can continue across Michigan. That decision is pending while anti-abortion groups are working on getting a potential abortion proposal kicked off the ballot. The showdown in Michigan over abortion has, for...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Lottery: Woman wins $1M on ‘random’ scratch off ticket
A Lenawee County woman had several sleepless nights after winning $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s $40 Million Cash Payout instant game. The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at the Mobil gas station, located at 1105 North Main Street in Adrian. “I picked...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Leader of ‘The Base’ white supremacist group sentenced in Washtenaw County on gang membership charges
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – The self-proclaimed leader of the white supremacist group “The Base,” who apparently ran a “hate camp” in Michigan for members to prepare to violently overthrow the government, was re-sentenced by a Washtenaw County judge. Justen Watkins was sentenced to 56 months...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Key abortion hearing scheduled for Wednesday in Oakland County
PONTIAC, Mich. – A decision being weighed in Oakland County Wednesday is if the 1931 Michigan law that criminalizes abortion goes into effect. As of right now, there is an injunction in place preventing that law from going into effect. The question is whether that injunction remains in place...
ClickOnDetroit.com
🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – The Woodward Dream Cruise rides again this weekend and Kenny Chesney rocks Ford Field with friends. Armada Fair, through Sunday: From demolition derbies to monster trucks, have a high-octane good time at 150th annual Armada Fair. Enjoy carnival rides, unique fair food, animal shows, eating competitions and so much more in this action-packed week of entertainment. The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales will be on display all week. Daily admission is $10 for adults, $5 for kids from 10 to 12, and free for 9 and under. More info here.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man sentenced for targeting members of LGBTQ community in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – A 35-year-old man from Indiana was sentenced on Wednesday on charges that he targeted members of the LGBTQ community in Metro Detroit. Diabolique Paris Johnson committed multiple offenses from September through December 2020. According to Michigan’s attorney general, the two offenses during this period involved victims from dating apps who were part of the LGBTQ community.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Caesars Sportsbook opens first ever movie auditorium sports lounge at Emagine
Royal Oak – Area gamblers don’t need to look any further than Metro Detroit to get the full Vegas-style experience. The Caesars Sportsbook Lounge Powered by Emagine is now open in Royal Oak. Every night customers will enjoy a mix of college and professional games, including football, baseball, hockey, basketball, golf, tennis, soccer, boxing, and motorsports.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Mother struggles to find affordable living as cost of rent increases across Metro Detroit
DETROIT – As people try to make ends meet, the rising cost of rent is a constant struggle. Right now, the average cost of rent across Metro Detroit is $1,176 will get you a little less than 800 square feet. In Warren, you’re paying $950 a month. The cost...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Food Truck Rally rolling in to Ann Arbor Farmers Market on Wednesday
ANN ARBOR – It’s the third Wednesday of the month, which means that it’s time for the August Food Truck Rally at Ann Arbor Farmers Market. The event will take place from 5-8 p.m. and will feature 14 local food and drink trucks, live music and more.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Washtenaw County returns to ‘high’ COVID level, says CDC
ANN ARBOR – Washtenaw County has returned to a “high” COVID-19 community level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Between Aug. 4-17, weekly cases per 100,000 increased to 247.3, with 1,388 total confirmed cases, according to the Washtenaw County Health Department. When community transmission...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Wayne County Medical Examiner replaced after investigation reveals wide range of mistakes at morgue
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – Wayne County Medical Examiner Dr. Carl Schmidt is being replaced after an audit revealed a wide range of mistakes and mismanagement at the Wayne County morgue. Schmidt served Wayne County for more than 28 years. He was replaced after a 65-page review of the Wayne...
ClickOnDetroit.com
The Farm at Trinity Health Ann Arbor to host free Fall Festival in September
YPSILANTI, Mich. – The Farm at Trinity Health Ann Arbor will be hosting a Fall Festival for the local community on Sept. 29. The free event will kick off at 6 p.m. and will feature live music from local cover band Ain’t Dead yet and family-friendly farm games.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Historic Detroit apartment buildings reopen in Jefferson Chalmers after lying vacant for decades
For the first time in 40 years, two historic apartment buildings in Detroit’s Jefferson Chalmers neighborhood have reopened -- and they’re newly renovated. The two buildings -- on Marlborough Street, 910 (South) and 1031 (North), will feature 23 multi-family housing units, with 13 reserved at deeply affordable housing rates between 50% and 60% area median income (AMI).
ClickOnDetroit.com
Black Men In Leadership Summit looks to empower Black men in Detroit
DETROIT – A special summit in Downtown Detroit aimed at tackling an important issue. The Black Men In Leadership Summit looks to encourage and lift up the next generation to careers in the boardroom. Some big names were on hand to do just that. We’ve heard much about diversity,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
New Pontiac mural honors city’s first Black property owner
PONTIAC, Mich. – The city of Pontiac is honoring a woman who started life enslaved in Macomb County and then did something no Black person had ever done before, purchase her own property. She escaped to Canada and returned as a free woman. In 1825, several years before Michigan...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police say 2 teens were shot on city’s east side
DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department says that two teens were shot on the city’s east side. Officials say a group of girls got into an argument on Fairmont, and Regent drives when a car pulled up, and someone inside the vehicle started shooting. Police say a 16-year-old...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit man charged in Cadillac Square fatal shooting
DETROIT – A Detroit man has been charged in the fatal shooting of one man and the non-fatal shooting of two other men in the Cadillac Square shooting. Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Lavonte Javon Seaborn, 23, in connection with the fatal shooting of Demetrion Franklin, 19, and the non-fatal shootings of a 21-year-old man and a 22-year-old man all of Detroit.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Seafood lovers: Check out this Detroit restaurant with a rooftop patio
With their signature dish being seafood slathered in a deliciously buttery sauce, it’s no wonder how Sloppy Crab got its name. The dish, called a Sloppy Pot, is their take on a seafood boil. Traditionally the dish is made in a bag and is filled with a variety of shellfish, potatoes, and corn. While they like things sloppy, they didn’t want to be so sloppy, so they present their version piled elegantly in a giant pot, hence the name.
