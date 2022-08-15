ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Lottery: Woman wins $1M on ‘random’ scratch off ticket

A Lenawee County woman had several sleepless nights after winning $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s $40 Million Cash Payout instant game. The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at the Mobil gas station, located at 1105 North Main Street in Adrian. “I picked...
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Key abortion hearing scheduled for Wednesday in Oakland County

PONTIAC, Mich. – A decision being weighed in Oakland County Wednesday is if the 1931 Michigan law that criminalizes abortion goes into effect. As of right now, there is an injunction in place preventing that law from going into effect. The question is whether that injunction remains in place...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – The Woodward Dream Cruise rides again this weekend and Kenny Chesney rocks Ford Field with friends. Armada Fair, through Sunday: From demolition derbies to monster trucks, have a high-octane good time at 150th annual Armada Fair. Enjoy carnival rides, unique fair food, animal shows, eating competitions and so much more in this action-packed week of entertainment. The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales will be on display all week. Daily admission is $10 for adults, $5 for kids from 10 to 12, and free for 9 and under. More info here.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man sentenced for targeting members of LGBTQ community in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – A 35-year-old man from Indiana was sentenced on Wednesday on charges that he targeted members of the LGBTQ community in Metro Detroit. Diabolique Paris Johnson committed multiple offenses from September through December 2020. According to Michigan’s attorney general, the two offenses during this period involved victims from dating apps who were part of the LGBTQ community.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Caesars Sportsbook opens first ever movie auditorium sports lounge at Emagine

Royal Oak – Area gamblers don’t need to look any further than Metro Detroit to get the full Vegas-style experience. The Caesars Sportsbook Lounge Powered by Emagine is now open in Royal Oak. Every night customers will enjoy a mix of college and professional games, including football, baseball, hockey, basketball, golf, tennis, soccer, boxing, and motorsports.
ROYAL OAK, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Washtenaw County returns to ‘high’ COVID level, says CDC

ANN ARBOR – Washtenaw County has returned to a “high” COVID-19 community level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Between Aug. 4-17, weekly cases per 100,000 increased to 247.3, with 1,388 total confirmed cases, according to the Washtenaw County Health Department. When community transmission...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Historic Detroit apartment buildings reopen in Jefferson Chalmers after lying vacant for decades

For the first time in 40 years, two historic apartment buildings in Detroit’s Jefferson Chalmers neighborhood have reopened -- and they’re newly renovated. The two buildings -- on Marlborough Street, 910 (South) and 1031 (North), will feature 23 multi-family housing units, with 13 reserved at deeply affordable housing rates between 50% and 60% area median income (AMI).
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Black Men In Leadership Summit looks to empower Black men in Detroit

DETROIT – A special summit in Downtown Detroit aimed at tackling an important issue. The Black Men In Leadership Summit looks to encourage and lift up the next generation to careers in the boardroom. Some big names were on hand to do just that. We’ve heard much about diversity,...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

New Pontiac mural honors city’s first Black property owner

PONTIAC, Mich. – The city of Pontiac is honoring a woman who started life enslaved in Macomb County and then did something no Black person had ever done before, purchase her own property. She escaped to Canada and returned as a free woman. In 1825, several years before Michigan...
PONTIAC, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police say 2 teens were shot on city’s east side

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department says that two teens were shot on the city’s east side. Officials say a group of girls got into an argument on Fairmont, and Regent drives when a car pulled up, and someone inside the vehicle started shooting. Police say a 16-year-old...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit man charged in Cadillac Square fatal shooting

DETROIT – A Detroit man has been charged in the fatal shooting of one man and the non-fatal shooting of two other men in the Cadillac Square shooting. Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Lavonte Javon Seaborn, 23, in connection with the fatal shooting of Demetrion Franklin, 19, and the non-fatal shootings of a 21-year-old man and a 22-year-old man all of Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Seafood lovers: Check out this Detroit restaurant with a rooftop patio

With their signature dish being seafood slathered in a deliciously buttery sauce, it’s no wonder how Sloppy Crab got its name. The dish, called a Sloppy Pot, is their take on a seafood boil. Traditionally the dish is made in a bag and is filled with a variety of shellfish, potatoes, and corn. While they like things sloppy, they didn’t want to be so sloppy, so they present their version piled elegantly in a giant pot, hence the name.
DETROIT, MI

