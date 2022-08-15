Read full article on original website
Related
kvsc.org
St. Cloud Area School District 742 Knocking on Doors and Handing Out Goodie Bags Tuesday
The St. Cloud Area School District 742 staff are welcoming new families to the district by knocking on doors and handing out goodie bags on Tuesday, August 23rd. Administrators say each student will receive a swag bag with goodies, a welcome letter and a book for elementary aged kids or affirmation cards for secondary students.
A St. Cloud Life Lost 6 Years Ago Has Led To A Local Fundraising Event
Pantown Brewing located at 408 37th Ave North in St. Cloud, is having its annual 'Beer-Anthropy' evening, which will be held on Wednesday, August 24th from 3 - 10 pm. 25% of all sales at Pantown Brewery and 100% of tips will be donated to Team Connor's Cure to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. There will be live music from 4 -7 pm, and food available for purchase.
knsiradio.com
Officers Warn Parents Not To Share Too Much Information in School Pictures
(KNSI) – Local law enforcement is warning parents about putting too much information on social media about their child’s first day of school. Over the last few years, it has become a rite of passage for some parents to show everyone their little one as they head off to class at the start of the year. Benton County Sheriff Troy Heck says the problem is that everyone can see those pictures.
Stolen Vehicle in St. Cloud
The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting a stolen vehicle on the 1500 block of 9th Avenue North. Alicia Mages of Tri-County Crimestoppers says it is a gray 2007 GMC Yukon XL with Minnesota license plate FLN 170. The vehicle has a headlight out, 2 blue lives matters stickers and an American flag on the back with Cadillac Escalade tail lights that go from the bumper to the roof.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
18% of Minnesotans who applied for "Hero Pay" checks will not receive them
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Roughly 18% of people who applied won't be getting a hero pay check from the state of Minnesota. Minnesota's Department of Labor yesterday denied nearly 215 thousand applications for checks for people who worked during the worst of the coronavirus. The state says most of the rejected requests were because people didn't fill-out the forms properly, but people were also told 'No' because they maxed-out their unemployment benefits or simply didn't qualify.
knsiradio.com
St. Cloud Fire Marshal Retires after 21 Years of Service
(KNSI) – St. Cloud’s longtime fire marshal has hung up his helmet. A send-off ceremony was held earlier this summer for Mike Post, who retired after 21 years of service. Post spent more than two decades investigating the cause of fires in the city, educating young people about fire safety and inspecting businesses for fire code compliance.
krwc1360.com
St. Cloud Woman Injured in SUV vs. Commercial Vehicle Crash in Clearwater Township
One person was injured when an SUV and a commercial vehicle collided Wednesday afternoon in Clearwater Township. The Wright County Sheriff’s Office reports the crash happened around 5 PM near the intersection of Wright County Road 7 Northwest and 160th Street Northwest. When deputies arrived on the scene, they...
Minnesota Man Tries To Take A Bath, Gets Arrested
A Minnesota man was just trying to take a bath, when all of a sudden, he was arrested by police. Wait, what?. Well, as with most things these days, there's MORE to the story. A lot more. And it's all very strange. Because this Minnesota man didn't get arrested for just taking a bath. It's WHERE he was trying to take a bath that got him in trouble.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kvsc.org
St. Cloud Police Use Helicopter and Increase Law Enforcement for New Initiative
You may have noticed a major increase in police watching the roads as well as a helicopter flying around St. Cloud recently. The St. Cloud Police Department says since August 8th, they have conducted over 300 traffic stops, seized various amounts of marijuana, methamphetamine, over 1,00 Percocet tablets, 2 handguns and $5,000 cash.
Helicopters Being Used in St. Cloud for Operation Safe Streets
ST. CLOUD -- We told you earlier this month there is a multi-agency effort going on in St. Cloud cracking down on crime called Operation Safe Streets. St. Cloud Police say that since the start of the Safe Streets Initiative, the Task Force has conducted over 300 traffic stops, seized various amounts of marijuana, methamphetamine, over 1,000 Percocet tablets, 2 handguns, and approximately $5000 in cash that was associated with illegal drugs.
KIMT
Fraud cases continue to hit the elderly in SE Minnesota
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A rash of fraud cases targeting the elderly continues in Olmsted County. Police said a 69-year-old Rochester woman received a voicemail claiming to be from Spectrum about lowering her monthly bill. They claimed she needed to send gift cards in order to get a deal on lower...
It Might Be Gross But Is It Illegal To Drive Barefoot in Minnesota?
If you've ever gone to Foster Arend in Rochester or over to Lake City for a fun day in the water, you've probably had shoes covered in sand. I'm not a huge fan of bringing that in my car and sometimes, I've just taken my flip-flops off and driven my car without shoes on. But, is driving without shoes against the law in Minnesota?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Weather Outlook for Autumn Looks Pretty Good for Minnesota
UNDATED -- It looks like overall we're in for a pretty nice fall season here in Minnesota. The Climate Prediction Center has just released its three-month outlook for the months of September, October, and November. The temperature forecast is looking to be slightly above normal for much of Minnesota. The...
Employee’s Stories of Working at a Haunted Minnesota Hotel
There's a hotel/resort on Leech Lake in Minnesota that looks beautiful. It's in Walker, Minnesota, in north-central Minnesota so about 4.5 hours from Rochester. The place is called Chase on the Lake. There's a restaurant with great views of the lake, nice-looking rooms, a spa, and boat and bike rentals. But Chase on the Lake is also allegedly HAUNTED.
Frustrated North Dakota To Trade City of Fargo To Minnesota
North Dakota finally pulls the trigger. It's a blockbuster trade that's been in the works for years. Fargo has been a liberal outlier in North Dakota for as long as anyone can remember. A literal burr in the red butt of conservative North Dakota. The state has been patient with the outspoken city primarily because of our love of NDSU Bison football.
kvsc.org
Looking For Something To Do? Visit One of St. Cloud’s Rain Gardens Today!
Not only are the St. Cloud rain gardens beautiful, they also encourage our local pollinators. The City of St. Cloud says these gardens catch and filter the water that flows off the pavements and helps to remove any pollutants before the water reaches the Mississippi and other local water sources.
boreal.org
Many were denied Minnesota 'hero pay,' advocate says there were barriers
Photo: Lynn Avery protests April 27 during a car rally outside the Caribou Coffee store in Roseville. Christine T. Nguyen | MPR News 2020. More than 214,000 applications for Minnesota’s “hero pay” were denied. That’s 18 percent of all who applied. While some were issues of duplicates, identity verification or income limits, Matt Riley says the process still had barriers for some communities.
kvrr.com
Minnesota’s Hero Pay Bonuses Shrink Due To Popularity
ST. PAUL — The number of Minnesotans in line for a frontline worker bonus this fall will be much larger than state officials originally expected, even after issuing denials to more than 214,000 people on Tuesday. Nearly 1.2 million people applied this summer, meaning the state has deemed nearly...
Two People Injured After Car Strikes Cow in Southwestern Minnesota
Slayton, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were injured after a vehicle struck a cow in southwestern Minnesota Thursday night. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a Buick Enclave was traveling south on Highway 91 in Murray County when it collided with a cow in the roadway near 111th St just before 11:30 p.m.
Flash flooding strikes parts of the Twin Cities
CAMBRIDGE, Minn. -- Rising water swept through parts of the Twin Cities Wednesday evening, leaving drivers stranded, streets flooded and buildings damaged.Families in Cambridge have a lot of cleaning up to do after Wednesday night's flooding, with water running into homes and businesses along Main Street near 2nd Avenue.It was mostly drained by the time our WCCO crew arrived, but public works crews still had to turn vehicles away that were trying to drive through.People described the rain as relentless. Homeowner Jeff Nyquist had flood waters rushing into his basement. We looked downstairs and saw a water heater floating nearby, as...
Comments / 0