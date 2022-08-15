ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

WJON

A St. Cloud Life Lost 6 Years Ago Has Led To A Local Fundraising Event

Pantown Brewing located at 408 37th Ave North in St. Cloud, is having its annual 'Beer-Anthropy' evening, which will be held on Wednesday, August 24th from 3 - 10 pm. 25% of all sales at Pantown Brewery and 100% of tips will be donated to Team Connor's Cure to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. There will be live music from 4 -7 pm, and food available for purchase.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
knsiradio.com

Officers Warn Parents Not To Share Too Much Information in School Pictures

(KNSI) – Local law enforcement is warning parents about putting too much information on social media about their child’s first day of school. Over the last few years, it has become a rite of passage for some parents to show everyone their little one as they head off to class at the start of the year. Benton County Sheriff Troy Heck says the problem is that everyone can see those pictures.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Stolen Vehicle in St. Cloud

The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting a stolen vehicle on the 1500 block of 9th Avenue North. Alicia Mages of Tri-County Crimestoppers says it is a gray 2007 GMC Yukon XL with Minnesota license plate FLN 170. The vehicle has a headlight out, 2 blue lives matters stickers and an American flag on the back with Cadillac Escalade tail lights that go from the bumper to the roof.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

18% of Minnesotans who applied for "Hero Pay" checks will not receive them

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Roughly 18% of people who applied won't be getting a hero pay check from the state of Minnesota. Minnesota's Department of Labor yesterday denied nearly 215 thousand applications for checks for people who worked during the worst of the coronavirus. The state says most of the rejected requests were because people didn't fill-out the forms properly, but people were also told 'No' because they maxed-out their unemployment benefits or simply didn't qualify.
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

St. Cloud Fire Marshal Retires after 21 Years of Service

(KNSI) – St. Cloud’s longtime fire marshal has hung up his helmet. A send-off ceremony was held earlier this summer for Mike Post, who retired after 21 years of service. Post spent more than two decades investigating the cause of fires in the city, educating young people about fire safety and inspecting businesses for fire code compliance.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KFIL Radio

Minnesota Man Tries To Take A Bath, Gets Arrested

A Minnesota man was just trying to take a bath, when all of a sudden, he was arrested by police. Wait, what?. Well, as with most things these days, there's MORE to the story. A lot more. And it's all very strange. Because this Minnesota man didn't get arrested for just taking a bath. It's WHERE he was trying to take a bath that got him in trouble.
ROCHESTER, MN
WJON

Helicopters Being Used in St. Cloud for Operation Safe Streets

ST. CLOUD -- We told you earlier this month there is a multi-agency effort going on in St. Cloud cracking down on crime called Operation Safe Streets. St. Cloud Police say that since the start of the Safe Streets Initiative, the Task Force has conducted over 300 traffic stops, seized various amounts of marijuana, methamphetamine, over 1,000 Percocet tablets, 2 handguns, and approximately $5000 in cash that was associated with illegal drugs.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KIMT

Fraud cases continue to hit the elderly in SE Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A rash of fraud cases targeting the elderly continues in Olmsted County. Police said a 69-year-old Rochester woman received a voicemail claiming to be from Spectrum about lowering her monthly bill. They claimed she needed to send gift cards in order to get a deal on lower...
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Employee’s Stories of Working at a Haunted Minnesota Hotel

There's a hotel/resort on Leech Lake in Minnesota that looks beautiful. It's in Walker, Minnesota, in north-central Minnesota so about 4.5 hours from Rochester. The place is called Chase on the Lake. There's a restaurant with great views of the lake, nice-looking rooms, a spa, and boat and bike rentals. But Chase on the Lake is also allegedly HAUNTED.
WALKER, MN
96.5 The Walleye

Frustrated North Dakota To Trade City of Fargo To Minnesota

North Dakota finally pulls the trigger. It's a blockbuster trade that's been in the works for years. Fargo has been a liberal outlier in North Dakota for as long as anyone can remember. A literal burr in the red butt of conservative North Dakota. The state has been patient with the outspoken city primarily because of our love of NDSU Bison football.
FARGO, ND
boreal.org

Many were denied Minnesota 'hero pay,' advocate says there were barriers

Photo: Lynn Avery protests April 27 during a car rally outside the Caribou Coffee store in Roseville. Christine T. Nguyen | MPR News 2020. More than 214,000 applications for Minnesota’s “hero pay” were denied. That’s 18 percent of all who applied. While some were issues of duplicates, identity verification or income limits, Matt Riley says the process still had barriers for some communities.
MINNESOTA STATE
kvrr.com

Minnesota’s Hero Pay Bonuses Shrink Due To Popularity

ST. PAUL — The number of Minnesotans in line for a frontline worker bonus this fall will be much larger than state officials originally expected, even after issuing denials to more than 214,000 people on Tuesday. Nearly 1.2 million people applied this summer, meaning the state has deemed nearly...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Flash flooding strikes parts of the Twin Cities

CAMBRIDGE, Minn. -- Rising water swept through parts of the Twin Cities Wednesday evening, leaving drivers stranded, streets flooded and buildings damaged.Families in Cambridge have a lot of cleaning up to do after Wednesday night's flooding, with water running into homes and businesses along Main Street near 2nd Avenue.It was mostly drained by the time our WCCO crew arrived, but public works crews still had to turn vehicles away that were trying to drive through.People described the rain as relentless. Homeowner Jeff Nyquist had flood waters rushing into his basement. We looked downstairs and saw a water heater floating nearby, as...
CAMBRIDGE, MN

