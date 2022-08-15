ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Joe Musgrove hints at Padres’ anger with Fernando Tatis Jr.

San Diego Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. is currently facing a lot of controversy, and his teammates are starting to suggest disapproval of his actions. San Diego Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. has been out all season with a wrist fracture. Right when he was about to make his season debut, he got a suspension lasting the rest of 2022 for using PEDs. All-Star teammate Joe Musgrove suggests the franchise may be frustrated with Tatis.
Could Eagles-Browns joint practice spark Kareem Hunt trade?

The Eagles and Browns are together for joint practices, but could that be the start of a Kareem Hunt trade to Philadelphia?. As we’ve seen frequently throughout the NFL leading up to teams’ second preseason games, the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns have been participating in joint practice over the past week. That’s led to som fun moments, without a doubt, but there’s been one player whose presence has been looming without taking the field.
