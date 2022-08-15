Spiropyran-functionalized photochromic nylon webbings for long-term ultraviolet light sensing

Read full article on original website
Newly discovered magnetic interactions could lead to novel ways to manipulate electron flow
Newly discovered magnetic interactions in the Kagome layered topological magnet TbMn6Sn6 could be the key to customizing how electrons flow through these materials. Scientists from the U.S. Department of Energy's Ames National Laboratory and Oak Ridge National Laboratory conducted an in-depth investigation of TbMn6Sn6 to better understand the material and its magnetic characteristics. These results could impact future technology advancements in fields such as quantum computing, magnetic storage media, and high-precision sensors.
Study sheds new light on materials assembly in confinement
Cramming multiple pairs of shoes into a vacation suitcase, twisting and flipping them into different arrangements to fit every pair needed, is a familiar optimization problem faced by harried travelers. This same problem is well known to engineers—when given a number of objects with a particular shape, how can they be packed into a container? And which pattern will that packing form?
A greener route to blue: New method drastically reduces amount of solvent needed to produce organic dyes
Phthalocyanines are used in renewable energy production, sensing, nanomedicine and more. Researchers at Aalto University have demonstrated how the dye can be produced in a greener way that minimizes high-boiling organic solvents, by using solid-state synthesis instead. Organic (carbon-containing) dyes have important roles in nature. For example, they are responsible...
Sleeping giant could end deep ocean life
A previously overlooked factor—the position of continents—helps fill Earth's oceans with life-supporting oxygen. Continental movement could ultimately have the opposite effect, killing most deep ocean creatures. "Continental drift seems so slow, like nothing drastic could come from it, but when the ocean is primed, even a seemingly tiny...
60 Years Ago the United States Launched 500 Million Needles Into Space
Project Needles planned to launch nearly 500 million hair-like copper wires into Earth orbit, thereby forming a belt of dipole antennas.NASA. Most people are not aware that our orbit is still filled with millions of small copper needles the size of a hairstring. There have been unofficial reports of people all over the world complaining of copper needles falling from the skies with no logic to common knowledge.
Scientists are turning data into sound to listen to the whispers of the universe (and more)
We often think of astronomy as a visual science with beautiful images of the universe. However, astronomers use a wide range of analysis tools beyond images to understand nature at a deeper level. Data sonification is the process of converting data into sound. It has powerful applications in research, education...
Astronomers obtain new images of R136, the most massive star ever found
Meet R136a1, the most massive star known. Located in the Large Magellanic Cloud, it's a hulking behemoth weighing somewhere between 150 and 200 times the mass of the sun. Understanding the upper limit of stars helps astronomers piece together everything from the life cycles of stars to the histories of galaxies.
Common ingredient in household products could be contributing to antibiotic resistance
A recent study by researchers at the University of Toronto has identified a chemical found in several consumer products that could be a potential cause of the rise of antibiotic resistance In Canada. The study, by Assistant Professor Hui Peng's research group in the department of chemistry in the Faculty...
Sharpest image ever of universe's most massive known star
By harnessing the capabilities of the 8.1-meter Gemini South telescope in Chile, which is part of the International Gemini Observatory operated by NSF's NOIRLab, astronomers have obtained the sharpest image ever of the star R136a1, the most massive known star in the universe. Their research, led by NOIRLab astronomer Venu M. Kalari, challenges our understanding of the most massive stars and suggests that they may not be as massive as previously thought.
Surprising attractiveness of hurdle to developing safe, clean and carbon-free energy
Scientists have discovered the remarkable impact of reversing a standard method for combatting a key obstacle to producing fusion energy on Earth. Theorists at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) have proposed doing precisely the opposite of the prescribed procedure to sharply improve future results.
Stone Age discovery shows Homo sapiens survived in the Kalahari
Researchers have discovered Homo sapiens did indeed live and survive in the Kalahari Desert more than 20,000 years ago. Griffith University archaeologist Dr. Jayne Wilkins said the general assumption is that the Kalahari is a harsh environment not suitable for early human survival, however, they did indeed live there and thrive.
Compost to computer: Bio-based materials used to salvage rare earth elements
What do corncobs and tomato peels have to do with electronics? They both can be used to salvage valuable rare earth elements, like neodymium, from electronic waste. Penn State researchers used micro- and nanoparticles created from the organic materials to capture rare earth elements from aqueous solutions. Their findings, available...
How the Earth is changing across different ecosystems
Climate change is a complicated phenomenon with a variety of both abrupt and gradual effects that scientists are working hard to uncover. Emerging findings on how various ecosystems are responding to a changing climate, stemming from long-term research conducted through the National Science Foundation's 40-year-old Long-Term Ecological Research (LTER) program, have now been published in a series of articles in the journal BioScience.
From watering via ice cubes to spritzing with hydrogen peroxide, four misguided plant health trends on social media
The internet is full of advice on just about everything, including plant care. As the director of a plant diagnostic laboratory and expert on plant medicine, I help people manage their plants' health. Here are four trends I've seen online recently that have stood out as being especially misleading or potentially damaging to plants.
Prickly and safe: Boron nitride vs. antibiotics
Materials scientists from MISIS University have presented antibacterial nano-coatings with up to 99.99% efficiency against microbial and fungal pathogens. A material based on boron nitride and ultrafine metallized silver or iron oxide nanoparticles does not have typical negative side effects and therefore can become a safe alternative to antibiotics in traumatology, surgery and implantology. The results of the work have been published in the journal Applied Surface Science.
Researchers design compact high-power laser using plasma optics
Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) researchers have designed a compact multi-petawatt laser that uses plasma transmission gratings to overcome the power limitations of conventional solid-state optical gratings. The design could enable construction of an ultrafast laser up to 1,000 times more powerful than existing lasers of the same size. Petawatt...
How do we know that time exists?
The alarm goes off in the morning. You catch your morning train to the office. You take a lunch break. You catch your evening train back. You go for an hour's run. Eat dinner. Go to bed. Repeat. Birthdays are celebrated, deaths commemorated. New countries are born, empires rise and fall. The whole of human existence is bound to the passing of time.
See the largest image the James Webb Space Telescope has taken to date
A team of scientists using the James Webb Space Telescope have just released the largest image taken by the telescope so far. The image is a mosaic of 690 individual frames taken with the telescope's Near Infrared Camera (NIRCam) and it covers an area of sky about eight times as large as JWST's First Deep Field Image released on July 12. And it is absolutely FULL of early galaxies, many never seen before. Additionally, the team may have photographed one of the most distant galaxies yet observed.
After 45 years, the 5-billion-year legacy of the Voyager 2 interstellar probe is just beginning
On August 20 1977, 45 years ago, an extraordinary spacecraft left this planet on a journey like no other. Voyager 2 was going to show us, for the first time, what the outer solar system planets looked like close-up. It was like sending a fly to New York City and asking it to report back.
Graphene as 'the philosopher's stone': Turning waste into gold
Throughout history, alchemists believed in the existence of the philosopher's stone: a substance that could turn cheap substances into precious gold. Now scientists from The University of Manchester, Tsinghua University in China and the Chinese Academy of Sciences have shown that graphene can be a kind of philosopher's stone, allowing gold extraction from waste containing only trace amounts of gold (down to billionth of a percent).
