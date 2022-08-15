ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Man charged after firing shots at officers from inside East Nashville home

By Alicia Patton
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 42-year-old man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly fired shots toward Metro police officers from inside an East Nashville home late Sunday night.

According to Metro police, the incident began after a grandmother reportedly told another family member that her 42-year-old grandson, Antwan Palmer, was waving a gun around at a home located in the 600 block of South 10th Street.

Officials say the grandmother left the residence and waited for officers to arrive next door. As officers were speaking to the grandmother next door, officials say that’s when shots were fired from the residence. Officials say officers never returned gunfire during the incident.

Four officers on scene had to take cover behind their patrol vehicles to protect themselves from the gunfire. According to Metro police, one of the officers had a raised red area on his left bicep but he did not require medical attention.

Officials say after a few minutes, Palmer exited the residence with his hands raised and was taken into custody. He initially told officers that two other men were inside the home, but Special Response Team members cleared the home and found no one else present.

Inside the home, officers recovered a revolver and shotgun that resembled an AR-15.

Metro police say Palmer admitted during an interview that he had fired the shots. He was charged with four counts of aggravated assault against a police officer and is being held in lieu of $500,000 bond.

