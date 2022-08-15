Read full article on original website
timesvirginian.com
Former Pamplin mayor pleads guilty to embezzlement of public funds
Today in Appomattox County Circuit Court, former Pamplin Mayor William R. Horton pleaded guilty to one felony count of embezzlement of public funds. Hunter was accused of using $858.86 on the Town of Pamplin's credit card for personal purchases from July to Dec. of 2016. Hunter was given a five-year...
rewind1051.com
Rockingham schools changing cell phone policy
With Rockingham County Public Schools set to start next year, school officials are looking at possibly changing the school policy regarding cell phones. Superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl on WSVA’s Early Mornings that a survey was released yesterday on cell phone usage, especially at the high school level. Scheikl says...
WDBJ7.com
Eleven-hour welfare check ends without incident
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - An eleven-hour welfare check attempt in Lynchburg on Cobbs Street came to an end Thursday night. Police say they were called to Cobbs Street at 10 a.m. Thursday for a report of a disorderly female. Officers say she was wanted for a non-violent misdemeanor and made...
Concerns Over Segregation Display Led to Post Office Closure in Virginia
The United States Postal Service has closed a small Virginia post office over agency management's concerns about its location inside a historic train depot that also serves as a museum about racial segregation. In a statement this week addressing the closure, the USPS noted that the museum near former president...
WSET
11-hour standoff ends after Emergency Custody Order for woman expires: LPD
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — After 11 hours, a standoff on Cobbs Street in Lynchburg concluded on Thursday evening. At 10:04 a.m., the Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) responded to the 2500-block of Cobbs Street for a report of a disorderly female. When officers arrived, it was discovered that she had...
wina.com
Albemarle County PD investigating shots fired
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA – August 16, 2022, at approximately 3:12 am, Albemarle County officers responded to multiple calls of shots fired in the 700 block of Queens Court. Several buildings and vehicles were hit, but no injuries were reported. The investigation has been turned over to our Criminal Investigation Unit and is ongoing.
hburgcitizen.com
Swayne’s resignation sets up interim appointment to school board; Virginia sends district $2.5 million in construction funds
Nick Swayne, the longtime city school board member who had been the board’s chairman, officially resigned, setting off a chain of events to fill his seat until a special election in November 2023. “I have cherished my time on the board, working with all of the wonderful staff, faculty,...
wina.com
WINA Chief Economic Analyst Ed Burton
Professor Burton discusses the good news on gas, but issues a warning about the future of oil prices and also provides advice for your personal investments in this economic climate and more. Emily Kilroy previews the Board of Supervisors Meeting discussing COVID policy for public meetings and two important public...
WDBJ7.com
Southwest Virginia school systems react to SOL results
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Education released SOL results Thursday for the 2021-2022 school year. The numbers clearly showed the impact that pandemic-related school closures have had across the state. “In no way should this year’s scores be seen as a new baseline for student performance. We...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County police identify Charlottesville man found dead in Rivanna River
The Office of the Medical Examiner has identified the man found dead on Aug. 13 in the Rivanna River. A cause of death for William Jasper, 46, of Charlottesville, has not been determined at this time, according to a release from the Albemarle County Police Depaetment. This incident is still...
wina.com
Albemarle schools entering start of school needing bus drivers and some teachers
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Starting a new academic year Wednesday, Albemarle County schools are still looking for bus drivers, substitute teachers, as well as teachers in two special categories. Despite better pay and incentive offerings, Albemarle schools’ Phil Giaramita says they’re 18 drivers short of being able to fill all their bus routes. Many families still have not received bus schedules because transportation is still working out the issues, and he expects those families will be contacted Monday. As it stands now, Giaramita says a number of mostly elementary students will be arriving at school later than scheduled in the mornings. He says some bus drivers will do their regular routes, then will have to go back out and pick up those students after distributing the students from their regular route at school.
Augusta Free Press
National police shortage hits close to home in Waynesboro
Law enforcement departments across the United States are facing a shortage of their most important resource: police officers. “It’s an industry issue,” said Waynesboro Police Chief David Shaw. Between retirements and the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 in Waynesboro and the industry changing with compensation for police, the Waynesboro...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County Police Department investigates report of shots fired in Queens Court
Albemarle County officers responded to multiple calls of shots fired in the 700 block of Queens Court at 3:12 a.m. Tuesday. Several buildings and vehicles were hit, but no injuries were reported. The investigation has been turned over to our Criminal Investigation Unit and is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding...
WJLA
Parents express outrage over Spotsylvania school board's handling of superintendent firing
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — At Wednesday's Virginia Board of Education meeting in Richmond, several parents and school board members from Spotsylvania County utilized the public comment portion to express outrage about how their longtime superintendent was fired by the school board without cause. Some Spotsylvania County school board members...
wina.com
TSA stops Waynesboro man trying to take gun through CHO checkpoint
EARLYSVILLE (WINA) – TSA at CHO have their first firearms seizure of 2022 after a Waynesboro man tried to take a handgun through the checkpoint Tuesday. TSA is not releasing the man’s name, but say an officer spotted the .38-caliber pistol among the man’s carry-on items. The gun was not loaded, but it was accompanied by four bullets and a box cutter. When TSA identified the firearm, Albemarle Police were called in and confiscated it.
wina.com
Brian Pinkston
Emily Kilroy previews the Board of Supervisors Meeting discussing COVID policy for public meetings and two important public hearings on proposed developments in Crozet. Dr. Emily Wong is a pediatrician with the UVA Health System and she discussed the importance of vaccinations for children as they return to school and more.
timesvirginian.com
Appomattox couple plead guilty to election-related charges, final ruling deferred until 2024
Alvin Russell Evans, Jr., 40, and Brandy Michelle Evans, 42, pleaded guilty today in Appomattox County Circuit Court to charges related to election misconduct in 2021 when Alvin Evans was running for a seat on the Appomattox County Board of Supervisors. Alvin Evans pleaded guilty to two counts of forgery....
wfxrtv.com
Amherst Co. deputies ID man connected with vehicle theft; search underway
UPDATE 2:52 p.m. (8/19/22): The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man wanted in connection with a Wednesday vehicle theft at a Walmart, but still needs the community’s help to find him. According to authorities, there is now an active felony warrant against Jermaine Jajuan Green for...
cbs19news
Investigation underway into shots fired incident
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that occurred Tuesday night. According to police, the incident was reported around 11:45 p.m. on the 800 block of Hardy Drive. Police say witnesses reported seeing a man running away from the area in an...
WHSV
SOL scores are in: how did schools in the Valley do?
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia’s Department of Education released the SOL testing scores for the 2021-2022 school year. While schools across the state struggled to reach pre-pandemic numbers, many in the Valley made significant strides. Overall, the state of Virginia saw an increase in pass rates in Reading, History...
