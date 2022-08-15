ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

timesvirginian.com

Former Pamplin mayor pleads guilty to embezzlement of public funds

Today in Appomattox County Circuit Court, former Pamplin Mayor William R. Horton pleaded guilty to one felony count of embezzlement of public funds. Hunter was accused of using $858.86 on the Town of Pamplin's credit card for personal purchases from July to Dec. of 2016. Hunter was given a five-year...
PAMPLIN, VA
rewind1051.com

Rockingham schools changing cell phone policy

With Rockingham County Public Schools set to start next year, school officials are looking at possibly changing the school policy regarding cell phones. Superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl on WSVA’s Early Mornings that a survey was released yesterday on cell phone usage, especially at the high school level. Scheikl says...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Eleven-hour welfare check ends without incident

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - An eleven-hour welfare check attempt in Lynchburg on Cobbs Street came to an end Thursday night. Police say they were called to Cobbs Street at 10 a.m. Thursday for a report of a disorderly female. Officers say she was wanted for a non-violent misdemeanor and made...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wina.com

Albemarle County PD investigating shots fired

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA – August 16, 2022, at approximately 3:12 am, Albemarle County officers responded to multiple calls of shots fired in the 700 block of Queens Court. Several buildings and vehicles were hit, but no injuries were reported. The investigation has been turned over to our Criminal Investigation Unit and is ongoing.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
wina.com

WINA Chief Economic Analyst Ed Burton

Professor Burton discusses the good news on gas, but issues a warning about the future of oil prices and also provides advice for your personal investments in this economic climate and more. Emily Kilroy previews the Board of Supervisors Meeting discussing COVID policy for public meetings and two important public...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Southwest Virginia school systems react to SOL results

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Education released SOL results Thursday for the 2021-2022 school year. The numbers clearly showed the impact that pandemic-related school closures have had across the state. “In no way should this year’s scores be seen as a new baseline for student performance. We...
wina.com

Albemarle schools entering start of school needing bus drivers and some teachers

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Starting a new academic year Wednesday, Albemarle County schools are still looking for bus drivers, substitute teachers, as well as teachers in two special categories. Despite better pay and incentive offerings, Albemarle schools’ Phil Giaramita says they’re 18 drivers short of being able to fill all their bus routes. Many families still have not received bus schedules because transportation is still working out the issues, and he expects those families will be contacted Monday. As it stands now, Giaramita says a number of mostly elementary students will be arriving at school later than scheduled in the mornings. He says some bus drivers will do their regular routes, then will have to go back out and pick up those students after distributing the students from their regular route at school.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

National police shortage hits close to home in Waynesboro

Law enforcement departments across the United States are facing a shortage of their most important resource: police officers. “It’s an industry issue,” said Waynesboro Police Chief David Shaw. Between retirements and the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 in Waynesboro and the industry changing with compensation for police, the Waynesboro...
WAYNESBORO, VA
wina.com

TSA stops Waynesboro man trying to take gun through CHO checkpoint

EARLYSVILLE (WINA) – TSA at CHO have their first firearms seizure of 2022 after a Waynesboro man tried to take a handgun through the checkpoint Tuesday. TSA is not releasing the man’s name, but say an officer spotted the .38-caliber pistol among the man’s carry-on items. The gun was not loaded, but it was accompanied by four bullets and a box cutter. When TSA identified the firearm, Albemarle Police were called in and confiscated it.
wina.com

Brian Pinkston

Emily Kilroy previews the Board of Supervisors Meeting discussing COVID policy for public meetings and two important public hearings on proposed developments in Crozet. Dr. Emily Wong is a pediatrician with the UVA Health System and she discussed the importance of vaccinations for children as they return to school and more.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Investigation underway into shots fired incident

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that occurred Tuesday night. According to police, the incident was reported around 11:45 p.m. on the 800 block of Hardy Drive. Police say witnesses reported seeing a man running away from the area in an...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

SOL scores are in: how did schools in the Valley do?

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia’s Department of Education released the SOL testing scores for the 2021-2022 school year. While schools across the state struggled to reach pre-pandemic numbers, many in the Valley made significant strides. Overall, the state of Virginia saw an increase in pass rates in Reading, History...
VIRGINIA STATE

Community Policy