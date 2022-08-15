Arizona man, 75, rescued from floodwaters after getting trapped on top of Jeep: ‘Lucky to be alive’

Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Man who found Benjamin Anderson’s body on fire in Arizona desert speaks out
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — This week, Arizona’s Family received the 911 calls when Benjamin Anderson’s body was found on fire in the Arizona desert. He went missing on New Year’s Eve. The man who found his body and called 911 took Arizona’s Family to the area off Interstate 17 and Table Mesa Road to give us an exclusive look into what he saw that day. He’s asked us not to use his name or show his face. It’s in the middle of the desert and as remote as you can get. “Have you been back here since?” asked reporter Briana Whitney. “No,” the man said. “It was emotional, yeah.”
Lightning strikes AZ Trooper vehicle on I-10
An Arizona Department of Public Safety vehicle defied one-in-a-million odds over the weekend, getting struck by lightning on I-10 eastbound, driving toward Phoenix.
Fox5 KVVU
Man arrested for ‘human smuggling’ in Mohave County
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A California man was arrested in Arizona for allegedly smuggling illegal immigrants in his vehicle. Ricardo Escamilla, 53, from Huntington Park, California was stopped around 1:30 a.m. Aug. 17 on Highway 95 near Aztec Road. According to police, several Hispanic subjects were in the back of Escamilla’s vehicle trying to conceal themselves.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Man found dead at Topock Marina
TOPOCK – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation at the Topock Marina. Agency spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said a 54-year-old man died after being found face down in the water just before 8:00 p.m. Saturday, August 13. “The investigation revealed that a trio had gone...
Missing Kingman woman found dead in Mesa
A missing Kingman woman was found dead in the parking lot near East Main Street and North Recker Road in Mesa.
fox10phoenix.com
Strangers save life of Arizona woman after her car caught fire
Three men driving back from their lunch break helped save the life of a young woman who did not appear to be aware of what is happening to her car. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
Weather blog: Dust, rain moving into the Valley
PHOENIX — Arizona's monsoon pattern is getting powered and pumped up with tropical moisture Wednesday, bringing the potential for storms for the remainder of the workweek and weekend. Storm chances will start to increase Wednesday followed by an explosion of activity in Arizona Thursday through the weekend. Friday and...
Arizona Firefighters Find Backpack Belonging to Idaho man Missing for Eight Years
GRAND CANYON JUNCTION, Ariz. — Grand Canyon firefighters stumbled across a backpack on July 25 while prepping a containment line amid fighting the Dragon Fire in Arizona. When they opened it, they found identification of a missing Boise man, David Alford, inside. Alford was 36 when he went missing...
knau.org
Report: Arizona counties could see temperatures top 125 by 2053
Six Arizona counties could see the heat index reach 125 degrees at least one day a year in the next 30 years, according to a new report from the nonprofit First Street Foundation. Mohave, Maricopa, La Paz, Pima, Pinal and Yuma counties will see higher temperatures for longer periods by...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Drowned man identified as BHC transient
BULLHEAD CITY – The Medical Examiner’s office has positively identified the body of a man recovered from the Colorado River in Bullhead City. Police Department spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said police responded to the 900 block of Highway 95 area of the river at about 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, August 13.
Before & after: Flash floods occurring all across southern Utah
Thunderstorms in recent days across southern Utah caused streams to overflow in locations hundreds of miles apart.
zachnews.net
Golden Valley, AZ: Another swift water rescue of a man stranded in the Sacramento Wash along Oatman Road near Mesquite Road.
Source: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue (Information and Press Release) Pictures: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue (Courtesy) Golden Valley, Arizona: Another swift water rescue has occurred on Monday, August 15th, 2022 of a man stranded in the Sacramento Wash along Oatman Road near Mesquite Road.
fox10phoenix.com
Unruly off-road travel in Arizona is destroying habitat and natural landscaping
Unruly off-road drivers in Arizona are destroying habitats and natural landscaping. The Arizona Game and Fish Department is hoping everyone can get on board with abiding by the rules of exploring the desert.
GRAND CANYON VILLAGE, Ariz. — Arizona firefighters battling a wildfire found a significant discovery in the case of a man who has been missing for almost a decade. David Alford was last seen in 2014 in Idaho, but just a few weeks ago, his backpack was found in a remote spot along the north rim of the Grand Canyon.
12news.com
AZFamily
Heavy rain and flooding potential forecast for much of Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Look for one last, mostly sunny day before an unsettled weather pattern arrives for the next few days in Arizona. Light winds and high clouds can be expected this morning, with temperatures in the 80s climbing to a high of about 102 this afternoon. By...
AZFamily
Border container toppled in first weekend of use near Yuma
YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A set of shipping containers part of the state’s operation to secure gaps in border wall lasted just days on the Arizona-Mexico border before they were found toppled over Monday morning. Claudia Ramos, a journalist with Univision, was on the border early Monday morning...
zachnews.net
Golden Valley, AZ: Swift water rescue of a man flooded waters along Shinarump Drive near Agate Road during the evening last Sunday.
Source: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue (Information and Press Release) Pictures: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue (Courtesy) Golden Valley, Arizona: Swift water rescue of a man flooded waters along Shinarump Drive near Agate Road on Sunday, August 14th, 2022. According to a...
AZFamily
First Alert Weather: Heavy rain is on the way to Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Morning temperatures in the 80s warm to 105 this afternoon, which is near-normal for this time of year in Phoenix. Storm chances are slim during the day today, but increase by this evening and overnight. Another active day of monsoon storms is likely across parts of...
ABC 15 News
Priced Out: In most of Arizona, renting a home is cheaper than buying
There are areas in the U.S where it is cheaper to buy a house than it is to rent. Phoenix is not one of them. A report by the real estate company Roofstock crunched numbers together from the US Census, HUD, and Zillow to find where in the US it was cheaper to get a mortgage on a median priced home than it was to rent. Unsurprisingly, the large metros where renters should think about buying are mostly found in the South, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. In Pittsburgh, a mortgage on a median priced home assuming 20% down and an interest rate of 5.33%, costs around $933. Renting in the same area would cost $1,063. The other top listed metros where a mortgage can be cheaper than renting were Rochester, Detroit, Oklahoma City, and Memphis.
