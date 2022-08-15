ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Arizona man, 75, rescued from floodwaters after getting trapped on top of Jeep: ‘Lucky to be alive’

By Stephen Sorace
fox10phoenix.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

Related
AZFamily

Man who found Benjamin Anderson’s body on fire in Arizona desert speaks out

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — This week, Arizona’s Family received the 911 calls when Benjamin Anderson’s body was found on fire in the Arizona desert. He went missing on New Year’s Eve. The man who found his body and called 911 took Arizona’s Family to the area off Interstate 17 and Table Mesa Road to give us an exclusive look into what he saw that day. He’s asked us not to use his name or show his face. It’s in the middle of the desert and as remote as you can get. “Have you been back here since?” asked reporter Briana Whitney. “No,” the man said. “It was emotional, yeah.”
PHOENIX, AZ
Fox5 KVVU

Man arrested for ‘human smuggling’ in Mohave County

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A California man was arrested in Arizona for allegedly smuggling illegal immigrants in his vehicle. Ricardo Escamilla, 53, from Huntington Park, California was stopped around 1:30 a.m. Aug. 17 on Highway 95 near Aztec Road. According to police, several Hispanic subjects were in the back of Escamilla’s vehicle trying to conceal themselves.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Man found dead at Topock Marina

TOPOCK – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation at the Topock Marina. Agency spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said a 54-year-old man died after being found face down in the water just before 8:00 p.m. Saturday, August 13. “The investigation revealed that a trio had gone...
TOPOCK, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jeep#Arizona#Rescue Team#Flash Flood Watch#Swift Water Rescue#Accident#The Las Vegas Strip
12 News

Weather blog: Dust, rain moving into the Valley

PHOENIX — Arizona's monsoon pattern is getting powered and pumped up with tropical moisture Wednesday, bringing the potential for storms for the remainder of the workweek and weekend. Storm chances will start to increase Wednesday followed by an explosion of activity in Arizona Thursday through the weekend. Friday and...
PHOENIX, AZ
knau.org

Report: Arizona counties could see temperatures top 125 by 2053

Six Arizona counties could see the heat index reach 125 degrees at least one day a year in the next 30 years, according to a new report from the nonprofit First Street Foundation. Mohave, Maricopa, La Paz, Pima, Pinal and Yuma counties will see higher temperatures for longer periods by...
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Drowned man identified as BHC transient

BULLHEAD CITY – The Medical Examiner’s office has positively identified the body of a man recovered from the Colorado River in Bullhead City. Police Department spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said police responded to the 900 block of Highway 95 area of the river at about 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, August 13.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
zachnews.net

Golden Valley, AZ: Another swift water rescue of a man stranded in the Sacramento Wash along Oatman Road near Mesquite Road.

Source: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue (Information and Press Release) Pictures: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue (Courtesy) Golden Valley, Arizona: Another swift water rescue has occurred on Monday, August 15th, 2022 of a man stranded in the Sacramento Wash along Oatman Road near Mesquite Road.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
12news.com

Arizona firefighters find clue to eight-year missing person case out of Boise

GRAND CANYON JUNCTION, Ariz. — Grand Canyon Firefighters stumbled across a backpack on July 25 while prepping a containment line amid fighting the Dragon Fire in Arizona. When they opened it, they found identification of 36-year-old missing Boise man, David Alford, inside. Alford is now 44 years old, but...
BOISE, ID
AZFamily

Heavy rain and flooding potential forecast for much of Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Look for one last, mostly sunny day before an unsettled weather pattern arrives for the next few days in Arizona. Light winds and high clouds can be expected this morning, with temperatures in the 80s climbing to a high of about 102 this afternoon. By...
AZFamily

Border container toppled in first weekend of use near Yuma

YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A set of shipping containers part of the state’s operation to secure gaps in border wall lasted just days on the Arizona-Mexico border before they were found toppled over Monday morning. Claudia Ramos, a journalist with Univision, was on the border early Monday morning...
YUMA, AZ
zachnews.net

Golden Valley, AZ: Swift water rescue of a man flooded waters along Shinarump Drive near Agate Road during the evening last Sunday.

Source: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue (Information and Press Release) Pictures: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue (Courtesy) Golden Valley, Arizona: Swift water rescue of a man flooded waters along Shinarump Drive near Agate Road on Sunday, August 14th, 2022. According to a...
GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ
AZFamily

First Alert Weather: Heavy rain is on the way to Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Morning temperatures in the 80s warm to 105 this afternoon, which is near-normal for this time of year in Phoenix. Storm chances are slim during the day today, but increase by this evening and overnight. Another active day of monsoon storms is likely across parts of...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Priced Out: In most of Arizona, renting a home is cheaper than buying

There are areas in the U.S where it is cheaper to buy a house than it is to rent. Phoenix is not one of them. A report by the real estate company Roofstock crunched numbers together from the US Census, HUD, and Zillow to find where in the US it was cheaper to get a mortgage on a median priced home than it was to rent. Unsurprisingly, the large metros where renters should think about buying are mostly found in the South, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. In Pittsburgh, a mortgage on a median priced home assuming 20% down and an interest rate of 5.33%, costs around $933. Renting in the same area would cost $1,063. The other top listed metros where a mortgage can be cheaper than renting were Rochester, Detroit, Oklahoma City, and Memphis.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy