ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Preseason AP Top 25 poll released and Miami in the thick of the college football race

By Susan Miller Degnan
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38eYzd_0hHsZQPq00

The Miami Hurricanes once again will start the 2022 college football season ranked among the top 25 teams in the two major polls.

The Associated Press released its preseason AP Top 25 poll Monday afternoon, and the Hurricanes are No. 16 — one spot higher than they were in the the USA Today’s preseason coaches poll released last week.

The coaches ranked UM No. 17.

The perennially vaunted Alabama Crimson Tide are No. 1 in AP’s initial poll, with the defending-champion Georgia Bulldogs at No. 3. The full top 10: No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Georgia, No. 4 Clemson, No. 5 Notre Dame, No. 6 Texas A&M, No. 7 Utah, No. 8 Michigan, No. 9 Oklahoma, No. 10 Baylor.

UM garnered 476 points in the AP Top 25 Poll, landing just above the No. 17 Pittsburgh Panthers, who garnered 383. The Canes’ highest ranked opponent will be the No. 4 Clemson Tigers, whom they’ll meet in Clemson, South Carolina, on Nov. 19.

Miami will also face the No. 6 Texas A&M Aggies on Sept. 17 in College Station, Texas and No. 17 Pittsburgh at Hard Rock Stadium in the regular-season finale Nov. 26.

The NC State Wolfpack and Wake Forest Demon Deacons are the only other Atlantic Coast Conference teams in the top 25, at Nos. 13 and 22, respectively. The North Carolina Tar Heels, whom the Hurricanes face in October in Miami Gardens, are also receiving votes.

Miami, 7-5 last season, finished 2021 unranked in both the AP and coaches polls. They started at No. 14 in the AP preseason poll and at No. 16 among the coaches before starting 2-4.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Paul Finebaum reveals team most likely to take down Alabama

Alabama football is the obvious favorite to win the national championship but Paul Finebaum has made his pick for the team most likely to get in their way. Paul Finebaum had an utterly shocking take on national championship contenders on ESPN this week!. Just kidding. The ESPN analyst actually said...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Utah State
State
Oklahoma State
State
South Carolina State
The Spun

Nick Saban Revealed Significant Alabama Injury On Wednesday

Alabama is dealing with an injury on defense heading into the season. Eli Ricks, who transferred to Alabama from LSU during the offseason, has a back injury according to head coach Nick Saban. Saban told reporters that Ricks hasn't been on the field since Saturday but doesn't expect him to be out long-term.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Ex-Florida Coach Dan Mullen Officially Lands New Job

Former Florida football head coach Dan Mullen has located a new opportunity. According to Action Network's Brett McMurphy, Mullen will trade his headset for a clip mic to join ESPN as a studio analyst. Mullen has worked with ESPN in the past, including during last season's National Championship Game coverage....
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Spun

NFL Fans React To Racy Christian McCaffrey Girlfriend Photos

Christian McCaffrey appeared to have a good summer... The Carolina Panthers star running back is hoping to stay healthy this season after a frustrating past couple of years. Off the field, McCaffrey has still been living right. Olivia Culpo, the girlfriend of the NFL star, shared some racy boat photos...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Ap Top 25#Coaches Poll#Clemson#American Football#The Associated Press#Texas A M Aggies#College Station#Nos#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Americanfootball
Miami Hurricanes
247Sports

Top Alabama target Edric Hill moves up decision date

Alabama is after a number of top defensive linemen in the class of 2023, especially considering it’s a position of need for Nick Saban and company this cycle. One prospect of note is Edric Hill, a four-star recruit from Kansas City (Mo.) North Kansas City, now has a commitment date set for Monday, Aug. 22. He will decide between Alabama, LSU, Mizzou, Oklahoma, Oregon and USC.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
22K+
Followers
1K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy