AP Top 25 poll: Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia headline college football rankings ahead of 2022 season

NFL World Reacts To Herschel Walker Campaign News
Herschel Walker campaign moments continue to go viral on social media. About a week after a commercial surfaced, highlighting the past allegations made against Walker by his ex-wife, the former NFL running back held a notable campaign event. "Women for Herschel Walker." Video from Walker's campaign stop is going viral...
Nick Saban Revealed Significant Alabama Injury On Wednesday
Alabama is dealing with an injury on defense heading into the season. Eli Ricks, who transferred to Alabama from LSU during the offseason, has a back injury according to head coach Nick Saban. Saban told reporters that Ricks hasn't been on the field since Saturday but doesn't expect him to be out long-term.
Ex-Florida Coach Dan Mullen Officially Lands New Job
Former Florida football head coach Dan Mullen has located a new opportunity. According to Action Network's Brett McMurphy, Mullen will trade his headset for a clip mic to join ESPN as a studio analyst. Mullen has worked with ESPN in the past, including during last season's National Championship Game coverage....
Look: Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Son's Big Accomplishment
Zak Herbstreit, the son of Kirk Herbstreit, earned a distinct honor at Ohio State on Wednesday afternoon. Herbstreit is now a full member of the program after he got rid of his black stripe ahead of the 2022 season. Herbstreit committed to the Buckeyes as a walk-on in 2021 when...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts 2022 College Football Playoff champion
ESPN’s FPI is predicting the 2022 college football season, including the 2022 College Football Playoff champions. In terms of the Playoff, the Football Power Index is especially high on Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia and Clemson. Those four teams have the best odds to make the CFP and are the only teams given more than a 19% chance to make the field of four.
CBS Sports
Texas names Quinn Ewers starting QB: Former No. 1 overall recruit tops Hudson Card in offseason competition
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian made a highly anticipated decision on Friday with the program announcing that Ohio State transfer and former five-star prospect Quinn Ewers has won the starting quarterback job for the Longhorns, beating out Hudson Card for the top spot on the depth chart. Ewers was the No. 1 overall player in the Class of 2021 and originally signed with the Buckeyes out of Southlake Carroll High School in Southlake, Texas.
Study reveals college football's biggest fan bases, and everyone's upset
It's always been hard to count just how many fans each big-time college football team has, but one recent study may have given us a hint of which fan bases are the biggest. A new study by strategy consultant TJ Altimore revealed some data on the subject. Among their findings was that around ...
CBS Sports
Michigan State basketball roster: Starting lineup prediction, bench rotation, depth outlook for 2022-23 season
At first glance, Michigan State's losses from its 2021-22 roster appear minimal, as the Spartans bid farewell to just one double-digit scorer from a 23-13 squad that exited the NCAA Tournament with a second-round loss to No. 2 seed Duke. But a deeper look reveals a slightly more uncertain perspective for a program that is just .500 in Big Ten play over the past two seasons as legendary coach Tom Izzo prepares for his 28th season on the MSU bench with a new contract in hand.
Vegas updates College Football Playoff national title odds
The college football season is fast approaching and now the odds makers in Vegas are setting lines for the year to come. Georgia and Alabama round out the top two teams coming back this season, setting up the SEC as the favorite to win what would be its 13th national championship in the last 17 ...
CBS Sports
2022 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Running back rankings update sees Alvin Kamara move up, Antonio Gibson down
Things are largely holding steady in my 2022 Fantasy Football running back rankings, but there has been some movement, for sure. The top-12 seems pretty set, with one big exception: I've basically moved past the fear of Alvin Kamara being suspended this season. He had his initial hearing for his felony battery charge postponed until late September, and Adam Schefter reported earlier this week that it looks "more and more unlikely" that his case will be resolved before the end of this season.
Steve Sarkisian names starting QB for Texas
Steve Sarkisian hinted on Thursday that he had already decided on a starting quarterback for Texas, and the coach has now made the news official. Sarkisian told reporters on Friday that Quinn Ewers will start for the Longhorns in their season opener against UL-Monroe on Sept. 3. Ewers beat out...
theScore
CFB betting: Best long shots to make the College Football Playoff
In framing the College Football Playoff betting market, we need to start with a fair assumption: Three of the four spots in the semifinals are spoken for. Alabama is fully reloaded, and two losses seem improbable barring some significant injuries. Georgia may not be as good as last year, but its schedule makes it hard to imagine it won't meet the Crimson Tide in the SEC title game in Atlanta. That game might weed out one of the two teams, as it has in the past, but it also might just open up a spot for another SEC team.
CBS Sports
2022 CBS Sports Preseason All-America team: Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State lead with most honorees
With the 2022 college football season on deck, our panel of college football experts were faced with plenty of difficult decisions when convening to select the 2022 CBS Sports / 247Sports Preseason All-America team. Experts from CBS Sports and 247Sports joined forces once again to honor the players who they expect to shine the brightest over the next four months.
REPORT: "Major College Football" Leaders "Mulling" Over Leaving the NCAA
Could we see a major overhaul in the governance of college football?
College football picks against the spread: Predicting top games for Week 0
The 2022 college football season is back and that means it’s time for more fantastic matchups, thrilling finishes and betting.
