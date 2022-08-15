AP Top 25 poll: Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia headline college football rankings ahead of 2022 season

In framing the College Football Playoff betting market, we need to start with a fair assumption: Three of the four spots in the semifinals are spoken for. Alabama is fully reloaded, and two losses seem improbable barring some significant injuries. Georgia may not be as good as last year, but its schedule makes it hard to imagine it won't meet the Crimson Tide in the SEC title game in Atlanta. That game might weed out one of the two teams, as it has in the past, but it also might just open up a spot for another SEC team.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO