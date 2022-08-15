ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Lindsey Graham vows to appeal federal judge's ruling compelling him to testify before Georgia grand jury about 2020 election results

By Insider Inc.
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ePvS0_0hHsZDBd00
Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina speaks during a press conference at the US Capitol on August 05, 2022 in Washington, DC.

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

  • Trump ally Lindsey Graham is appealing a decision to enforce a Georgia subpoena.
  • A district judge recently rejected Graham's claim that he's protected by the Constitution.
  • District attorney Fanni Willis wants Graham to testify about calls he made to Georgia officials.

Sen. Lindsey Graham plans to appeal a federal judge's decision compelling him to testify before a Georgia grand jury investigating Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

The latest legal twist comes after US District Court Judge Leigh Martin May on Monday rejected the South Carolina Republican's claim of constitutional immunity and said he would have to comply with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' pending subpoena.

"Though Senator Graham argues that he is exempt from testifying as a high-ranking government official, the Court finds that the District Attorney has shown extraordinary circumstances and a special need for Senator Graham's testimony on issues relating to alleged attempts to to influence or disrupt the lawful administration of Georgia's 2022 elections," May wrote .

Graham's office responded by saying he's taking his case to the United States Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit.

"The Constitution's Speech or Debate Clause prevents a local official from questioning a Senator about how that Senator did his job," Graham wrote in a statement provided to Insider. "Although the district court acknowledged that Speech or Debate may protect some of Senator Graham's activities, she nevertheless ignored the constitutional text and binding Supreme Court precedent, so Senator Graham plans to appeal to the 11th Circuit."

Willis subpoenaed Graham as part of her ongoing probe into Trump's pressure campaign of Georgia officials following his 2020 loss to President Joe Biden.

Graham's lawyers have fought to preserve his silence by arguing that the speech and debate clause of the US Constitution offers him "absolute immunity" from scrutiny of anything done as part of his legislative duties.

Graham contends that his calls to Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger, whom Trump told to "find" the 12,000 votes he would have needed to negate Biden's 2020 victory in the Peach State, qualify for this protection.

May disagreed, stating that Graham's intimate involvement on Trump's behalf underscores the need for his cooperation.

"Though other Georgia election officials were allegedly present on these calls and have made public statements about the substance of those conversations, Senator Graham has largely (and indeed publicly) disputed their characterizations of the nature of the calls and what was said and implied," May wrote . "Accordingly, Senator Graham's potential testimony on these issues … are unique to Senator Graham."

Graham's office said Monday that contacting Georgia officials was part of "doing his due diligence before the Electoral Count Act certification vote."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 9

Lucky Phelps
4d ago

the more he appeals, the worse he looks to the average American voter. when we are served with a summons, we all know we need to show up. the GOP thinks those laws don't apply to them. not good optics.

Reply
5
Related
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
City
Washington, GA
State
Georgia State
State
South Carolina State
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Lindsey Graham
Person
Donald Trump
Business Insider

Ted Cruz breaks with Trump and endorses yet another GOP candidate running against the former president's pick

Sen. Ted Cruz has broken with former President Donald Trump once again by endorsing an opponent of a Trump-backed candidate running in Wisconsin's gubernatorial primary. Cruz on Tuesday tweeted his support for Rebecca Kleefisch, writing: "Rebecca will fight for a stronger economy, school choice so parents are back in charge of their kids' education, & she will work to protect Life & our #2A. Support Rebecca's campaign today!"
WISCONSIN STATE
The Guardian

Trump and Republicans’ terrible, no good, very bad week is about to get worse

This is a bad week for Donald Trump and the Republican party. Already, the 45th president suffered twin humiliations and a third one looms. On Monday, the FBI enforced a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, the center of his universe. One day later, a federal appeals court upheld the right of a House committee to his tax returns. Trump is also slated to appear on Wednesday at a court-ordered deposition conducted by New York’s attorney general.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Constitution#Election State#Republican#District Court
Black Enterprise

Georgia Republican Herschel Walker Flubs Fox News Interview

Georgia Republican Senate Candidate, Herschel Walker, conducted a pre-recorded interview with Fox News hoping to explain the controversies surrounding his campaign. Instead, Walker, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, continued his pattern of confusing statements and allegations. According to Raw Story, Fox News Host, Brian Kilmeade, noted the...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Business Insider

Business Insider

582K+
Followers
38K+
Post
300M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy