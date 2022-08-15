What to do and see on Tuesday — Day 6 — at the 2022 Iowa State Fair

The 2022 Iowa State Fair runs 11 days, from Thursday, Aug. 11, through Sunday, Aug. 21. Des Moines Register staffers put together this daily guide to help you enjoy your time at the 2022 Iowa State Fair.

Here are our recommendations for Tuesday, Aug. 16.

Ride the Ye Old Mill

The Iowa State Fair is celebrating 100 years of the Ye Old Mill, which was first constructed in 1921 and rebuilt after a storm destroyed it in 1996. Take a float on the 1,500-foot canal ride then visit the John Deere Agriculture Building to see its likeness made out of butter.

Eat a Crescenti sandwich

Stop by Crescenti's, located on the west side of Rock Island Avenue, east of the Anne and Bill Riley Stage, for a meal or a snack. It's hard to go wrong with meat and cheese on fried bread.

Who's performing on Day 6 of the State Fair?

See a free show : Hairball, the wildly popular cover band out of Minneapolis, will play the hits from Van Halen, KISS, Motley Crüe, Queen, Journey, Aerosmith and more at 8 p.m. at the Susan Knapp Amphitheater. And if you miss the show, they'll return to perform at 8 p.m. Wednesday on the same stage.

Who's on the Grandstand ?: ZZ Top’s Raw Whisky Tour with special guest Ann Wilson from Heart, 8 p.m.

Who’s at the Des Moines Register Political Soapbox ?

Noon: Democrat Rob Sand, incumbent candidate for auditor of state

What should I know if I go?

Regular gate admission: $14 for ages 12 and up, $8 for ages 6-11, free for children 5 and under. Discounted admission from 5 to 10 p.m. on Monday through Thursday evenings: $10 adult admission; $6 child admission.

Hours: Fairgrounds, 8 a.m. to midnight. Buildings, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thrill Ville and Thrill Zone, 10 a.m. to midnight. Thrill Town, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Weather forecast: Partly sunny with a high of 76 degrees and a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.

