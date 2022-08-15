ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Never Have I Ever'

By Caroline Bologna
“Never Have I Ever” is the most popular show on Netflix , according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The third (and penultimate) season of this coming-of-age series premiered on Aug. 12 to mostly positive reviews. Created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, “Never Have I Ever” follows an Indian-American high school student as she navigates romance, grief, friendship and more.

Next in the ranking is “The Sandman,” a long-awaited adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s bestselling graphic novel. The new fantasy series, which debuted on Aug. 5, also has received generally favorable reviews from both critics and fans of the source material.

"Never Have I Ever" on Netflix. (Photo: Netflix)

Reality shows are also having a moment on Netflix, as “Indian Matchmaking” is back on the list following the Aug. 10 premiere of its second season. A look at the world of arranged marriages in Indian and Indian-American communities, the series has already been renewed for a third season.

Meanwhile, all eight episodes of the new renovation series, “Instant Dream Home,” also dropped on Aug. 10. Hosted by Danielle Brooks, the show follows fast-acting experts as they transform families’ homes in just 12 hours.

Read on for the full top 10 list. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter .

10. “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” (Netflix)

9. “Riverdale”﻿

8. “Indian Matchmaking” (Netflix)

7. “Instant Dream Home” (Netflix)

6. “Virgin River” (Netflix)

5. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

4. “Locke & Key” (Netflix)

3. “I Just Killed My Dad” (Netflix)

2. “The Sandman” (Netflix)

1. “Never Have I Ever” (Netflix)

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Vishnu

Netflix Series Review: 'The Sandman'

Hey everyone, today we’ll be seeing the review of The Sandman, a new Netflix series. There are ten episodes, the longest episode is about 54 minutes, and the shortest one is like 30 something minutes.
Danielle Brooks
Mindy Kaling
Neil Gaiman
TVLine

Missing 1883? Emily Blunt Stars in New 1800s Western for Amazon — First Look

Missing Yellowstone prequel 1883 and looking for a new Western to fill the void? Allow us to introduce you to The English. Premiering in November, the six-part, 19th Century drama — featuring Emily Blunt in a rare series-regular role — is described as “an epic chase Western” that “takes the core themes of identity and revenge to tell a uniquely compelling parable on race, power and love.” Co-produced by the BBC, The English tells the tale of an aristocratic Englishwoman, Lady Cornelia Locke (A Quiet Place‘s Blunt), and a Pawnee ex-cavalry scout, Eli Whipp (Sneaky Pete‘s Chaske Spencer), who “come together in 1890...
Variety

“Seal Team” Season 6 Gets Official Trailer Ahead of September Premiere (TV News Roundup)

The sixth season of Paramount+ original series “SEAL Team” has a new official trailer ahead of its September 18 premiere. Produced by CBS Studios, the series will debut episodes of its ten-episode season weekly on Sundays on Paramount+. The show stars David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot, Neil Brown, Jr., A.J. Buckley, Toni Trucks and Raffi Barsoumian. The military drama follows the professional and personal lives of an elite unit of Navy SEALs, who are often deployed on missions worldwide at a moment’s notice. “SEAL Team” is produced by CBS Studios and executive produced by Spencer Hudnut, Christopher Chulack, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Mark Owen...
