The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Never Have I Ever'

“Never Have I Ever” is the most popular show on Netflix , according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The third (and penultimate) season of this coming-of-age series premiered on Aug. 12 to mostly positive reviews. Created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, “Never Have I Ever” follows an Indian-American high school student as she navigates romance, grief, friendship and more.

Next in the ranking is “The Sandman,” a long-awaited adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s bestselling graphic novel. The new fantasy series, which debuted on Aug. 5, also has received generally favorable reviews from both critics and fans of the source material.

"Never Have I Ever" on Netflix. (Photo: Netflix)

Reality shows are also having a moment on Netflix, as “Indian Matchmaking” is back on the list following the Aug. 10 premiere of its second season. A look at the world of arranged marriages in Indian and Indian-American communities, the series has already been renewed for a third season.

Meanwhile, all eight episodes of the new renovation series, “Instant Dream Home,” also dropped on Aug. 10. Hosted by Danielle Brooks, the show follows fast-acting experts as they transform families’ homes in just 12 hours.

Read on for the full top 10 list. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter .

(Photo: HuffPost)

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.