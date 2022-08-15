Effective: 2022-08-19 12:32:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-19 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Apache Junction, Gold Canyon; East Valley; Fountain Hills, East Mesa; Northwest Pinal County; Pinal, Superstition Mountains; Rio Verde, Salt River; Southeast Valley, Queen Creek; Superior A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Maricopa and Pinal Counties through 245 PM MST At 203 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Superstition Mountains, or near Gold Canyon, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Mesa, Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Superstition Mountains, Gold Camp, Kings Ranch, Lost Dutchman State Park, Goldfield, Usery Mountain Park, Salt River Tubing Recreation Area and Phoenix Mesa Gateway Airport. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 190 and 211. AZ Route 87 near mile marker 195. AZ Route 202 between mile markers 27 and 36. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

GILA COUNTY, AZ ・ 2 HOURS AGO