weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, East Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 12:32:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-19 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Apache Junction, Gold Canyon; East Valley; Fountain Hills, East Mesa; Northwest Pinal County; Pinal, Superstition Mountains; Rio Verde, Salt River; Southeast Valley, Queen Creek; Superior A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Maricopa and Pinal Counties through 245 PM MST At 203 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Superstition Mountains, or near Gold Canyon, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Mesa, Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Superstition Mountains, Gold Camp, Kings Ranch, Lost Dutchman State Park, Goldfield, Usery Mountain Park, Salt River Tubing Recreation Area and Phoenix Mesa Gateway Airport. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 190 and 211. AZ Route 87 near mile marker 195. AZ Route 202 between mile markers 27 and 36. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Dust Advisory issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-17 17:03:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-17 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Advisory for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 600 PM MST. * At 503 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from near Chandler Fashion Center Mall to 6 miles west of Sun Lakes to 6 miles north of Estrella Sailport, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 162 and 186. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 152 and 165. AZ Route 202 between mile markers 46 and 55. Locations impacted include Chandler, Casa Grande, Sun Lakes, Maricopa, Bapchule, Tumbleweed Park, Estrella Sailport, Olberg, Firebird Lake, Ak- Chin Village, Sacaton and Santan. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for East Valley, Fountain Hills, East Mesa, Rio Verde, Salt River by NWS
