California high schoolers returning to class can look forward to a welcome back-to-school gift: more time to sleep. A new state law will require that public high schools start classes no earlier than 8:30 a.m., a half-hour later than the national average. The shift has the potential to improve students’ mental health and academic performance — so long as schools commit the time and money necessary to make it work.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO