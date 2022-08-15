Read full article on original website
Related
Bloomberg
Berkshire Unit Sued Over California’s Largest Fire of Season
A Berkshire Hathaway Inc. unit was sued for allegedly causing California’s largest wildfire of the year, which killed four people and destroyed almost 200 structures near the Oregon border. The complaint against PacifiCorp, a power utility based in Portland, Oregon, was filed in California state court in Sacramento, according...
Bloomberg
California Plans Delay to Solar-Subsidy Reform, ClearView Says
A California judge proposed delaying reforms to a solar-incentive program that’s helped rooftop systems flourish in the state, according to research firm ClearView Energy Partners LLC. The draft proposal before the California Public Utilities Commission would extend the deadline by a year to Aug. 27, 2023, according a commission...
Bloomberg
Washington Mushroom Producer Sued for Firing Most of Female Workforce
Washington state’s biggest mushroom producer illegally fired most of its female employees because their family obligations interfered with their jobs, replacing them with mostly male, foreign agricultural workers, the state’s attorney general said. In announcing a lawsuit against family-owned Ostrom Mushroom Farms, Attorney General Bob Ferguson was joined...
Bloomberg
California’s Later School Start Times Are a Promising Experiment
California high schoolers returning to class can look forward to a welcome back-to-school gift: more time to sleep. A new state law will require that public high schools start classes no earlier than 8:30 a.m., a half-hour later than the national average. The shift has the potential to improve students’ mental health and academic performance — so long as schools commit the time and money necessary to make it work.
Comments / 0