SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re going to stay cloudy around most of the region for the rest of our Friday. We may see a little sunshine in central South Dakota. That will help us warm into the mid 70s. In the east, we’ll be stuck in the upper 60s and low 70s for highs. We’ll see more cloud cover in the east and have a better chance of showers and thunderstorms later this morning into the afternoon. The risk of severe weather today is very low. Some parts of the region could see between a quarter and a half inch of rain.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 10 HOURS AGO