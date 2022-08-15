Read full article on original website
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
Lawyers argue to delay North Dakota law banning abortion
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - Lawyers for North Dakota’s only abortion clinic asked a judge Friday to delay a trigger law set to ban abortion starting next week, while they pursue a lawsuit challenging the ban on constitutional grounds. The ban is to go into effect Aug. 26. The Red...
dakotanewsnow.com
North Dakota aims to become carbon capture leader
University of Iowa-bound Central Lyon star has big expectations for senior season. Pierre quarterback looking to lead Govs to sixth straight state title before heading off to the University of Washington.
dakotanewsnow.com
More rain later today
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re going to stay cloudy around most of the region for the rest of our Friday. We may see a little sunshine in central South Dakota. That will help us warm into the mid 70s. In the east, we’ll be stuck in the upper 60s and low 70s for highs. We’ll see more cloud cover in the east and have a better chance of showers and thunderstorms later this morning into the afternoon. The risk of severe weather today is very low. Some parts of the region could see between a quarter and a half inch of rain.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sunny and warm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We have an absolutely gorgeous day on tap for our Wednesday! After a little morning fog, we’ll have plenty of sunshine around the region. Highs will range from the low 80s in the east to around 90 out in central South Dakota. The wind should stay fairly light this afternoon, generally out of the south and less than 10 mph.
Comments / 0