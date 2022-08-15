Read full article on original website
Black-owned ‘freedom farm,’ community space set to open in Alabama
Inspired by grandparents and family members in rural Arkansas, Jasmyn Story decided to create something similar in Alabama: A communal space that offers nourishment, education and healing. Story’s farm and event space, Freedom Farm Azul, opens Sunday in Prattville. It will offer, Story hopes, outdoor space and clean water that...
Birmingham mechanic says drivers are delaying auto maintenance because of inflation
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some people are now skipping out on car maintenance because they simply don’t have the funds, according to an auto mechanic in Birmingham. Jerry Daw, who works at Auto and Truck Services said because they are dealing with price increases, so are their customers. Daw...
Could a hospital be in the Riverchase Galleria’s future?
The Riverchase Galleria could be on the verge of the biggest change in its 36-year history - the addition of a hospital. Hoover city officials are investigating the possibility of transforming the old Sears location into some kind of health care facility. Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato said the city’s health...
C4ISR & Networks
US Army to synchronize defenses as cyber fight goes global
AUGUSTA, Ga. — Army Cyber Command plans to convert one of its regional centers in the U.S. into a hub that can better coordinate digital operations across the world. Lt. Gen. Maria Barrett, the commander of ARCYBER, on Aug. 17 said the move is necessary to improve collaboration between the five existing centers, the focal points for cyber resources and responsibility in various theaters.
Columbia County leaders plan to create a thriving downtown Evans
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County is one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties. Most of that growth has focused on neighborhoods. County leaders say they’re focusing on expanding the whole community. Here’s a look at the plans already in the works. “They were able to show me their...
This Alabama airport had some of the nation’s largest airfare increases, survey says
A survey of the nation’s busiest airports has rated Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport as one that has seen the largest price increases over the last year. According to financial tech site SmartAsset, BHM has seen the 14th highest increases since 2021. SmartAsset looked at the 100 busiest U.S. airports and...
‘Is it safe?’ Rising crime, perception could drive business away from Birmingham, experts warn
As Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin and others sound the alarm about violence in the city, local experts say crime and the perception of crime may not only be affecting Birmingham’s present, but also its future. Karla Khodanian, chief Communications & Development officer for the Birmingham Business Alliance said most...
JeffCo Discussion on World Games Deficit Delayed; Activist Says Games Should File Bankruptcy
The Jefferson County Commission on Tuesday delayed discussion and possible action regarding a reported $14 million deficit in the operations of The World Games 2022. Commissioner Joe Knight, the commission’s finance committee chairman and liaison to The World Games, said the commission has been asked for an additional $4 million to address the shortfall.
Recycled Rides program donates car to a local single mom
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local woman got a life-changing gift that will help her pursue her career and take care of her family. It was all because of some businesses and their big hearts. “At first, I didn’t think it was the truth. Nobody doesn’t give anything for free,...
Alabama researchers discover ‘gigantic’ 83 million-year-old turtle species
Fossilized turtle shell that sat unnoticed for decades in the collection at the University of Alabama actually belongs to a previously unknown species of ‘giant’ freshwater turtle that roamed the state during the time of the dinosaurs, according to research published today. Researchers now based at the Alabama...
Medical College of Georgia students commit to rural health care
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s a special day for Medical College of Georgia students. They had their pinning ceremony as they enter the 3+ Program. It helps students finish their bachelor’s degree in three years and saves them thousands of dollars in tuition fees. More importantly, it puts...
Jefferson County Commission incentivizing businesses to come to central Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You may see more families moving to Jefferson County in the years ahead. That’s because the Jefferson County Commission is working to bring businesses and jobs to the county. All in an effort to grow the community’s population and bottom line. They are utilizing...
Alabama family of model Christy Giles, one of two women left dead at L.A. hospitals: ‘We’re just broken’
The past eight months have been hell for Dusty Giles and her family. In November, the Jefferson County couple’s youngest daughter, 24-year-old California model Christy Giles Cilliers, was fatally drugged while out with friends, her lifeless body dumped outside a California hospital the following day, according to news reports.
City and county officials speak on ways to recoup loss from World Games
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A $14 million deficit from World Games remains as CEO Nick Sellers says vendors, venues and performers have not been paid for their services. Councilor Darrell O’Quinn told us Tuesday night the council can pull $5 million from the city’s $180 million reserve. Jefferson County Commissioner Joe Knight said it is […]
Why Lunch at Your Local Meat 'N' Three Is Always Worth the Long Line
The last time I had worked this hard for a meal of baked chicken, I was helping my Uncle John dig a well. But this current venture seemed like such a good idea, at first. "Want to go to Johnny's Restaurant?" my friend Jake Reiss asked me one day. Visions...
Parent Company of Augusta TV Station Buys A Large Share Of A Network
Nexstar Media, the company that owns WJBF here in town is buying a 70% share of the CW Network. During the call, announcing the deal, Tom Carter, the President of Nexstar said the CW would shift its programming from a teen and young adult audience to make it more appealing to an older demographic. They also plan on making the network profitable by 2025.
WVTM 13 Investigates: Alabama cafeteria milk supplier closes plants
Borden Dairy is closing two plants that produce cafeteria milk jugs for schools in four states. More than 100 Alabama school systems must now find a new lunchroom milk supplier. Learn more in the video above. "We've gotten through a lot. We can get through this," said Fairfield City Schools...
West End redevelopment plan in Birmingham could lead to mixed-use development
A part of Birmingham’s West End area near Princeton Hospital could look a lot different after action this week by the Birmingham City Council. City leaders unanimously approved an amendment to the Arlington-West End Urban Renewal Plan, adding 27 acres of property, including the former Larkway Gardens Apartment site and surrounding properties.
S. Augusta Farmers Market brings fresh food to help families
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Augusta Farmers Market happens each month, but in August, they are doing something new, a mid-harvest market. From farm to table, the mid-harvest market had it all. Dairy cows, fresh produce, local honey, free veggie popsicles, a cooking class, and more. As inflation rises,...
'Zero Waste' Purina reacts to fish kill caused by mishandling of its wastewater
WASHINGTON, Ga. - A north Georgia company that makes pet food proudly says it generates "Zero Waste." That’s why Nestlé Purina is not happy that at least one million gallons of its liquid waste wound up on a defunct Wilkes County dairy farm and, even worse, caused the death of hundreds of fish in a nearby river.
