AUGUSTA, Ga. — Army Cyber Command plans to convert one of its regional centers in the U.S. into a hub that can better coordinate digital operations across the world. Lt. Gen. Maria Barrett, the commander of ARCYBER, on Aug. 17 said the move is necessary to improve collaboration between the five existing centers, the focal points for cyber resources and responsibility in various theaters.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO