Birmingham, AL

AL.com

Could a hospital be in the Riverchase Galleria’s future?

The Riverchase Galleria could be on the verge of the biggest change in its 36-year history - the addition of a hospital. Hoover city officials are investigating the possibility of transforming the old Sears location into some kind of health care facility. Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato said the city’s health...
HOOVER, AL
C4ISR & Networks

US Army to synchronize defenses as cyber fight goes global

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Army Cyber Command plans to convert one of its regional centers in the U.S. into a hub that can better coordinate digital operations across the world. Lt. Gen. Maria Barrett, the commander of ARCYBER, on Aug. 17 said the move is necessary to improve collaboration between the five existing centers, the focal points for cyber resources and responsibility in various theaters.
AUGUSTA, GA
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

JeffCo Discussion on World Games Deficit Delayed; Activist Says Games Should File Bankruptcy

The Jefferson County Commission on Tuesday delayed discussion and possible action regarding a reported $14 million deficit in the operations of The World Games 2022. Commissioner Joe Knight, the commission’s finance committee chairman and liaison to The World Games, said the commission has been asked for an additional $4 million to address the shortfall.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
WRDW-TV

Recycled Rides program donates car to a local single mom

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local woman got a life-changing gift that will help her pursue her career and take care of her family. It was all because of some businesses and their big hearts. “At first, I didn’t think it was the truth. Nobody doesn’t give anything for free,...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Medical College of Georgia students commit to rural health care

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s a special day for Medical College of Georgia students. They had their pinning ceremony as they enter the 3+ Program. It helps students finish their bachelor’s degree in three years and saves them thousands of dollars in tuition fees. More importantly, it puts...
AUGUSTA, GA
CBS 42

City and county officials speak on ways to recoup loss from World Games

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A $14 million deficit from World Games remains as CEO Nick Sellers says vendors, venues and performers have not been paid for their services. Councilor Darrell O’Quinn told us Tuesday night the council can pull $5 million from the city’s $180 million reserve. Jefferson County Commissioner Joe Knight said it is […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wgac.com

Parent Company of Augusta TV Station Buys A Large Share Of A Network

Nexstar Media, the company that owns WJBF here in town is buying a 70% share of the CW Network. During the call, announcing the deal, Tom Carter, the President of Nexstar said the CW would shift its programming from a teen and young adult audience to make it more appealing to an older demographic. They also plan on making the network profitable by 2025.
AUGUSTA, GA
wvtm13.com

WVTM 13 Investigates: Alabama cafeteria milk supplier closes plants

Borden Dairy is closing two plants that produce cafeteria milk jugs for schools in four states. More than 100 Alabama school systems must now find a new lunchroom milk supplier. Learn more in the video above. "We've gotten through a lot. We can get through this," said Fairfield City Schools...
ALABAMA STATE
WRDW-TV

S. Augusta Farmers Market brings fresh food to help families

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Augusta Farmers Market happens each month, but in August, they are doing something new, a mid-harvest market. From farm to table, the mid-harvest market had it all. Dairy cows, fresh produce, local honey, free veggie popsicles, a cooking class, and more. As inflation rises,...
AUGUSTA, GA
