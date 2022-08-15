ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disturbing video shows man destroying food vendor's table in Woodland Hills

 4 days ago

Disturbing video shows a man destroying a food vendor's table in Woodland Hills over the weekend.

The footage was taken by a driver on Sunday, and it shows the man forcefully dismantling the vendor's set-up on the corner of Dumetz and Canoga Avenue. He then grabbed some sort of ax or hammer and continued to destroy the display.

The video also shows the vendor keeping his distance while apparently trying to capture the violence on his phone.

The Los Angeles Police Department said they are aware of the incident, but no one has been arrested. Additional details were not immediately available.

Jennifer Jones
4d ago

Assuming. Assumptions. A Lot of Street Vendors pay Taxes as I do. City and State. Plus have to pay for a Almost $600 Badge from Permit office. How do you know if he is legitimate or Not? That man still payed for all that he is destroying. Come To L. A. on the right day doing that. You won't just get to walk away. Vendors Need Protection. Start Protecting yourselves. I'm getting Powerful Mace and 90 Thousand Volt Stun Gun if I can that high. This Starting to be a Trend. Run Up.

Jeannette
3d ago

Make up Your Minds people. Either you're complaining that they don't work, or on welfare and are stealing and pan handling. And now that they are trying to make some kind of a living. It bothers you.JEEZ!Leave them Alone. And that man Needs to be ARRESTED. The only reason he's not. it's because he's White.

Gloria Lopez
3d ago

This is disgusting! The vendors are working hard and providing a service. The assailants need to be punished to the FULLEST

