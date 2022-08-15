ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FastBreak on FanNation

Paolo Banchero Commented On Isaiah Thomas' Instagram Post

Paolo Banchero recently commented on former NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas' Instagram post. Banchero was the first overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic. As for Thomas, he played for the Charlotte Hornets last season, and has also played for the Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans, Washington Wizards, Denver Nuggets and Cleveland Cavaliers.
NBA
Cavaliers Nation

Cavaliers Nation

Cleveland, OH
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
858K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland Cavaliers news, rumors, videos, schedule, and wallpapers for Cavs fans everywhere.

 https://cavaliersnation.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy