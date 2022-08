Tibbits Young Audiences will hold auditions for its fall play “Haphazardly Ever After” on August 24 and 25 at 5pm at Tibbits Opera House. In this fractured fairy tale farce by Jeff Fluharty, a kind king and queen have trouble in their royal family — four obnoxious, bratty, adult children who do not live up to their royal titles. There’s the mean Princess Cinnamon, the not-so-bright Princess Peppermint, the vain Prince Hairgel, and Prince Slacker, who thinks being a prince is just way, way too hard. The king and queen try everything to bring happiness and harmony to their family. Of course, nothing goes as planned, but everyone is changed by their experiences. And through a series of haphazard events, the royal family just might live happily ever after, after all.

