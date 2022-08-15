'Just stunned': NC woman who manages a McDonald's plans to buy home with $1 million lottery win

Read full article on original website
DMV to change office hours across North Carolina
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is changing its office hours at several driver license offices across the state. Saturday walk-in service hours at 16 offices, which began on May 21, will end on Aug. 27. Beginning Sept. 6, another 10 offices will join 25...
Indian Trail woman says she was scammed out of $23,000
INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — A local woman says she was tricked out of more than $20,000 after getting an email that looked like it came from Apple iTunes. Karla Timpani said the scam started with an email that said she owed more than $125. Now, she realizes there were red flags.
Charlotte neighborhood unsettled after squatters take over vacant home
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Residents in a Ballantyne neighborhood are calling for a rental company to up its security measures after they say squatters took over a rental property next door. WCNC Charlotte recently reported on a mother getting scammed by a fake landlord that claimed to own a house...
FOX Carolina
Deputies locate missing woman in Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said they have safely located a woman who went missing. According to deputies, 46-year-old Kesha Shanae Roper went missing on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Deputies say her location and direction of travel are unknown. She also does not have a...
When will brutal heat waves over 100 degrees hit North Carolina? Search your ZIP code for the hottest info
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – OK, it’s mid-August. We expect the temperatures to be high. We know our highs and lows are higher than they used to be. And now we can see – for each of our ZIP codes – exactly how bad the picture could get in the next, oh, three decades. First Street […]
WRAL
How a western North Carolina sheriff's plan to stock schools with AR-15s could impact your children
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. How a western North Carolina sheriff's plan to stock schools with AR-15s could impact your children. Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood and county leaders have...
Get your check from NC unclaimed cash. How to search and get your money for free
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two weeks ago I put my name on the NCcash.com search site. I did it to show you how easy it was for you to check to see if you had free money and I had unclaimed cash!. The $200 check appeared in my mailbox just...
Political group bringing $2.38 gas to Charlotte Shell station
CHARLOTTE — A political group is trying to make a point on inflation, but you can get a cheap gas fill up for a limited time Tuesday in Charlotte. Americans for Prosperity-North Carolina is bringing back the True Cost of Washington Tour to North Carolina. AFP will lower the price of a gallon of gas to $2.38 for from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16 at the Shell gas station at 4936 Albemarle Road in Charlotte.
my40.tv
Saturday hours to end Aug. 27 at NC DMV driver license offices; road test waivers to end
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has announced its temporary Saturday hours at several driver license locations across the state will be ending soon. The added walk-in hours that began in May for 16 driver license locations, including Asheville, will end at the...
kiss951.com
Best Companies Price Gouging In North Carolina
According to online sources 19 Walmart stores, 27 Dollar General’s six Family Dollar stores and two Target stores were fined for price gouging. On the list was four Advance Auto Parts, Pet Supplies Plus, and Compare Foods. Even Pet Smart was on the list. Price gouging in times of a crisis is against North Carolina law. The locations in Mecklenburg and Union, N.C. each had to pay $15,000 in fines to the state. Two of those Dollar General stores in Mecklenburg County were the worst offenders. If you were taken advantage of please contact Attorney General Josh Stein but first fill out this form. When filling out forms like this make sure the URL ends with GOV.
Oakbridge Insurance Expands Footprint in Middle Georgia Through Partnership with J Barry Walker Insurance Group LLC
ATLANTA , Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC ( Oakbridge ) , one of the largest independent insurance and risk management agencies in the Southeast, today announced a new partnership with. , an independent agency with offices in. Dublin. and. Milledgeville, Georgia. . The partnership supports the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘NC By Train’ offering kids tickets for $5 through end of August
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’re planning to travel by train around the state with your family before the end of the month, you can take advantage of a special offer to save a little money. According to the NCDOT, from now until August 31st, customers can enjoy...
3rd earthquake hits North Carolina in little over a week
TROUTMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A third earthquake has hit North Carolina in a little over a week, according to the United States Geological Survey. Around 6 a.m., a 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman in Iredell County. On Aug. 8, a magnitude 2 earthquake also hit Archdale, and on Aug. 13, Spruce Pine was hit. Magnitude […]
Changes could be coming to dentist offices across NC after several anesthesia-related deaths
Major changes could be coming to dentist offices across North Carolina. Currently, if a patient needs anesthesia to have a tooth pulled or for oral surgery, a dentist can administer sedation or general anesthesia and perform the procedure at the same time. Channel 9 learned that some patients have died...
North Carolina sheriff’s daughter indicted for death by distribution
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The daughter of Alamance County’s long-time sheriff, Terry Johnson, has been indicted. Emily Robinson, 41, of Snow Camp, was indicted by a grand jury in July on the charge of death by distribution. Burling Police Department headed up the investigation into the drug-related death of Robert Starner Junior in September […]
WBTV
He left his job accused of misusing taxpayer dollars. Then he was hired to run Charlotte’s bus system
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A hiring decision by the company contracted by the City of Charlotte to run the city’s bus system is raising questions for city leaders about whether CATS executives are asleep at the wheel when it comes to oversight of the bus operations division. The company...
CareSource adds seventh state to insurance service portfolio [Dayton Daily News, Ohio]
Aug. 18—Dayton-based insurance company CareSource announced Thursday that it will expand into its seventh state next year, partnering with health plan TrueCare to serve. officials said Thursday that TrueCare received an "intent to award a contract to provide services" for the statewide administration of the. Mississippi Division of Medicaid...
‘Shocked’: Retired judge reacts to accused shoving of delivery driver
This comes after Superior Court Judge Kimberly Best reportedly shoved a delivery truck driver and slapped a phone out of the driver's hand.
WYFF4.com
NC trucker's decision to use truck's most basic feature likely saved his and other lives, officials say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A decision by a North Carolina trucker to use one of the truck’s most basic features likely saved his life and the lives of others, according to Julia Casadonte, with the North Carolina Department of Transportation. In August of last year, Donald Maines of Surry...
Virginia announces $450M settlement as part of opioid maker Endo’s bankruptcy
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has reached an agreement in principle with opioid maker Endo International plc and its lenders that would provide up to $450 million to participating states and local governments, ban the promotion of Endo's opioids, and require Endo to turn over millions of documents related to its role in the opioid crisis for publication in a public online archive. The Commonwealth of Virginia is expected to receive at least $9 million.
InsuranceNewsNet
