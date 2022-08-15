Youngstown man accused in police chase arrested 2 days later

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a North Side man who led police on a chase Wednesday into Liberty and Girard, colliding with another car, was taken into custody two days later.

Khamray Bonner, 29, of Kensington Avenue, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, failure to stop after an accident and a probation violation. He is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court.

Reports said Bonner was the driver of a car police tried to pull over about 1:05 p.m. on Delaware Avenue near Griffith Street for running a stop sign.

The car stopped but when police began to approach, it drove away, reports said. Reports said police were able to recognize Bonner as the driver before he drove away.

Officers followed the car and Bonner led them on a chase with speeds up to 75 miles per hour across the East Side to Liberty and Hubbard, reports said. Reports said Bonner’s car collided with another car on Applegate Road in Liberty and did not stop.

Bonner eventually made his way back to the East Side and police decided to end the chase at Atkinson Avenue and Lansdowne Boulevard, reports said.

Reports said police spotted the car Bonner was driving Friday at a Kensington Avenue home and Bonner was taken into custody there.

About 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, a neighbor on Fairgreen Avenue called and said she found a gun in the street, reports said. As police were on their way, she called back and said she found a second gun on the street as well.

Reports said Bonner drove down Fairgreen Avenue as he was being chased. Police took possession of both guns, one of them unloaded, but the magazine for the unloaded gun was found a short distance away.

Reports noted that Bonner was convicted Feb. 1, 2021, in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court of drug charges and if the guns are tied to him, he would face an additional charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

In that case, which was indicted in 2019, Bonner was sentenced to three years in prison. He was granted judicial release Jan. 6, which prosecutors did not oppose but was back in jail on a parole violation in June. He was given credit for serving 35 days on the violation July 13 and released from jail, which was a recommendation by the attorneys in the case.

