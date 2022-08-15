Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A New Favorite Treat: Rice Krispies found at Lititz Farmers MarketMelissa FrostLititz, PA
3 Independent Shops Where You Can Buy Back-to-School Supplies [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Great Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Carlisle Artisan Market hosting grand opening event August 20thKristen WaltersCarlisle, PA
Breakfast + Lunch at Hudson Botanical [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
WGAL
Nurses discuss impact of Roe v. Wade reversal on Pennsylvania abortion access
HERSHEY, Pa. — A group of nurses are gathering in Hershey on Thursday morning to address the impact of the Supreme Court's overturn of Roe v. Wade. WGAL's Kate Merriman spoke to a labor and delivery nurse who offered her insights on how the decision will impact women in the state. You can watch Kate's report above.
Chester County Home to One of the State’s Fastest-Growing ‘Cities’
While population growth in the U.S. is generally slowing from declining birth rates, an aging population, and fewer immigrants, some locations are bucking the trend. A new report from Stacker highlights the fastest-growing “cities” in Pennsylvania, and Chester County is home to one of them. The list resulted...
Central Pa. student wins $3,000 national small business scholarship
The National Association for the Self-Employed (NASE), the nation’s leading advocate and resource for the self-employed and micro-business community, on Monday announced that a Harrisburg-area resident has been awarded a $3,000 scholarship as part of the organization’s NASE Dependent Scholarship program. Paige Miller will use the scholarship to...
Recently-Opened Nearby Baby Formula Factory Aims to Bring Relief to PA, Nation
A brother and sister pair, both University of Pennsylvania graduates, opened the newest baby formula factory in the nation in a converted manufacturing plant in nearby Reading, thus impacting surrounding Pennsylvanian areas and all of America, write Erin Arvedlund and Bob Fernandez for the Philadelphia Inquirer. ByHeart was launched in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pa.gov
Governor Wolf Announces Manufacturing Company Guardian Booth Relocating Headquarters from New York to Central Pennsylvania
Company to invest $4.5 million and create 33 new jobs in Franklin County. Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf announced today that Guardian Booth, an industry-leading manufacturer of prefabricated structures, will create 33 new jobs with the relocation of its headquarters to Waynesboro, Franklin County, from Orangeburg, New York. The company also plans to expand its product offering by acquiring Homes by Keystone, a prefabricated home builder, and retaining its employees.
WGAL
Teachers in York County school district vote to authorize strike
DALLASTOWN, Pa. — Teachers in the Dallastown Area School District in York County have voted to authorize a strike. The Dallastown Area Education Association said that means the bargaining team can call a strike at any time, as long it provides the district with the legally mandated 48-hour notice.
Lancaster Farming
Soaring Lancaster County Farmland Prices Shock Potential Investor
George Hixon has been getting sticker shock while seeking farmland in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Hixon said real estate agents have quoted him “extreme prices.” He looked at one parcel where the landowner wanted a whopping $65,000 an acre. “Don’t know that that’s viable,” he said. “It’s doubtful.”...
Accused Pelosi laptop thief wants off house arrest to visit Pa. Renaissance Faire
A Mechanicsburg woman accused of stealing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s laptop during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol wants to be let out of house arrest to visit the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire this weekend, according to court documents. Riley Williams, 25, filed the request in federal court...
IN THIS ARTICLE
susquehannastyle.com
8 Regional Bookstores to Make Any Bookworm Happy
This one is for the book lovers! We gathered a list of local book shops throughout The Susquehanna Valley. Whether you're looking for night time reads, a new book to enjoy on vacation, or add to your child’s book collection, these spots have just what you need!. Whistlestop Bookshop.
Hummingbird migration; restaurant costs; concert schedules: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Tuesday, August 16, 2022. How to get this free newsletter and others emailed to you. High: 83; Low: 61. Partly sunny, showers possible. ‘It’s tough’: Consumers are encountering higher fuel and food costs as inflation rises. For restaurant owners, dealing with those costs is a balancing act as they try to handle rising expenses without chasing away customers.
These are the 35 stores you’d most like to see open in central Pa.
Trader Joe’s and REI Co-op have recently made their debuts in the Harrisburg area. And WaWa is about to open a number of new stores here as well.
York woman sentenced for her role in fraud scheme
YORK, Pa. — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced on Monday that Robin Jean Seredych, 65, of York has been sentenced for her role in a Nigerian-based fraud scheme. Seredych has been sentenced to two years of probation by U.S. District Court...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lancaster County commissioners’ effort to call for an end to no-excuse mail-in voting defeated
Pennsylvania’s county commissioners have overwhelmingly rejected a resolution calling for an end to no-excuse mail-in voting in the commonwealth. Lancaster County Commissioners Ray D’Agostino and Joshua Parsons, both Republicans, made the argument at the county commissioners annual meeting that the increase in mailed-in ballots has exhausted elections officials and fueled conspiracies around voter fraud.
Riley Williams, Pa. woman accused of stealing Pelosi’s laptop Jan. 6, denied venue change for trial
A midstate woman charged with stealing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s laptop during the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack was denied her request to move her trial to a Pennsylvania court. Riley Williams, a 23-year-old from Mechanicsburg, argued the publicity about her case makes it impossible to find an unbiased...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pa. lawmakers are set to get huge raises next year
HARRISBURG — Fiscal responsibility is an axiom in Harrisburg, but nearly none of Pennsylvania’s 253 state lawmakers seem to mind when their own salaries swell spending. State House and Senate lawmakers receive an annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) to their salaries under a 1995 law meant to shield them from political blowback for voting for their own pay increases.
local21news.com
Machinists Union Members ratify new contract at Harley-Davidson in York County
York County, PA — Members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) Local 175 (District 98) employed at the Harley-Davidson plant in York, have overwhelmingly ratified a new industry-leading 5-year collective bargaining agreement. “We are glad that Harley-Davidson realized that a two-tier system for the workforce...
Lancaster Farming
Thoroughbred Breeder Rich Miller Still Loves The Game
PALMYRA, Pa. — Fifty years in the rodeo, demolition derby, concert, bluegrass festival and monster truck show game. The game ended in 2019 when Rich Miller sold Mountain Springs Arena and its approximate 70-acre tract in Shartlesville, Pennsylvania to a developer. He said the offer was simply one he couldn’t refuse.
Local restaurants forced to adjust menus as nation deals with high inflation rates
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — As a way to combat inflation, many local restaurants have been forced to raise menu prices. Greystone Public House in Lower Paxton Township says they’ve had to increase some of the food prices by almost 30%. "Like most places, we’ve had to do some...
theburgnews.com
Broad Street Market featured in new PA-focused TV series, hosted by HGTV personality Steve Ford
Harrisburg’s Broad Street Market soon will be ready for its close-up. On Friday, the Pennsylvania Tourism Office will host a showing of its new Apple TV series “Stuffed with Steve Ford,” which features the market and its vendors. The free event will take place in the market courtyard at 8 p.m., during 3rd in the Burg.
York woman fraudulently obtained credit cards, sentenced for mail fraud scheme
A woman from York was sentenced on Aug. 15 following her conviction of mail fraud related to a fraud scheme, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
26K+
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0