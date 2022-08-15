ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Central Pa. student wins $3,000 national small business scholarship

The National Association for the Self-Employed (NASE), the nation’s leading advocate and resource for the self-employed and micro-business community, on Monday announced that a Harrisburg-area resident has been awarded a $3,000 scholarship as part of the organization’s NASE Dependent Scholarship program. Paige Miller will use the scholarship to...
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gap, PA
State
Arizona State
York, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
York, PA
York, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Society
pa.gov

Governor Wolf Announces Manufacturing Company Guardian Booth Relocating Headquarters from New York to Central Pennsylvania

Company to invest $4.5 million and create 33 new jobs in Franklin County. Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf announced today that Guardian Booth, an industry-leading manufacturer of prefabricated structures, will create 33 new jobs with the relocation of its headquarters to Waynesboro, Franklin County, from Orangeburg, New York. The company also plans to expand its product offering by acquiring Homes by Keystone, a prefabricated home builder, and retaining its employees.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Teachers in York County school district vote to authorize strike

DALLASTOWN, Pa. — Teachers in the Dallastown Area School District in York County have voted to authorize a strike. The Dallastown Area Education Association said that means the bargaining team can call a strike at any time, as long it provides the district with the legally mandated 48-hour notice.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Lancaster Farming

Soaring Lancaster County Farmland Prices Shock Potential Investor

George Hixon has been getting sticker shock while seeking farmland in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Hixon said real estate agents have quoted him “extreme prices.” He looked at one parcel where the landowner wanted a whopping $65,000 an acre. “Don’t know that that’s viable,” he said. “It’s doubtful.”...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#African Americans#White Americans#United States#Wealth Gap#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Latino#Npr
susquehannastyle.com

8 Regional Bookstores to Make Any Bookworm Happy

This one is for the book lovers! We gathered a list of local book shops throughout The Susquehanna Valley. Whether you're looking for night time reads, a new book to enjoy on vacation, or add to your child’s book collection, these spots have just what you need!. Whistlestop Bookshop.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Hummingbird migration; restaurant costs; concert schedules: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

What you need to know today, Tuesday, August 16, 2022. How to get this free newsletter and others emailed to you. High: 83; Low: 61. Partly sunny, showers possible. ‘It’s tough’: Consumers are encountering higher fuel and food costs as inflation rises. For restaurant owners, dealing with those costs is a balancing act as they try to handle rising expenses without chasing away customers.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

York woman sentenced for her role in fraud scheme

YORK, Pa. — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced on Monday that Robin Jean Seredych, 65, of York has been sentenced for her role in a Nigerian-based fraud scheme. Seredych has been sentenced to two years of probation by U.S. District Court...
YORK, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
World War II
PennLive.com

Lancaster County commissioners’ effort to call for an end to no-excuse mail-in voting defeated

Pennsylvania’s county commissioners have overwhelmingly rejected a resolution calling for an end to no-excuse mail-in voting in the commonwealth. Lancaster County Commissioners Ray D’Agostino and Joshua Parsons, both Republicans, made the argument at the county commissioners annual meeting that the increase in mailed-in ballots has exhausted elections officials and fueled conspiracies around voter fraud.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pa. lawmakers are set to get huge raises next year

HARRISBURG — Fiscal responsibility is an axiom in Harrisburg, but nearly none of Pennsylvania’s 253 state lawmakers seem to mind when their own salaries swell spending. State House and Senate lawmakers receive an annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) to their salaries under a 1995 law meant to shield them from political blowback for voting for their own pay increases.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

Machinists Union Members ratify new contract at Harley-Davidson in York County

York County, PA — Members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) Local 175 (District 98) employed at the Harley-Davidson plant in York, have overwhelmingly ratified a new industry-leading 5-year collective bargaining agreement. “We are glad that Harley-Davidson realized that a two-tier system for the workforce...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Lancaster Farming

Thoroughbred Breeder Rich Miller Still Loves The Game

PALMYRA, Pa. — Fifty years in the rodeo, demolition derby, concert, bluegrass festival and monster truck show game. The game ended in 2019 when Rich Miller sold Mountain Springs Arena and its approximate 70-acre tract in Shartlesville, Pennsylvania to a developer. He said the offer was simply one he couldn’t refuse.
PALMYRA, PA
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
26K+
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy