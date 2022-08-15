ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rahway, NJ

NJ.com

Firefighters rescue pets as 3-alarm fire tears through N.J. home

Firefighters in Essex County rescued several pets Wednesday afternoon from an intense fire that destroyed a home in Fairfield. The three-alarm fire was reported shortly before 5 p.m. on Cleary Place. “Upon arrival, units found fire through the roof with reports of multiple pets in the house,” the Fairfield Fire...
FAIRFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Legendary Millburn Deli is opening another N.J. location

One of New Jersey’s favorite sandwich shops is gearing up for an expansion. Millburn Deli, a staple in the Garden State’s sandwich scene dating back many decades, is opening a location in Westfield. The company recently signed a lease to open at 142-144 E. Broad St., owners Andrew...
WESTFIELD, NJ
TheDailyBeast

NYC Office Assistant Accused of Stealing $4M for Wedding, Plastic Surgery, Jimmy Choos

An office assistant working for a New York City business management firm handling clients in the entertainment industry is accused of pilfering more than $4 million then spending it on cosmetic surgery, travel, amusement park tickets, parties, “luxury items from Jimmy Choo,” and her own wedding, according to a complaint unsealed Thursday in Manhattan federal court. Carmen “Millie” Miranda, 50, was hired as an account manager at the unnamed firm in 2013, the complaint states. She soon added herself as an authorized user on two credit cards belonging to a client, used two cards issued to another client’s employees, and passed checks improperly drawn on clients’ accounts, the feds say. The alleged scam came to an end in January, when the firm’s owner was told by a bank that one of his clients’ accounts was overdrawn. When he reviewed a pending check, he realized it had been written from another client’s account and that his signature had been forged. Miranda faces one count each of wire fraud, bank fraud, and aggravated identity theft.Read it at Department of Justice
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Plainfield investigating breach of police evidence trailer

A Plainfield Police evidence trailer was burglarized last week, and authorities are trying to account for what may have been stolen from it. The police department used the trailer on the 300 block of East 4th Street to store overflow evidence off-site, Union County Assistant Prosecutor Michael Sheets said. The...
PLAINFIELD, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Newark, NJ man was hiring someone to kill 13-year-old, officials say

A Newark man has been indicted for his role in a murder-for-hire scheme that was targeting a 13-year-old girl in May 2021, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. An indictment against 57-year-old Armando Conceicao states that the defendant paid an individual to travel to Texas to photograph the target and conduct reconnaissance at her home.
