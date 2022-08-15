Read full article on original website
Hazlet, NJ man breaks into father’s home, commits patricide, wounds his aunt
A Hazlet Township man has been arrested and charged with allegedly committing patricide at his father's home. The horrifying details of the Hazlet man murdering his own father have been announced by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office on Thursday. Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said that 43-year-old Ernest K....
CAUGHT IN THE ACT: Lodi Woman Comes Home Early, Tangles With BF's Sidepiece
Someone came home earlier than expected, leading to a confrontation between two women in a Lodi apartment, authorities said. The tenant found her boyfriend with a bedmate at Charles Street and Harrison Avenue shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday, responders said. They got into it, leaving the tenant with a slight...
Firefighters rescue pets as 3-alarm fire tears through N.J. home
Firefighters in Essex County rescued several pets Wednesday afternoon from an intense fire that destroyed a home in Fairfield. The three-alarm fire was reported shortly before 5 p.m. on Cleary Place. “Upon arrival, units found fire through the roof with reports of multiple pets in the house,” the Fairfield Fire...
Car Careens Into Linden Flower Shop Sending Victim Into Medical Episode
A driver who slammed his car through a Linden building caused a victim inside to suffer a medical episode Thursday, Aug. 18, authorities said. The Mazda sedan was heading east on E. St. George Ave when it lost control as it turned onto Adams Street around 3:35 p.m., police said.
Jersey City Council member defiant, emotional in meeting after hit-and-run
JERSEY CITY, NJ (PIX11) — Jersey City residents demanded the resignation of an embattled City Council member during a contentious meeting on Wednesday. It was standing room only as more than 100 members of the public came out to speak. For nearly five hours, residents called for the resignation of Councilwoman Amy DeGise. She stood […]
Secaucus police chief defends detectives following car chase through 3 towns
Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller is defending his detectives following a car chase earlier this week through three towns.
Legendary Millburn Deli is opening another N.J. location
One of New Jersey’s favorite sandwich shops is gearing up for an expansion. Millburn Deli, a staple in the Garden State’s sandwich scene dating back many decades, is opening a location in Westfield. The company recently signed a lease to open at 142-144 E. Broad St., owners Andrew...
Good Samaritan stops knifepoint kidnapping, robbery of woman on N.J. street, police say
A good Samaritan who heard a woman screaming for help on a Bergen County street was credited Wednesday with helping to break up a kidnapping and robbery, according to police. The 52-year-old victim told officers she was approached by a man with a knife about 3 p.m. Monday in the area of Passaic and First streets in Hackensack, according to police.
Staten Island man accused of inhumane handling of huskies denies request to allow ASPCA to spay, neuter animals
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The 54-year-old man facing numerous charges including 24 counts of overdriving, torturing and injuring huskies he kept in a Tompkinsville lot denied a request from prosecutors to spay, neuter, microchip and provide dental care for the dogs. Victor Quinteros, who was arraigned in state Supreme...
NYC Office Assistant Accused of Stealing $4M for Wedding, Plastic Surgery, Jimmy Choos
An office assistant working for a New York City business management firm handling clients in the entertainment industry is accused of pilfering more than $4 million then spending it on cosmetic surgery, travel, amusement park tickets, parties, “luxury items from Jimmy Choo,” and her own wedding, according to a complaint unsealed Thursday in Manhattan federal court. Carmen “Millie” Miranda, 50, was hired as an account manager at the unnamed firm in 2013, the complaint states. She soon added herself as an authorized user on two credit cards belonging to a client, used two cards issued to another client’s employees, and passed checks improperly drawn on clients’ accounts, the feds say. The alleged scam came to an end in January, when the firm’s owner was told by a bank that one of his clients’ accounts was overdrawn. When he reviewed a pending check, he realized it had been written from another client’s account and that his signature had been forged. Miranda faces one count each of wire fraud, bank fraud, and aggravated identity theft.Read it at Department of Justice
‘Barbaric’ New York Man Kills Ex-Girlfriend, Mother in Hudson Valley
A 1-month-old Hudson Valley baby lost her mother and grandmother "due to the barbaric actions" of a man with "a wanton disregard for human life." On Tuesday, Rockland County District Attorney Tom Walsh confirmed a Rockland County man was sentenced for murdering two people in Valley Cottage, New York. Hillcrest,...
RELEASED: NJ Rapper, Associate Plead Guilty In Passaic Shooting, Freed Pending Sentencings
A former Jersey City rapper who beat a murder rap in 2014 walked out of jail after cutting a deal with prosecutors for his role in a shooting in Passaic two years ago. He could be headed back to the joint for another 18 months, however. Video captured a celebratory...
Bystanders In Shock As Woman Jumps In Front Of PATH Train: Witnesses
A woman jumped in front of a PATH train in Hoboken, briefly halting rail service and leaving bystanders in shock on Thursday, Aug. 18, witnesses said. Port Authority police, along with Hoboken fire and EMS, responded to the Hoboken station around 8:50 a.m., PAPD spokesman Rudy King said. The woman...
Plainfield investigating breach of police evidence trailer
A Plainfield Police evidence trailer was burglarized last week, and authorities are trying to account for what may have been stolen from it. The police department used the trailer on the 300 block of East 4th Street to store overflow evidence off-site, Union County Assistant Prosecutor Michael Sheets said. The...
Hudson man knocked out car burglar with one punch. Now he’s charged with manslaughter
A Union City man who knocked out a car burglar with one punch on a Jersey City street is facing a manslaughter charge after the victim died from his injuries four days later, authorities said. Robert Stevens, 40, was initially charged with aggravated assault days after the Aug. 2 incident...
Worker's Error Leaves Paterson Families Without Water For Entire Weekend: Report
A worker's error left between 60 and 70 Paterson families without water for several days, NorthJersey.com reports. A Passaic Valley Water Commission worker turned off a valve to fix a leaky one, but did not turn it back on when they were done, Mayor Andre Sayegh told the outlet. Families...
NJ man trampled by car after getting struck by hit-run SUV at ‘deadliest intersection’
TRENTON — A man was struck by a hit-and-run SUV and was then pinned by another vehicle that ran him over Tuesday night at an intersection considered to be the most dangerous in the country. John Giordano, 66, was carrying ice in a baby carriage at the intersection of...
Random License Plate Check Nabs Fugitive With Cocaine, Heroin On Route 22: Authorities
A 48-year-old driver subject to a random license plate check by Branchburg police turned out to be wanted to failing to show up in court and had cocaine, heroin and Xanax on him and in his car, authorities said. A township officer patrolling Route 22 scanned John W. Hartrum's plates,...
Newark, NJ man was hiring someone to kill 13-year-old, officials say
A Newark man has been indicted for his role in a murder-for-hire scheme that was targeting a 13-year-old girl in May 2021, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. An indictment against 57-year-old Armando Conceicao states that the defendant paid an individual to travel to Texas to photograph the target and conduct reconnaissance at her home.
Study Says if Zombies Attack, Don’t Be in Newark, NJ
Sure, the report is tongue in cheek (or is it?) since there is no such thing as a zombie apocalypse (or is there?), but apparently, if the zombies do attack, you’d be well served to get out of New Jersey. The info on surviving the zombie apocalypse was compiled...
