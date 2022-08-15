Read full article on original website
Related
castlecountryradio.com
Dan Ramond Baker – August 15 2022
Services for lifelong resident of Carbon County; Dan Ramond Baker will be held on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, Beaver Fifth Ward Chapel (Beaver Stake Center), 12:00 (noon). The family will receive friends on Monday evening, from 5:00 -7:00 p.m. at Mitchell Funeral Home in Price (233 East Main Street, Price, Utah) and from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. prior to the service in Beaver. Burial will follow the service in the Mt. View Cemetery, Beaver, Utah. Arrangements entrusted to Southern Utah Mortuary and to Mitchell Funeral Home of Price and Huntington where friends are always welcome daily and may share memories of Danny online at www.mitchellfuneralhome.net.
castlecountryradio.com
Carbon and Emery travel to Moab to face the rest of Region 12 for golf
The second golf match of the season was on Monday in Moab as the host team Grand welcomed the rest of Region 12 to the Moab Golf Course. The Carbon Dinos and the Emery Spartans were both in attendance and it was the Dinos Bode Salas who grabbed the top finish shooting a 70 and helping Carbon to second place shooting a 317. Emery shot a 362 as a team with Turner Stoker getting the low round for the Spartans with an 86.
castlecountryradio.com
USU Eastern Athletics Shifting Focus To Community
New leadership brings new vision and for first year athletic director, Jess Brinkerhoff, there has been no wasting time on implementing his vision for the department, community, and businesses within Carbon and Emery counties. Several changes can already be seen and are bringing a new-found excitement for Eagle fans:. There...
castlecountryradio.com
Carbon School District weekly update shines a spotlight on Carbon High
Carbon High School was highlighted on this week’s Carbon School District weekly update so Principal Jared Hardy stopped by Castle Country Radio to discuss what’s new this year at the high school. There are still some final touches to be done as far as construction goes. “We’re winding...
Comments / 0