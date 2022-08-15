The second golf match of the season was on Monday in Moab as the host team Grand welcomed the rest of Region 12 to the Moab Golf Course. The Carbon Dinos and the Emery Spartans were both in attendance and it was the Dinos Bode Salas who grabbed the top finish shooting a 70 and helping Carbon to second place shooting a 317. Emery shot a 362 as a team with Turner Stoker getting the low round for the Spartans with an 86.

MOAB, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO