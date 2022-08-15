Read full article on original website
1470 WMBD
Man, struck by car, charged with shooting
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man is jailed after being hit by a car when he allegedly shot at it. Peoria Police say it started with a ShotSpotter alert of four rounds being fired near the Harrison Homes complex at Trewyn and Roosevelt around 10:54 P.M. Wednesday. Jerrell Hardges,...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria church vandalized, burglarized overnight
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria’s Chinese Christian Church was vandalized and burglarized overnight. Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins confirmed a break-in happened at about 3:30 a.m. Friday morning at the church, located at 10039 N. Garden Ln. The burglars stole TVs and sprayed the fire extinguisher inside. WMBD...
Central Illinois Proud
One injured in apartment fire Thursday afternoon
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One of two residents was injured in an accidental apartment fire Thursday afternoon stemming from a grease fire in the apartment’s kitchen. The fire at 4717 N. Knoxville Ave occurred at roughly 4:16 p.m. and was deemed under control by Peoria Firefighters at 4:27 p.m. The fire was on the first floor of a three-story apartment complex.
Central Illinois Proud
Coroner identifies man found in U-Haul
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified the body of a man found in a U-Haul at Willow Knolls Shopping Center Thursday. According to Harwood, they have identified the man as 32-year-old Zachary T. Rohman of Peoria. The autopsy was inconclusive at this time. There...
hoiabc.com
4 arrested in connection with early morning stabbing in Peoria County
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Four men are in custody in connection with an early morning stabbing that left one man seriously injured in Peoria County Thursday. In a statement, the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to UnityPoint Hospital around 3:30 AM for a man that was stabbed in a different location.
1470 WMBD
Crews battle fire overnight in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — A Peoria home suffered roughly $50,000 dollars in damages due to an early morning fire Friday. Just before 2 a.m., crews were called to the area of S. Easton Avenue and W. Humboldt Street, finding heavy black smoke coming from the front door and a second-story window of the home.
Central Illinois Proud
Fire causes thousands in damage to Peoria home
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A home in the area of S. Easton Avenue and W. Humboldt Street suffered thousands of dollars in damages due to an early morning fire. Just before 2 a.m. Friday, firefighters responded to the home and found heavy black smoke from the front door and second-story window.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Police asking for help identifying armed robbery suspect
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is asking the public for help to identify an armed robbery suspect Wednesday. According to a Peoria police press release, the suspect claimed to have a gun and took an undisclosed amount of cash from a building near the 3000 block of N. Dries Lane Sunday.
Central Illinois Proud
Body found in U-Haul at Willow Knolls Shopping Center
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood is reporting that a body was found at Willow Knolls Shopping Center Thursday afternoon. According to Harwood, the body was found in the cab of a U-Haul truck in the Kohl’s parking lot. The man’s identity is unknown...
1470 WMBD
Four arrested following morning Peoria County stabbing
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. – Four people ended up getting arrested after Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says a stabbing occurred at a home near the Peoria International Airport. Watkins says a 41-year-old male victim was taken to UnityPoint Methodist around 3:30 a.m. Thursday after the stabbing near Airport and...
25newsnow.com
Early morning Peoria house fire causes $50,000 worth of damages
PEORIA (25 News Now) - No one is hurt after Peoria firefighters and paramedics responded to a reported house fire Friday morning. Crews arrived to the scene of S. Easton Ave. near Peace Community Church of Peoria around 2 a.m. to find a two-story house with heavy fire coming from the front door and an upper window.
Central Illinois Proud
Four arrested in Peoria stabbing incident
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Four people have been arrested for the stabbing of a 41-year-old male in Peoria at approximately 3:25 a.m. Thursday morning. Deputies in the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office were called to UnityPoint Hospital early Thursday when a male patient reported having been stabbed at a residence earlier that night. He was stabbed in the leg and sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries.
hoiabc.com
Peoria man sought after in connection with suspected drug delivery, striking LaSalle deputy and squad car
LaSALLE COUNTY (25 News Now) - Deputies in LaSalle County are looking for a man who they say is suspected of meth delivery and striking a LaSalle County deputy and squad car. Jerome Alexander Jr., 27, of Harvard Avenue in Peoria, is being charged with delivery of 263.1 grams of methamphetamine, aggravated fleeing and eluding, failure to stop for a property damage crash and property damage to private property.
1470 WMBD
Man sentenced to prison for role in 2021 homicide
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man will go to prison for most of the next seven years for his role in a local homicide. Peoria County Court records indicate Jamere Laster, 27, was sentenced Wednesday to seven years in prison, after a June plea to Possession of a Weapon by a Felon.
Central Illinois Proud
Multiple detained after alleyway shooting in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department detained multiple individuals after a shooting in an alleyway between Wisconsin and Delaware Avenues just after 5 p.m. Tuesday. According to Peoria Police Public Information officer Semone Roth, multiple individuals were detained but later released. Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria said...
starvedrock.media
Phones Buzz After Alleged Drug Dealer Escapes Police In Streator
A manhunt continues for a man who escaped police during an alleged drug bust in Streator. A phone alert was sent to many in Starved Rock Country Wednesday evening after 25-year-old Jerome Alexander Jr. of Peoria allegedly fled from police. He's wanted for meth delivery, aggravated fleeing and eluding and causing property damage.
hoiabc.com
Man struck by vehicle, arrested on gun charges
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man was arrested by Peoria Police on gun charges after police say he was struck by a vehicle - a vehicle hit by his own gunfire. Police say Jerrell L. Hardges, 29, fired a weapon in the area of 2700 West Trewyn and a woman’s vehicle was struck by gunfire - which then struck him.
Central Illinois Proud
Not guilty plea entered for Peoria man accused of child endangerment
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man pleaded not guilty to charges connected to a three-year-old that was shot in July. The suspect, 33-year-old Randyn Duncan, is facing charges of obstructing justice and endangering the life or health of a child. Investigators said Duncan had cannabis and a gun...
Central Illinois Proud
TRAFFIC ALERT: Large manure spill closes 11th between Chestnut and Myrtle in Canton
CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Poop happens, and on Friday, it shut down parts of a road in Canton. According to officers with the City of Canton Police Department, a large shipment of manure hauled by a farmer took a spill on N. 11th Avenue between E. Chestnut and E. Myrtle Streets.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria County Sheriff says it’s peak time for car thefts, burglaries
BELLEVUE, Ill. (WMBD) — Police said many Peoria County residents are leaving their cars unlocked and unprotected. There have been a recent string of burglaries and thefts have hit the village of Bellevue in Peoria County. Officers said it’s a crime of opportunity and repetition with county deputies responding...
