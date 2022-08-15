Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Steelers QB implies team misled him about his status
Mason Rudolph implies the Pittsburgh Steelers misled him about his status with the team. Mason Rudolph’s fourth season with the Pittsburgh Steelers is looking like it will be his last. Selected in the third round out of Oklahoma State to be Ben Roethlisberger’s heir apparent in 2018, Rudolph is...
Seahawks lose starting offensive lineman to brutal injury in preseason game
During the Seattle Seahawks’ second game of the preseason, starting guard Damien Lewis went down with an injury that brought about an unfortunate scene. One of the goals of the preseason is just to make it out of each game healthy. No NFL team wants to see any player on the roster get hurt, but that’s especially true as it pertains to the limited snaps that the starters play. And unfortunately, the Seattle Seahawks were not so lucky to avoid that on Thursday night against the Chicago Bears.
Why Buccaneers don’t need to COMPLETELY panic about Tom Brady, yet
Tom Brady is still absent from Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp with no set return date, causing many to hit the panic button. However, the Buccaneers don’t need to do this just yet. In case you haven’t heard, Tom Brady has taken a leave of absence from the Tampa...
Could Eagles-Browns joint practice spark Kareem Hunt trade?
The Eagles and Browns are together for joint practices, but could that be the start of a Kareem Hunt trade to Philadelphia?. As we’ve seen frequently throughout the NFL leading up to teams’ second preseason games, the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns have been participating in joint practice over the past week. That’s led to som fun moments, without a doubt, but there’s been one player whose presence has been looming without taking the field.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
You need this limited-edition Green Bay Packers bobblehead
Fans need this new, limited-edition Green Bay Packers bobblehead, which features Aaron Rodgers and David Bakhtiari riding a golf cart. Cheeseheads need to check out FOCO’s newest release – a limited-edition Green Bay Packers bobblehead which features longtime teammates Aaron Rodgers and David Bakhtiari riding in a golf cart.
Eagles are missing Miles Sanders again at practice
On Friday, the Philadelphia Eagles were once again without running back Miles Sanders at practice, as he deals with a hamstring issue. Entering his fourth NFL season, Miles Sanders is being hyped up. Unfortunately, the hype train has taken a momentary pause. After injuring his hamstring over the weekend, Sanders...
FanSided
275K+
Followers
522K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0