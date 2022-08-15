Read full article on original website
Related
People
Gabrielle Union Shares Kaavia's Hilarious Reaction to Finding Out She's Not Invited on Vacation
Gabrielle Union's daughter was not amused to learn she wasn't invited on a recent trip. The Cheaper By the Dozen actress, 49, shared a video with daughter Kaavia James on Instagram Monday in which the 3-year-old finds out her mom is going on vacation without her. "When your child finds...
Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True, 4, Models All Pink Outfit in Adorable Photo Shoot
On Wednesday, Khloé Kardashian, 38, shared a slew of adorable snaps of her 4-year-old daughter True rocking an all-pink ensemble. In the photos posted on Instagram, the little fashionista wears a bubblegum-pink denim skirt paired with a matching tank top and light pink Crocs. She accessorized her fabulous look with heart-eye pink sunglasses and a mini Louis Vuitton purse monogrammed with her name.
John Legend's Son Miles Dances on Dad's Shoulders During Virtual Meeting: 'Loves to Zoom-Bomb'
John Legend shared an adorable video on Instagram Wednesday in which his 3-year-old son is perched on his shoulders during a Zoom meeting and dances along to his new dance track "All She Wanna Do," featuring Saweetie. Miles sways back and forth while staying balanced with his hands on his...
Andy Cohen Hilariously Compares Son Ben's Outfit Choice to Baby Lucy: Hers 'Is Flawless'
Andy Cohen's daughter Lucy Eve is winning the fashion game!. The Bravo star, 54, shared new photos of his kids on his Instagram Stories Tuesday, comparing their outfits to one another before declaring his 3-month-old daughter the best dressed. Cohen first shared a selfie featuring his 3-year-old son Benjamin Allen...
RELATED PEOPLE
Eva Mendes Has a Ryan Gosling 'Gray Man' Photo as Her Phone Background — See the Cute Video
Ryan Gosling is never far from Eva Mendes' mind — and grasp!. The actress, 48, showed off her love for her longtime beau in a black-and-white Instagram video Thursday, in which she is seen wiping down her smartphone. Facing the phone screen to the camera, Mendes laughs and pauses...
People
Hoda Kotb Gets Emotional as She Shares Tribute After 'Heartbreaking' Death of Richard Engel's Son
The NBC News family is sending their love to colleague Richard Engel, who announced the death of his 6-year-old son Henry on Thursday. During Friday morning's episode of Today, co-anchors Hoda Kotb, Tom Llamas and Sheinelle Jones spoke about the "heartbreaking" news of Henry's death and looked back on the little boy's battle with Rett syndrome, a rare genetic neurological disorder.
Kimora Lee Simmons Defends Daughter Aoki's Modeling Career Amid Criticism: 'It's Absolutely Absurd'
Kimora Lee Simmons is proud of her daughter Aoki for following her passion. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE on Thursday, the mother of five, 47, revealed that she thinks it's "absolutely absurd" that people criticized the 20-year-old Harvard student for wanting to model despite getting an Ivy League education.
'Octomom' Nadya Suleman Shares Back-to-School Photo of Her Octuplets: 'Be Proud of Yourselves'
Nadya Suleman, a.k.a. "Octomom," is wishing her octuplets well at the start of a new school year. Earlier this week, Suleman, 47, shared a photo on Instagram of her eight youngest children — Noah, Maliyah, Isaiah, Nariyah, Jonah, Makai, Josiah and Jeremiah — as they prepared to embark on their first day of the eighth grade.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rachel Bilson Reveals the One (X-Rated) Thing She Misses Most About Ex Bill Hader
Rachel Bilson didn't hold back when she was asked what she misses most about ex Bill Hader. "His big d---," the actress, 40, told Tommy Dorfman on Monday's episode of Bilson's Broad Ideas podcast. "We can keep that [in the final edit]," Bilson doubled down, then added (presumably to her...
People
Ryan Reynolds Says Wife Blake Lively Got Over Her Anger and Is Now 'Obsessed' with Wrexham FC
Blake Lively is on board with husband Ryan Reynolds' many ventures — even if some of them took a little convincing. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight Thursday, the Deadpool star, 45, spoke about how Lively eventually warmed up to his adventure to buy Wales' Wrexham football league with friend Rob McElhenney, also 45.
NFL・
People
Madonna Enjoys Night Out in Sicily for Her Birthday with Twin Daughters Estere and Stella
Madonna rang in her 64th birthday with the help of her girls. The "Material Girl" singer traveled to Sicily with a number of friends and twin daughters Estere and Stella, who turn 10 later this month. "Sicilian Queens……. 👑👑👑🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹," she captioned an Instagram carousel of photos from her night out....
Heidi Klum Shares Bittersweet Feelings as Eldest Daughter Leni Prepares for College in N.Y.C.
Heidi Klum is preparing for her eldest child to leave the nest. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the America's Got Talent host, 49, opened up about the emotions she's feeling as her 18-year-old daughter Leni gets ready to leave for college in New York City. "I am [so...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
People
Kimora Lee Simmons Poses for Rare Photo with All Five of Her Children at Back to School Event
Kimora Lee Simmons enjoyed a special outing this week surrounded by all of her kids. The model and entrepreneur was joined by all five of her children Thursday at a Back to School Giveaway event, which she hosted in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Baby Phat, Family Dollar, Dollar Tree, and Crayola, in Los Angeles.
People
Tommy Dorfman Engaged After Divorce from Peter Zurkuhlen: 'Very Affirming'
The 13 Reasons Why alum announced her engagement to "the person I'm going to spend the rest of my life" with during an episode of Rachel Bilson's Broad Ideas podcast. In the conversation, Dorfman, 30, didn't reveal the identity of her partner, saying only that she's "just a gay girl."
People
Hoda Kotb Is Optimistic About Her Next Love: 'Someone Who Meets Me Now Will Meet Me for Real'
Hoda Kotb may not be dating right "this second," but she tells PEOPLE she's open to what the future holds. "In my mind's eye, I sort of see something," says the TODAY anchor, 58. "I don't know why I feel that, but I do." In January, Kotb announced her split...
People
Ambulance Seen Leaving Ben Affleck's Georgia Home Before Wedding Celebration with Jennifer Lopez
An ambulance has been seen leaving Ben Affleck's Georgia compound, as he and Jennifer Lopez prepare to celebrate their nuptials with friends and family. In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, the emergency vehicle can be seen exiting the property as Affleck's car follows behind. The ambulance arrived at the...
People
'90 Day Fiancé' 's Ari Reveals She Left the Country and Blocked Bini: 'I Don't Think He Even Noticed'
Ari "pulled a Bini" on 90 Day Fiancé. In an exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's second installment of the show's "Tell All" special, Ari reveals she left the country for three months with the couple's child, Avi, and simply blocked Bini's phone number while she was gone. When recounting...
Idris Elba Says Daughter Isan Didn't Speak to Him for Weeks After Not Getting a Part in 'Beast'
Idris Elba is opening up about a recent riff between him and his daughter. During an appearance last week on iHeart Radio's The Breakfast Club morning show, Elba talked about how his daughter, Isan, 20, auditioned to be in his latest film Beast. "She auditioned and it came down to...
People
Kylie Jenner and 'Best Friend' Stormi Lip Sync to Travis Scott's 'Mamacita' in Sweet TikTok
Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi are always showing love to Travis Scott. On Wednesday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, shared a video to TikTok of her and Stormi lip-syncing along to Scott's track, "Mamacita." Mom and daughter are in the car and smile as they sing "Mamacita-cita-cita, you know I...
People
306K+
Followers
49K+
Post
165M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0