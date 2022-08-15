Sure let’s repeal any law or body that offends trump. People this display of specifically treatment is as un-American as one can be. They clearly find the constitution (that promotes fairness and equality for ALL) offensives. These are dangerous times. If we don’t get rid of these people, the country will no longer BE America. It will be a disfigured remnant of the old.
innocent people don't plead the 5th if government is coming after you, talk and tell your story that proves your innocence
If documents were labeled as classified, they were illegally obtained. No accountability especially national defense records. We have had too many American citizens charged with espionage and it's for a reason. Only those with malice intentions would want it disbanded. Trust me, rules are in place for a reason. Since Nixon and the emails Clinton was charged with, we've never had a reason that when our elected officials take an oath and given a security clearances that we worried. Now when voting we need to balance morals and integrity, people are showing us that those are most needed.
Comments / 38