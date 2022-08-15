ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 38

shiela
3d ago

Sure let’s repeal any law or body that offends trump. People this display of specifically treatment is as un-American as one can be. They clearly find the constitution (that promotes fairness and equality for ALL) offensives. These are dangerous times. If we don’t get rid of these people, the country will no longer BE America. It will be a disfigured remnant of the old.

Reply(4)
36
RJWS
3d ago

innocent people don't plead the 5th if government is coming after you, talk and tell your story that proves your innocence

Reply(6)
34
Latonya Veasley
2d ago

If documents were labeled as classified, they were illegally obtained. No accountability especially national defense records. We have had too many American citizens charged with espionage and it's for a reason. Only those with malice intentions would want it disbanded. Trust me, rules are in place for a reason. Since Nixon and the emails Clinton was charged with, we've never had a reason that when our elected officials take an oath and given a security clearances that we worried. Now when voting we need to balance morals and integrity, people are showing us that those are most needed.

Reply(1)
10
Related
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
PALM BEACH, FL
CNBC

Mike Pence says FBI search of Trump's home raises 'deep concern,' urges Garland to explain

Former Vice President Mike Pence expressed "deep concern" about the FBI's search of ex-President Donald Trump's resort home Mar-a-Lago. Pence's tweets echoed complaints by the former president's supporters that the DOJ and Biden-appointed Attorney General Merrick Garland are unjustly targeting Trump and his allies. Trump and his supporters have attacked...
POTUS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Old Washington, KY
State
Washington State
Local
Kentucky Government
Washington Examiner

Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward

More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AOL Corp

Pence expresses 'deep concern' over Mar-a-Lago search, asks for 'full accounting' from Garland

WASHINGTON - Many Republicans are rallying around former President Donald Trump after the FBI search on his Mar-a-Lago estate – some more aggressively than others. While House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy and other Republicans vowed to investigate the Department of Justice over the search, Vice President Mike Pence issued a tweet expressing his "concern" over the incident.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rand Paul
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Trump news - live: Rand Paul and GOP face mockery for increasingly fractured Mar-a-Lago raid response

Donald Trump has called for the FBI return some documents of the documents seized in the search of his Mar-a-Lago home last week. The former president made the demand in a Truth Social post on Sunday morning, claiming that some of the documents were protected under attorney-client privilege and thus should not have been seized in the first place. It comes after a report claimed Mr Trump personally appealed to Attorney General Merrick Garland before the FBI warrant behind the raid at Mar-a-Lago was unsealed.The same report from the New York Times said that a lawyer for Mr Trump...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espionage Act#Classified Information#Fbi#Politics Federal#Politics Congress
AOL Corp

Florida court rules parentless 16-year-old did not present ‘clear’ evidence she is mature enough to get an abortion

A Florida appeals court ruled on Monday that a 16-year-old did not demonstrate that she is “sufficiently mature” to get an abortion. The appellant was requesting Florida’s First District Court of Appeal overrule a lower court ruling that prevented her from circumventing a state law that requires parental notification for minors to receive abortions.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
POLITICO

The House's Intelligence and Oversight committees are so far the only panels to suggest they would probe Donald Trump's possible possession of classified docs.

With today's release of the search warrant, others may follow suit. What's happening: The House Intelligence Committee is suggesting former President Donald Trump's reported possession of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago property may be the subject of oversight by the panel. A federal judge on Friday ordered the release of a search warrant and receipt from the search of the property amid news the former president is under investigation for a potential violation of the Espionage Act.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AOL Corp

Murkowski advances in Alaska Senate race, Palin in House

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski and fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka have advanced from Tuesday's primary, while Republican Sarah Palin, seeking a political comeback, was among the candidates advancing to the November general election in the race for Alaska's only House seat. Under a voter-approved elections...
ALASKA STATE
CBS Miami

The fallout from Donald Trump's unparalleled legal problems

The skies above former President Trump's home at Mar-a-Lago were clear, but a week of legal storm clouds stretched from south Florida to Washington to New York, propelling America into heavy legal and political weather. For eight hours Monday, few knew the FBI, armed with a search warrant, was inside...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy