Grand Ledge, MI

'Active violence' training being held in Grand Ledge Wednesday

By Jared Weber, Lansing State Journal
 4 days ago
GRAND LEDGE — A training exercise simulating a "full-scale, active violence" situation will be conducted at Grand Ledge High School and two nearby schools to the public Wednesday, the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

Law enforcement and first responders — including the sheriff’s office, the Grand Ledge Police Department and Grand Ledge Fire Department — will take part in the training, ECSO Lt. Scott Brooks said in the release.

Grand Ledge High School and Neff Elementary will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Beagle Middle School, located about a half-mile west of the high school, will not open until noon.

The training is part of what local officials say is a continued effort to prepare and train for violent situations.

Across the U.S., 27 school shootings resulting in injuries or deaths have happened in 2022, according to Education Week — the latest being the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

STUDENTS RALLY AT CAPITOL:March For Our Lives, Michigan students rally for gun control at Capitol

FROM JUNE:Hundreds rally at Michigan Capitol for stricter gun laws in wake of recent school shootings

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area around the schools — including West Kent Street — during the drill, Brooks said. Emergency vehicles will be stationed along the area.

"This includes all of the athletic fields at the High School and Beagle during these hours. Kent Street between Jenne Street and Green Street will be closed to the public," the release said. "Those who reside on Kent Street within the closure will be able to come and go as needed. The access drive from Beagle Middle School to M-43 will be closed to anyone not participating in the event until about noon."

Students will not be in school during the training. Classes begin Aug. 31, according to Grand Ledge Public Schools calendar.

Contact reporter Jared Weber at 517-582-3937 or jtweber@lsj.com.

