Competing San Rocco Festas conclude with Aliquippa procession

wtae.com
One person stabbed at bar in Beaver County
PULASKI TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital after being stabbed at a bar in Beaver County. The stabbing happened at Marion Hill Bar And Grill on Rochester Road around 12:30 a.m. Friday. The victim was taken to the hospital. It was initially unclear if anyone...
beavercountyradio.com
Firefighters Injured at Former Blue Violet Cafe Scene
The featured image above shows the scene of the fire in Rochester. Photo by Keith Walsh-Beaver County Radio. Story by Sandy Giordano – Beaver County Radio. Published August 18, 2022 11:55 A.M. (Rochester, PA) Beaver County 9-1-1 reported firefighters were still still on scene at the former Blue Violet...
butlerradio.com
Police Detail Info On Moraine Point Accident
We’re learning more information about an accident earlier this week that sent one person to a hospital. The two vehicle accident happened Wednesday just before 4 p.m. at the intersection of New Castle Road and the entrance to the Moraine Point Plaza. Police say 36-year-old Dustin Sams of Sligo...
wtae.com
Masks return indoors at Pitt ahead of student move-in
PITTSBURGH — On Thursday, it was announced that the COVID-19 community spread level in Allegheny County moved to “high,” based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. With that move, the University of Pittsburgh soon announced that, per its policy, masks will be required indoors on...
wtae.com
Youth football league forced to cancel season, asks local school district to reconsider merge
LATROBE, Pa. — A group of youth football players and cheerleaders in Westmoreland County are looking for a team to join tonight. The Greater Latrobe Area Midget Football Association, known as GLAMFA no longer has enough kids to safely play on their teams, so they asked the Greater Latrobe School District to let them join.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Aug. 19-21
From racing to runways to reggae, there’s something for everyone to do this weekend in the Pittsburgh area. MotoAmerica Superbikes at Pittsburgh is planned for 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday at Pittsburgh International Race Complex at 201 Penndale Road, Wampum, Lawrence County. MotoAmerica...
beavercountyradio.com
The Pickle Jar and a Storage Building Burned to the Ground
Photo above submitted to Beaver County Radio. Other Photos by Keith Walsh – Beaver County Radio. Story by Sandy Giordano – Beaver County Radio. Published August 19, 2022 8:35 A.M. (Rochester, PA) Rochester Fire Chief Mike Mamone reported Friday morning that the Pickle Jar Antique Shop and a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Marty Griffin moves to KDKA Morning Show
It didn’t take the powers that be at KDKA Radio long to find a replacement for Kevin Battle on the station’s morning show. Marty Griffin, a sharp-tongued talk show host and well-known investigative reporter for KDKA-TV, is being moved from his mid-morning slot to the new “Big K Morning Show,” airing from 5:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. weekdays. He is replacing popular co-host Kevin Battle as Larry Richert’s on-air partner.
Doug Mastriano to hold first major rally in Pittsburgh Friday
PITTSBURGH — The race for Pennsylvania’s governor comes to Pittsburgh tomorrow. Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano will hold his first major rally in the Steel City. He’ll be joined by Florida Gov. and potential presidential candidate Ron DeSantis. The visit provides a chance to fire up the GOP base amid dropping poll numbers but faces harsh criticism from some.
Four injured in early morning Beaver County fire
Two buildings collapsed and four people were injured during a massive fire Thursday morning in Rochester, Beaver County. It is unclear what started the fire
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Authorities identify man pulled from Allegheny River
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday identified a man found dead in the Allegheny River earlier this week. Dwayne Fletcher, 39, of Braddock, was pronounced dead around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. Pittsburgh police responded to the North Shore near Art Rooney Drive around 7 a.m. for a report...
Youngstown police investigate shootout on North Side
Police had Halleck Street on the north side of Youngstown blocked off after a shootout.
KDKA Radio Morning Show host Kevin Battle let go by Audacy as part of layoffs
Kevin Battle, co-host of the popular “KDKA Radio Morning Show,” has been let go by the station’s parent company Audacy, Inc. in an apparent cost cutting move. Battle joined the 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. show as a co-host with Larry Richert in March 2020. Also let...
Six local counties under Spotted Lanternfly Quarantine order; here’s what that means
Six counties in our area are currently under a spotted lanternfly quarantine order. That means certain businesses need to get a permit to move objects that can become infested with the invasive species out of the area. The counties under the quarantine order are Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Indiana, Washington and...
wtae.com
Fayette County man threatened to bomb several places unless he spoke with Dolly Parton, police say
A Fayette County man faces charges for threatening to blow up several places unless he spoke with music icon Dolly Parton. State police said they received a call from James Shroyer on Wednesday saying he placed explosives at a Sheetz in Mount Pleasant, the court house in Greensburg and a parking lot in Pittsburgh.
WFMJ.com
Vietnam Moving Wall in Lawrence County: What you need to know
The Vietnam Moving Wall will make a stop in Ellwood City from Thursday, August 18, through Sunday, August 21, in Ewing Park. The wall will be located in the same area in the park to the right of the Folino Shelter, running a total of 253 feet in a v-shape and parallel to Washington Avenue. Parking is available in the swimming pool parking lot (210 Joffre St.).
The New KDKA Radio Lineup
Two of the biggest names in Pittsburgh radio will be teaming up in the morning; market veteran Larry Richert will welcome his new morning show partner, and longtime personality Marty Griffin, to the morning show.
Judge sides with Pittsburgh International Airport’s decision to evict airmall operator amid ongoing
PITTSBURGH — A Court of Common Pleas judge in Allegheny County has issued an order siding with the Allegheny County Airport Authority (ACAA) — the managing organization for Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) — amid an ongoing lawsuit between it and its airmall operator, Fraport Pittsburgh Inc. In...
Officer hospitalized, one man arrested after SWAT situation in Beaver County
AMBRIDGE, Pa. — A police officer was hospitalized and a man was arrested after a SWAT situation in Beaver County. The standoff began in the area of Ninth Street and Melrose Avenue in Ambridge at around 3 p.m. Ambridge police said they were contacted by Beaver County detectives to...
1 man hospitalized after shooting in Penn Hills area
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A man was sent to a hospital after a shooting in the Penn Hills area. Police responded to reports of a shooting at the 1600 block of Brushton Avenue in Penn Hills. A man who was shot in the arm and foot was found nearby...
