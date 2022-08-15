Competing San Rocco Festas conclude with Aliquippa procession

The Vietnam Moving Wall will make a stop in Ellwood City from Thursday, August 18, through Sunday, August 21, in Ewing Park. The wall will be located in the same area in the park to the right of the Folino Shelter, running a total of 253 feet in a v-shape and parallel to Washington Avenue. Parking is available in the swimming pool parking lot (210 Joffre St.).

ELLWOOD CITY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO